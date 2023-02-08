Advanced search
    ACQR   KYG4761A1013

INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.

(ACQR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:56 2023-02-07 pm EST
10.18 USD   +0.05%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sri Lanka seen returning to growth by year-end, president says

02/08/2023 | 12:19am EST
Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow again from the end of this year and the government wants the country to exit bankruptcy by 2026, President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday.

The Indian Ocean island of 22 million people has been struggling with its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948, which has forced it to default on loans and seek a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Wickremesinghe said the government could turn around the economy if Sri Lankans tolerated high direct taxes for another six months. He said last month that the economy for the full year could contract by 3.5% or 4.0% after shrinking 11% last year.

Recent hikes in income taxes have hit salaried workers hard, with trade unions and private sector professionals staging protests in Colombo, the country's largest city.

Wickremesinghe said the aim was to reduce inflation to single digits by the end of the year. Sri Lanka's key inflation rate, the Colombo Consumer Price Index, eased to 54.2% in January from 57.2% in December.

(Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,56 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,26 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 631 M 631 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Independence Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Lawrence Furlong Chief Executive Officer
Jaskaran Heir Chief Financial Officer
Steven Joseph McLaughlin Co-Chairman
Gene Yoon Co-Chairman
Jonathan H. Corr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.0.99%631
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)8.69%60 042
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.95%23 771
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA6.84%12 195
HAL TRUST3.67%11 833
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-17.62%10 302