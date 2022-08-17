Log in
    ICD   US4534156066

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC.

(ICD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
3.300 USD   -4.07%
06:14aINDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING : to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 17-18, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
06:04aINDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16INSIDER SELL : Independence Contract Drilling
MT
Independence Contract Drilling : to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 17-18, 2022 - Form 8-K

08/17/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Independence Contract Drilling to Present at

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 17-18, 2022

HOUSTON, TEXAS, August 16, 2022 / PRNewswire/ - Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) announced that Anthony Gallegos, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on August 17-18, 2022.

The virtual presentation will be webcast at 12:15pm eastern standard time on August 18, 2022 and can be accessed live at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v329BfsTQhORFlWeSrs8Qg. The presentation will be available for viewing for 90 days following the event.

To register for the presentation or request one-on-one meetings, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company constructs, owns and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

E-mail inquiries to: investor.relations@icdrilling.com

Phone inquiries: (281) 598-1211

Disclaimer

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 10:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 178 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,8 M 44,8 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 500
Free-Float 82,4%
Managers and Directors
J. Anthony Gallegos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip A. Choyce CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Daniel F. McNease Chairman
Philip A. Dalrymple Senior Vice President-Operations
James G. Minmier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC.10.00%45
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.5.88%15 681
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED7.17%7 518
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.72.11%4 295
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-15.38%4 238
VALARIS LIMITED32.08%3 575