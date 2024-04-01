Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced its 2023 Sustainability Report, highlighting the progress we have made against our sustainability strategy over the last year and the initiatives we have in place to continue building a sustainable and inclusive future for our business and all of our stakeholders. For the full report, please visit https://investors.irtliving.com/sustainability/.

IRT’s sustainability approach is underpinned by four core pillars:

Enhancing Residential Living: Our purpose is to provide exceptional living experiences for our residents, and we are committed to creating healthy and safe living environments to make our residents feel “at home.”

Supporting our Associates: We believe supporting our associates is critical to our long-term success, and we are committed to maintaining a work environment that fosters associate well-being, health and safety while offering opportunities for engagement, advancement and professional development.

Reducing our Environmental Impact: We are focused on driving sustainable outcomes throughout our business and communities to continue reducing our impact on the environment.

Promoting Good Governance: Our Board of Directors plays a crucial role in overseeing our corporate governance and compliance policies as well as our risk management strategy, and we are committed to ensuring our Board meets all ethics and compliance standards.

“We continue to believe that incorporating sustainability throughout our organization is crucial to our ability to effectively execute against our strategic initiatives, especially as we drive our Portfolio Optimization & Deleveraging Strategy,” said Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and CEO of IRT. “We see many opportunities ahead to further enhance our sustainability practices and are excited about the potential of the objectives we have established to support IRT’s long-term success.”

The data and disclosures within the report cover our operations which are aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for the real estate industry. We also have identified the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that we believe best align our business activities and key priority areas.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.

