    IRT   US45378A1060

INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(IRT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-17 pm EST
17.94 USD   +1.01%
Independence Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
BU
01/11BTIG Cuts Price Target on Independence Realty Trust to $21 From $27, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/05North American Morning Briefing: Futures Dip As a -2-
DJ
Independence Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

01/17/2023 | 04:31pm EST
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and will hold its quarterly results conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of the IRT website at investors.irtliving.com or by dialing 1.844.200.6205, access code 513491. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly following the live call on the investor relations section of IRT’s website and telephonically until Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing 1.866.813.9403, access code 910516.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX , and Memphis, TN. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 629 M - -
Net income 2022 100 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 607 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,1x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 3 975 M 3 975 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 937
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,76 $
Average target price 21,21 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Scott F. Schaeffer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Farrell M. Ender President
James J. Sebra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ella Shaw Neyland Chief Operating Officer & Director
DeForest Blake Soaries Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC.5.34%3 975
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.3.92%23 450
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL2.75%22 909
INVITATION HOMES INC.5.30%19 082
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.1.86%18 466
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.4.13%18 448