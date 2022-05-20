Independence Gold : Q1-2022 Management Discussion & Analysis 05/20/2022 | 12:45pm EDT Send by mail :

INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, FORM 51-502F1 For the three months ended March 31, 2022 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") compares the financial results of Independence Gold Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silver Quest Resources (US) Ltd. (collectively, "Independence" or the "Company") for the three months period ended March 31, 2022 ("first quarter 2022") with the comparable period in 2021 ("first quarter 2021"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first quarter 2022 and the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the MD&A's for all relevant periods, copies of which are filed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website, www.sedar.com. Independence was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on November 1, 2011 and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") on December 29, 2011 under the symbol "IGO". The Company's head office and principal address is 580 - 625 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2T6. The Company's registered and records office is 2300 - 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 2B5. The Company is considered to be in the exploration stage with respect to its mineral properties. No mineral resources have been identified on the Company's mineral properties in the Yukon, or British Columbia with the exception of an inferred mineral resource defined on the 3Ts property in British Columbia. The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and Interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). The information contained in this document is provided as of May 20, 2022 (the "Report Date"). OVERVIEW Independence is principally engaged in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of precious metal properties that are located in North America. The Company's projects range from early-stage grassroots exploration through advanced-stage resource delineation and expansion. The Company's business model is to build shareholder value through systematic project advancement while concurrently maintaining an opportunistic approach to the acquisition of additional precious metals properties. Independence actively manages its property portfolio, farming out or relinquishing properties when exploration results suggest that further expenditures by the Company are unwarranted. Independence has no producing operations and as a consequence, the Company does not generate any operating income or a positive cash flow. Exploration of its properties is therefore entirely dependent on the Company's ability to access public equity markets to raise sufficient capital and/or its ability to attract joint venture partners to finance further work on its properties. With a working capital of approximately $0.8 million at March 31, 2022, Independence will need to consider a financing to support its anticipated exploration programs in the near term. Mineral Projects Independence currently holds interests in an exploration project in central British Columbia and two projects in the Yukon Territory. With the exception of one British Columbia project (3Ts), the projects are at an early stage of exploration and evaluation, and no resources have been identified. 3Ts Project, British Columbia The 3Ts Project is located approximately 120 kilometres ("km") southwest of Vanderhoof and consists of six contiguous claim groups: the Tsacha, Tam, Taken, Tommy Lakes, Bot and Blackwater South properties. Collectively, the six properties are made up of fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. Independence owns a 100% interest in all six properties, four of which are subject to various net smelter return ("NSR") royalties that are payable to the vendors of the properties. - 1 - INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, FORM 51-502F1 For the three months ended March 31, 2022 The 3Ts Project covers an epithermal quartz-carbonate vein system within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging up to 900 metres ("m") in strike length and up to 25 m in true width, have been identified. Mineral Resource Estimate In 2014, the Company updated the mineral resource estimate for