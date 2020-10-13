Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.    ICD

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC.

(ICD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:27pm EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ICD) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's third quarter 2020 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (855) 239-3115 or for international callers, (412) 542-4125.  A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or for international callers, (412) 317-0088.  The passcode for the replay is 10148733.  The replay will be available until November 10, 2020.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Company's website at www.icdrilling.com in the Investor Relations section.  A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States.  The Company owns and operates a fleet of pad optimal rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties.  For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

Investor Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Investor.relations@icdrilling.com
(281) 598-1211

Independence Contract Drilling (PRNewsFoto/Independence Contract Drilling)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-contract-drilling-inc-announces-timing-of-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-conference-call-301151484.html

SOURCE Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC.
03:27pINDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Fi..
PR
09/03INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. : Provides Interim Update On Certain Operat..
PR
08/04INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
08/04INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
08/04INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. : Reports Financial Results For The Second ..
PR
08/04INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Financi..
PU
07/20INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 Financi..
AQ
07/17INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2020 F..
PR
07/01INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07/01INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. : Reports Certain Operational And Financial..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group