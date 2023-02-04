Sri Lanka completing pre-requisites for IMF aid - President

COLOMBO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is completing the
pre-requisites to unlock a $2.9 billion bailout from the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expects rapid approval
from the global lender, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on
Saturday.
"We are successfully completing the difficult stage required
to get support from the International Monetary Fund. We expect
to get their consent without delay," Wickremesinghe said in his
address to the nation to mark the 75th Independence Day.
Sri Lanka, caught in the worst financial crisis since
independence from Britain in 1948 triggered by a severe shortage
of dollars, has seen steep inflation, a currency plunge and its
economy slide into recession.
The island of 22 million people has also been hit by high
taxes, a shortage of essential items such as medicine and fuel,
and daily power cuts.
Wickremesinghe, who took over after his predecessor fled the
country and resigned last year after thousands of protesters
occupied his office and residence, has pledged to put the
economy back on track but warned it will be an uphill task.
"I know that many of the decisions I have been compelled to
take since assuming the presidency have been unpopular .... I
will continue this new reform program with the majority of
people who love this country," he added.
Sri Lanka is currently focused on getting financing
assurances from key bilateral creditors China and Japan. India,
the third major creditor, agreed to support debt restructuring
last month.
Sri Lanka's central bank estimates an economic turnaround in
the second half of 2023 and inflation to reach single digits by
the end of this year.
(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and
Mark Potter)