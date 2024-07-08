(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Autoclima Spa, a subsidiary of Indel B Spa that manufactures and sells air conditioning systems for special vehicles -- ambulances, streetcars, buses -- and the administrative body of SEA Srl, a company wholly owned by Autoclima, on Monday approved the merger by incorporation of SEA into Autoclima.

SEA designs, develops, manufactures and markets air conditioning and heating systems for work vehicles such as agricultural, forestry and earthmoving equipment, the company explained in a note.

The merger by incorporation will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

Luca Bora, chief executive officer of Indel B, commented, "This merger will allow us to improve internal processes, making them more elastic and faster as well as have cost benefits."

On Monday, Indel B closed 1.8 percent in the red at EUR22.20 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

