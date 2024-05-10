(Alliance News) - Indel B Spa reported Friday that it achieved consolidated sales revenues of EUR53.4 million in the first quarter, down from EUR55.8 million recorded in the same period of 2023.

"The decline in revenues is to be considered very limited when compared with the performance of the reference markets, moreover, it should be remembered that the same are compared with what was the best period in the group's history," comments Luca Bora, the company's CEO.

"The decline in revenues is generalized, with the only exception for the business related to Components & Spare Parts, which is substantially in line with the same period last year," Bora added.

Indel B's stock closed Friday at a par at EUR22.40 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

