  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Independence Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACQR   KYG4761A1013

INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.

(ACQR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:56 2023-01-20 pm EST
10.15 USD   -0.05%
03:50aReferendum in Slovakia fails to bring early vote closer
RE
01/21Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania urge Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
RE
01/21Israelis protest against Netanyahu justice plans
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Referendum in Slovakia fails to bring early vote closer

01/22/2023 | 03:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Slovak Parliament in Bratislava

(Reuters) - A referendum in Slovakia failed to open a path to early elections after most voters avoided the polling stations on Saturday, quashing the opposition's plan to bring the contest forward.

Only 27.3% of voters cast ballots, far below the absolute majority a referendum must attract to be valid, according to data released overnight by the Statistics Office.

Only one popular vote - on joining the European Union - has passed the threshold since Slovakia's independence in 1993.

An early election can be held in Slovakia if the constitution is changed to permit parliament's four-year term to be shortened. Such a change of constitution would need approval by a referendum or by at least 90 votes in the 150-seat parliament.

The government of Prime Minister Eduard Heger has been ruling in a caretaking capacity after it lost a no-confidence vote in parliament in December.

Political parties are due to hold another round of talks on Sunday evening, where they will discuss prospects for holding early elections which could take place before the summer or in autumn. The regular election is due in February 2024.

President Zuzana Caputova said earlier this week that she would replace Heger's government if the parties do not reach a deal by the end of January.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,56 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,26 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 629 M 629 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Independence Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Lawrence Furlong Chief Executive Officer
Jaskaran Heir Chief Financial Officer
Steven Joseph McLaughlin Co-Chairman
Gene Yoon Co-Chairman
Jonathan H. Corr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.0.64%629
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)5.24%60 385
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.08%24 321
HAL TRUST5.33%12 135
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA5.20%12 120
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-1.19%11 155