the 3Ts Project to incorporate results from the 2012 and 2013 diamond drilling programs on the Ted and Mint veins. The Inferred Resource estimate increased by 12% for the contained ounces of gold and 27% for the contained ounces of silver at a cut-off grade of 1.0 gram per tonne ("g/t") gold. This inferred resource is estimated to contain a total of 441,000 ounces of gold and 12,540,000 ounces of silver. Gold Gold Silver Cut-off Grade Tonnes Grade (g/t) Ounces Grade (g/t) Ounces (g/t) Tommy Vein 0.5 1,615,000 3.99 207,000 39.70 2,059,000 1.0 1,490,000 4.25 204,000 41.90 2,009,000 1.5 1,371,000 4.52 199,000 44.30 1,953,000 2.0 1,182,000 4.96 189,000 48.00 1,824,000 Ted Vein 0.5 2,984,000 1.62 156,000 93.5 8,974,000 1.0 2,942,000 1.64 155,000 94.7 8,955,000 1.5 2,763,000 1.72 153,000 99.5 8,837,000 2.0 2,484,000 1.83 146,000 107.45 8,575,000 Mint Vein 0.5 1,036,000 2.47 82,000 47.5 1,581,000 1.0 1,020,000 2.51 82,000 48.0 1,576,000 1.5 957,000 2.63 81,000 50.4 1,552,000 2.0 829,000 2.94 78,000 53.0 1,411,000 Total Inferred Resources 0.5 5,635,000 2.46 445,000 69.6 12,614,000 1.0 5,452,000 2.52 441,000 71.5 12,540,000 1.5 5,091,000 2.61 433,000 75.4 12,342,000 2.0 4,495,000 2.86 413,000 81.7 11,810,000 The Inferred Resource Estimate for the 3Ts Project was prepared by Allan Armitage, Ph. D., P. Geo of GeoVector Management Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects - requires that each category of mineral reserves and mineral resources be reported separately. Readers should refer to the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedar.comfor this detailed information, which is subject to the qualifications and notes therein. In the fourth quarter of 2016 and the second quarter of 2017, the Company carried out a mobile metal ion ("MMI") soil sampling program on the property. The work was centered on the known veins and underexplored areas, intending to determine if this soil sampling method could recognize the locations of the Tommy, Ted and Mint veins. The method proved to be effective with gold, silver, zinc, lead and cadmium all returning elevated results down-ice from the Ted Vein. The follow-up program successfully identified five new target areas for follow-up drilling which could identify new mineralized veins below till cover. Also, in the fourth quarter of 2016, a desktop study of the three veins comprising the 3Ts resource was completed to better understand the controlling features on mineralization. Within all three veins, a central core occurs where the veins range up to 25 m in true thickness and exhibit a sub-vertical,northerly-directed plunge, as defined by the highest grades within the veins. Within all three veins mineralization is open at depth, as well as along strike to the north. The exploration potential is highlighted by drill hole TS05-108 which tested the northern region of the Tommy Vein and returned 12.6 g/t - 2 - INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, FORM 51-502F1 For the three months ended March 31, 2022 gold and 66.8 g/t silver over 7.6 m in a subparallel vein located 80 m east of the Tommy Vein. This intercept occurs at a depth of 200 m below surface and is open for expansion in all directions. In 2019 a desktop review of all historical geological information conducted, which included all of the historical data and resulted in the levelling of multiple datasets. This was used to guide the Company's exploration efforts in 2019, as well as complete a 3D geological modeling of the epithermal vein system. During the summer of 2019, a detailed TerraSpec alteration mapping program was carried out focusing on surface exposures around the known mineralized veins and historical drill core stored on site. Following this, a 286.4 line-km drone based magnetic survey was completed over the central part of the property. The resulting magnetic interpretation and a 3D magnetic inversion model, together with the observed alteration features, highlighted numerous areas of interest for follow-up work and assisted in refining several new drill targets. Restrictions surrounding Covid-19 had resulted in a later start than anticipated for 2020, but an 11 drillhole program commenced in August 2020. Initial results from the Tommy Vein were released on October 15, 2020 and highlight that the Tommy Vein hosts high-grade gold and silver epithermal mineralization. The best intercept averaged 30.94 