    IHC   US4534403070

INDEPENDENCE HOLDING COMPANY

(IHC)
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VG, CBTX, IHC, GFED, BMTX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

11/22/2021 | 05:59pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ericsson for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Vonage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Upon closing of the merger, CBTX shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. If you are a CBTX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Geneve Holdings, Inc. for $57.00 per share in cash. If you are an Independence shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GFED) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to QCR Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Guaranty shareholders may elect to receive, subject to proration, (i) $30.50 in cash, (ii) 0.58775 shares of QCR common stock, or (iii) mixed consideration of $6.10 in cash and 0.4702 shares of QCR common stock for each share of Guaranty common stock they own. If you are a Guaranty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Sound Bank ("FSB"). Under the terms of the proposed merger, BMTX will pay up to $7.22 in cash for each share of FSB common stock or approximately $23 million in aggregate consideration, subject to certain conditions and adjustments. If you are a BMTX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-vg-cbtx-ihc-gfed-bmtx-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301430265.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


