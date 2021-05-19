Independence : Purchase agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 17, 2021, Independence Holding Company's (NYSE: IHC) subsidiaries Independence American Holdings Corp. ('IAHC') and IHC SB Holdings LLC ('SBH') entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement ('PetPartners Purchase Agreement') with Iguana Capital, Inc. ('Iguana Capital') and certain affiliates of Iguana Capital, including Iguana PP Holdings, Inc. ('Iguana Holdings'), a subsidiary of Iguana Capital, pursuant to which SBH will sell its entire 85% interest in PetPartners, Inc. ('PetPartners') to Iguana Holdings ('PetPartners Sale').

Simultaneously with the execution of the PetPartners Purchase Agreement, Independence Holding Company's subsidiaries AMIC Holdings, Inc. ('AMIC Holdings'), Madison Investors Corp. ('MIC') and IHC entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement ('IAHC Purchase Agreement') with Iguana Acquisition LLC ('Iguana Acquisition') and an affiliate of Iguana Acquisition LLC, pursuant to which AMIC Holdings will sell its interest in IAHC (which includes Independence American Insurance Company ('Independence American') and other assets of IHC's pet business) to Iguana Acquisition ('IAHC Sale'). If for any reason the IAHC Purchase Agreement is terminated, then at the option of either AMIC or an affiliate of Iguana Capital, IAHC will reacquire its interest in PetPartners in exchange for the purchase price paid by Iguana Holdings under the PetPartners Purchase Agreement.

After the consummation of the PetPartners Sale and IAHC Sale, IHC, MIC and SBH will together receive an aggregate of 70% of the transaction consideration in cash, or approximately $265 million, and SBH and AMIC Holdings will together receive 30% of the outstanding capital stock of Iguana Capital.

It is anticipated that the PetPartners Sale, which is subject to customary closing conditions, will close by June 30, 2021. The consummation of the IAHC Sale is anticipated to occur after the PetPartners Sale and is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals, one of which is the approval of the Delaware Insurance Department.

The Compensation Committee (the 'Compensation Committee') of the Board of Directors of IHC approved a bonus in the amount of $3 million payable to Mr. David T. Kettig, the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, upon the consummation of the IAHC Sale. The bonus will be paid in exchange for (i) the cancellation of Mr. Kettig's Sale Bonus Agreement, dated November 7, 2016, between Independence American Holdings Corp. and David T. Kettig (Filed as Exhibit 10.8 to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2016)and (ii) the waiver of the severance or any other monetary payments payable to Mr. Kettig upon termination pursuant to his Officer Employment Agreement, made as of April 18, 2011, by and among Independence Holding Company, Standard Security Life Insurance Company of New York and Mr. David T. Kettig(Filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 22, 2011, and subsequently assigned to AMIC Holdings Inc. pursuant to the Assignment and Assumption with Novation and Amendment of Officer Employment Agreement dated January 1, 2017 by and among Standard Security Life, AMIC Holdings, Inc. and Mr. David T. Kettig(Filed as Exhibit 10.11 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018))

In addition, the Compensation Committee also approved the accelerated vesting of 17,600 of Mr. Kettig's outstanding stock options such that those stock options will be fully vested on June 30, 2021.

On May 17, 2021, IHC issued a news release announcing the sale of a controlling interest in its pet division and in the stock of Independence American to Iguana Capital and certain of its affiliates, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this current report on Form 8-K may be considered 'forward-looking statements,' within the meaning of the federal securities laws such as statements relating to management's views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words 'believe,' 'project,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'continue,' 'strategy,' 'future,' 'opportunity,' 'plan,' 'may,' 'should,' 'will,' 'shall,' 'would' other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Such forward-looking statements are predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions in the markets in which IHC operates, new federal or state governmental regulation, IHC's ability to effectively operate, integrate and leverage any past or future strategic acquisition, and other factors which can be found in IHC's other news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IHC expressly disclaims any duty to update its forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.