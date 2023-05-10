Advanced search
    ICD   US4534156066

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC.

(ICD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-10 pm EDT
3.100 USD   -0.64%
05:55pStonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling, Inc (ICD) Q1 2023
NE
05/09Transcript : Independence Contract Drilling, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
05/09Earnings Flash (ICD) INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING Posts Q1 Revenue $63.8M, vs. Street Est of $61.6M
MT
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Independence Contract Drilling, Inc (ICD) Q1 2023

05/10/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2023) - Independence Contract Drilling, Inc (NYSE: ICD): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: ICD Q1 2023 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Margins per day continue to increase with Q123 representing an 8% improvement over Q422
  • Strong backlog of $56.3 million, all of which is expected to be realized in 2023
  • Management is guiding towards a leverage ratio of 2x before the end of 2023, further strengthening the balance sheet

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/165645_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About StonegateStonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165645


© Newsfilecorp 2023
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer