Indel B wins the "Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023" award

(Alliance News) - Indel B Spa announced Tuesday that it has won the international "Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023."

The prestigious award was given to the Fridom Cube Freestanding yesterday at an official ceremony at the Aalto Theatre in Essen, Germany.

Cube Freestanding - the flagship model of the new Fridom line, - "translates the main values of the product range into an elegant and contemporary hotel minibar with four legs. A design capable of breaking traditional patterns and rules, finding new spaces and opening up to unprecedented interior compositions, and a system of innovations that maximizes its functionality and energy sustainability," the company points out in a note.

The Red Dot Design Award, established in 1955, is now one of the world's leading and most important industrial design awards that is given annually by an international jury of experts in the field of design.

Indel B on Tuesday finished flat at EUR22.70 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.