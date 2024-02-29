Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers targeting unconventional resource plays in the United States. The Company develops and assemble its ShaleDriller series rig. ShaleDrillers are designed for drilling operations on large, multi-well drilling locations. The Company owns and operates a fleet comprised of drilling rigs. The Company's focuses its operations on unconventional resource plays located in geographic regions in Houston, Texas and Midland, Texas. Its rig fleet includes approximately 26 marketed pad-optimal, superspec alternating current (AC) powered rigs plus additional AC rigs. Its rigs are operating in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its business depends on the level of exploration and production activity by oil and natural gas companies operating in the United States, and in particular, the regions where it markets its contract drilling services.