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 130.0 g/t silver across 3.0 m, within a wider intersection grading 7.97 g/t gold and 37.92 g/t silver over 12.7 m in hole 3T-20-02. This intercept is approximately 40 m along strike from the intercept in hole 95-019 that assayed 8.38 g/t gold and 76.16 g/t silver over 14.3 m. Further results were reported on November 10, 2020, that tested the underexplored Ted-Mint Offset Vein, which occurs in a faulted contact between the Ted Vein and the Mint Veins to the south and north, respectively. The results are highlighted by drillhole 3T-20-10, which intersected the Ted-Mint Offset Vein between 51.0 and 119.6 metres ("m"). This interval averaged 3.63 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 132.83 g/t silver ("Ag") over 67.6 m. In the first quarter 2021, the Company announced the results from metallurgical test work completed on mineralized quartz vein material taken from two composite samples collected from the Ted-Mint and Tommy vein systems. This study was initiated to compare results to a previous study that showed recoveries of 97.3% gold and 94.9% silver from a sample of Ted-Mint vein that had a head grade of 2.28 g/t gold and 66.6 g/t silver. In the current study, Composite 1 from the Tommy vein with a head grade of 4.9 g/t gold and 34.3 g/t silver showed recoveries of 93.9% gold and 92.4% silver. Composite 2 from the Ted-Mint offset vein with a head grade of 4.2 g/t gold and 139 g/t silver showed recoveries of 97.9% gold and 95.5% silver. These results confirm those of the previous study. The following table summarizes the results of the 2021 metallurgical test work: Composite 1 (Tommy Vein) Composite 2 (Ted-Mint Offset Vein) Total Gold Total Silver Total Gold Total Silver Recovery Recovery Recovery Recovery Gravity Concentrate 1.46 % 0.57 % 27.6 % 3.62 % Floatation Concentrate 76.0 % 74.8 % 64.1 % 84.8 % Leach Concentrate 16.4 % 17.1 % 6.18 % 7.07 % TOTAL RECOVERY 93.9 % 92.4 % 97.9 % 95.5 % A winter drill program commenced in the first quarter of 2021, with 13 drill holes completed totaling approximately 4,300 metres. A summary of drill results released to date are as follows: From To Drill Gold Silver Drill Hole Vein Intercept (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) 3T-21-01 Ted-Mint Offset 293.35 307.00 13.65 5.07 258.10 including Vein 293.35 299.20 5.85 8.60 577.62 3T-21-08 239.00 276.00 37.00 2.45 29.36 including Tommy Vein 243.00 251.30 8.30 9.39 114.82 and 245.60 249.30 3.70 20.00 34.83 - 3 - INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, FORM 51-502F1 For the three months ended March 31, 2022 From To Drill Gold Silver Drill Hole Vein Intercept (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (m) and 245.60 247.30 1.70 34.83 383.06 3T-21-10 469.75 474.55 4.80 3.90 28.11 including 469.75 470.50 0.75 6.48 30.00 including Tommy Vein 473.55 474.55 1.00 12.01 92.00 3T-21-10 485.00 490.00 5.00 1.29 3.80 including 486.00 487.00 1.00 3.06 10.00 3T-21-12 68.00 88.70 20.70 4.53 85.85 including Mint Central Vein 69.00 71.00 2.00 9.06 93.00 and 78.95 86.00 7.10 7.78 130.26 including 78.95 79.75 0.80 24.27 161.00 including 85.00 86.00 1.00 21.27 200.00 and Mint East 101.00 106.10 5.10 1.04 18.61 including Vein 104.60 106.10 1.50 2.91 31.13 3T-21-14 60.60 96.75 36.15 4.48 61.64 including 60.60 84.25 23.65 6.77 91.39 and Mint Central Vein 74.85 84.25 9.40 16.50 222.68 and 79.25 84.25 5.00 29.13 306.20 and 81.75 84.25 2.50 50.98 444.10 Other fieldwork completed in 2021 included: Large-scale soil surveys: Soil and till sampling was completed across the entire property, either as new grids or infill of existing ones. The results came during Q4 of 2021 and highlighted several gold and / or silver anomalies trending north-south from the core area (i.e. Ted-Mint / Tommy veins), thus generating further greenfield targets for exploration.

Deep Geophysical Surveys: The company employed the services of Dias Geophysics to conduct a deep penetrating IP survey of the core veins and then to the west where several sporadic soil anomalies had been highlighted. The results (received in Q4 2021) revealed a new sub-surfacehigh-chargeability target to the west of existing known veins, with its eastern margin corresponding with the Tommy Vein system. This anomaly could relate to a porphyry or other type of intrusive system that is feeding the epithermal veins. This is a priority target for 2022.

