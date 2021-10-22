Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. : Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

10/22/2021 | 11:31am EDT
HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ICD) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's third quarter 2021 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (855) 239-3115 or for international callers, (412) 542-4125.  A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or for international callers, (412) 317-0088.  The passcode for the replay is 10161416.  The replay will be available until November 9, 2021.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Company's website at www.icdrilling.com in the Investor Relations section.  A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States.  The Company owns and operates a fleet of pad optimal rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties.  For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

Investor Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Investor.relations@icdrilling.com
(281) 598-1211

Independence Contract Drilling (PRNewsFoto/Independence Contract Drilling)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-contract-drilling-inc-announces-timing-of-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-conference-call-301403568.html

SOURCE Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
