Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) today reported the declaration of its semi-annual cash dividend of $.22 per share of common stock, payable to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021 with a payment date of December 28, 2021.

About Independence Holding Company

Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC), through our current subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes health, group disability and life, New York State DBL and paid family leave, and pet insurance. IHC underwrites policies in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through our three carriers: Independence American Insurance Company, Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York (“Standard Security Life”) and Madison National Life Insurance Company, Inc. (“Madison National Life”). We also distribute products nationally through multiple channels, including our agencies, call centers, advisors, direct and affinity relationships, Web Broker, and web properties, including www.healthedeals.com ; www.healthinsurance.org ; www.medicareresources.org ; www.petplace.com ; and www.insxcloud.com. As previously announced, IHC has entered into stock purchase agreements to sell all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Standard Security Life, Madison National Life and Independence American Holdings Corp., which includes Independence American Insurance Company and the remaining assets of IHC’s pet business, each subject to regulatory approval. To learn more, visit https://ihcgroup.com/ .

Forward-looking Statements