The company employed the services of Dias Geophysics to conduct a deep penetrating IP survey of the core veins and then to the west where several sporadic soil anomalies had been highlighted. The results (received in Q4 2021) revealed a new sub-surfacehigh-chargeability target to the west of existing known veins, with its eastern margin corresponding with the Tommy Vein system. This anomaly could relate to a porphyry or other type of intrusive system that is feeding the epithermal veins. This is a priority target for 2022. LiDAR: In September 2021, McElhanney flew a LiDAR survey over the entire property. The output included high resolution imagery and digital elevation models. The output of this work assisted in the database review by allowing accurate sighting of historical drill pads and disturbance surveys. LiDAR work is not a critical part of resource evaluations and so puts the Company in good standing for future calculations. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company commenced a winter drill program where a total of 4,185 metres of drill core was drilled, with the final hole being completed on April 1st 2022. The drill program consisted of 17 drill holes, with 10 targeting the Ted-Mint system and 5 in the Tommy system. The final two holes were drilled into the chargeability anomaly identified by Dias Consulting in 2021 ("Balrog"). Drilling was targeted to infill areas in anticipation of a new 43-101 resource being calculated in 2022. Additional drilling was also placed around the periphery of the main zones to establish the northerly extents of what would be considered economic mineralization. Veining was encountered in all holes, but results are still pending from the lab. Additional information was collected during logging such as vein textures and depths to help establish where in a generalized - 4 - INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS, FORM 51-502F1 For the three months ended March 31, 2022 epithermal model these veins may have formed. Sampling was also considerably expanded to include brecciated zones of country rock around veins to help prove potential lower-grade intercepts over wider areas which could be modelled as a "bulk tonnage, lower grade" open pit scenario for material above the microdiorite sill. A total of 2,109 core samples have been sent to SGS Labs in Burnaby, B.C. for analysis. All samples have been delivered and are currently being processed, with the first results expected in late May. Merit Property, British Columbia During the first quarter of 2019, the Company acquired an option to earn 60% of the Merit property from Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Merit property consists of four mineral claims covering approximately 1,907 hectares and is located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, 20 km northwest of Westhaven's Shovelnose Project. The property hosts three anomalous zones identified by gold-arsenic soil geochemistry with coincident geophysical targets. An historical trench across one of these zones returned 7.24 g/t gold over 1.8 m including 14.99 g/t gold over 0.6 m. Comprehensive mapping of the property took place over several phases in the summer of 2019 with a total of 110 samples collected from vein and country rocks exposed at surface. The best results were found in chalcedonic quartz veins with dark sulphide bands, which have been defined as belonging to a 'low sulphidation epithermal' style deposit. Samples from the property returned grades of up to 9.5 grams per tonne gold and 341 g/t silver and were found at several locations across the property. Restrictions surrounding Covid-19 had resulted in a later start than anticipated for 2020, but surface exploration commenced in the third quarter of 2020. Exploration at Merit targeted several zones identified during the 2019 field season with the objective of further understanding, delineating and expanding targets. Follow up work in at the Central Zone found additional chalcedonic quartz material approximately 70m northeast of a 2019 high grade sample and returned 7.69 g/t Au and 447 g/t Ag. Additional mapping and structural interpretation indicate that this area is part of the same structure that hosts the Sullivan Ridge veins but has been offset along a northwest to southeast trending fault. Follow up work at the Sullivan Ridge Target in 2020 discovered additional chalcedonic quartz veins that branch off at 10-15 degrees from the main vein. Samples from these veins returned grades of up to 4.35 g/t Au and up to 50 g/t Ag. A 200 metres ("m") by 100m area of branching veins were identified through mapping. Outcrops along a 700m strike length also show potential for similar structures. On December 31, 2021, the Company wrote off the Merit Property in the amount of $50,000. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company gave Almadex Minerals Ltd. notice that it would be ending the JV agreement. Nicoamen Property, British Columbia During the first quarter of 2019, the Company acquired an option to earn 60% of the Nicoamen property from Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Nicoamen property consists of nine mineral claims covering approximately 3,332 hectares and is located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt, 40 km northwest of Westhaven's Shovelnose Project. The property hosts several anomalous zones identified by gold-arsenic soil geochemistry with coincident geophysical targets. The Nicoamen Property contains several anomalous zones identified by soil geochemical sampling, an Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey and ground geophysics. The Discovery Zone, traced for over 75 m, is a series of narrow, rhythmically banded, chalcedonic quartz veinlets ranging from 1 to 20 centimetres in width, with one vein in excess of 10 m in length. Trench samples returned assays of 0.5 grams/tonne gold over 4.9 m and 3.19 g/t gold over 0.2 m. A composite sample of quartz vein float collected 600 m northwest of the Discovery Zone returned 64.87 g/t Au. Mineralization at the West Zone is associated with a broad area of disseminated pyrite hosted in silicified and brecciated feldspathic rocks. The Canyon and Central Zones are both untested resistivity anomalies with coincident anomalous gold-arsenic soil geochemistry. On December 31, 2021, the Company wrote off the Nicoamen Property in the amount of $50,000. - 5 - This is an excerpt of the original content. 