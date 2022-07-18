Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ICD   US4534156066

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC.

(ICD)
  Report
2022-07-18
3.175 USD   +9.11%
11:26aIndependence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
PR
07/13INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING : July Investor Presentation - July 13, 2022
PU
07/13INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

07/18/2022 | 11:26am EDT
HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ICD) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, August 4, 2022. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's second quarter 2022 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (855) 239-3115 or for international callers, (412) 542-4125.  A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or for international callers, (412) 317-0088.  The passcode for the replay is 8212928.  The replay will be available until August 11, 2022.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Company's website at www.icdrilling.com in the Investor Relations section.  A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States.  The Company owns and operates a fleet of pad optimal rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties.  For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

Investor Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Investor.relations@icdrilling.com
(281) 598-1211

Independence Contract Drilling (PRNewsFoto/Independence Contract Drilling)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-contract-drilling-inc-announces-timing-of-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-conference-call-301588275.html

SOURCE Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
