Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Independence Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACQR   KYG4761A1013

INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.

(ACQR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:56 2023-01-20 pm EST
10.15 USD   -0.05%
09:55aUkraine mourns officials killed in helicopter crash
RE
09:46aThousands join rightist rally against Spanish government
RE
08:58aUkraine honours interior minister, other senior officials, killed in helicopter crash
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thousands join rightist rally against Spanish government

01/21/2023 | 09:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People protest against the government of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) - Thousands of people packed into central Madrid on Saturday to protest against the Socialist government and accuse it of undermining the constitution, in a rally backed by rightist parties.

Protesters massed in the Plaza de Cibeles in front of City Hall, waved Spanish flags, called on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to resign and shouted out "traitor".

More than 100 groups - including the conservative opposition Popular Party, centre-right Ciudadanos and the far-right Vox - called the rally under the slogan "For Spain, for democracy and the constitution".

Speakers attacked the government for a string of policies and decisions, ranging from the release of Catalan independence campaigners to its pacts with regional separatist parties. Around 30,000 people took part, according to local government estimates.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal, the only party leader to attend, told the crowd the government had "trampled the constitution by locking up Spaniards," in a reference to COVID lockdowns.

Around 200km (120 miles) away in the northwestern city of Valladolid, Sanchez told a Socialist rally that the protesters in Madrid were defending a "uniform" and therefore "discriminatory" Spain.

In June 2021, Sanchez's government pardoned the nine jailed leaders of Catalonia's failed 2017 independence bid "in the spirit of dialogue". Its recent decision to replace the crime of sedition with a lesser crime was opposed on the right.

(Reporting by Elena Rodriguez, Jessica Jones and Michael Gore, Writing by Jessica Jones, Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
All news about INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.
09:55aUkraine mourns officials killed in helicopter crash
RE
09:46aThousands join rightist rally against Spanish government
RE
08:58aUkraine honours interior minister, other senior officials, killed in helicopter crash
RE
01/20Illinois judge temporarily blocks state ban on semiautomatic gun sales
RE
01/20Blast claimed by separatist group derails train in southwest Pakistan
RE
01/20Top India court backs gay lawyer's appointment over govt objections
RE
01/20India says it is committed to boosting investment in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
RE
01/19Ukraine expects decisions on tanks at Western defence leaders' meeting
RE
01/19Brazil's central bank will act independently, governor says
RE
01/19Brazil government does not plan to interfere in central bank, says minister
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 2,56 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,26 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 199x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 629 M 629 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Independence Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Lawrence Furlong Chief Executive Officer
Jaskaran Heir Chief Financial Officer
Steven Joseph McLaughlin Co-Chairman
Gene Yoon Co-Chairman
Jonathan H. Corr Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEPENDENCE HOLDINGS CORP.0.64%629
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)5.24%60 385
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.08%24 321
HAL TRUST5.33%12 135
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA5.20%12 120
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-1.19%11 155