    IRT   US45378A1060

INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(IRT)
Independence Realty Trust : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

09/13/2021 | 04:41pm EDT
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) announced that today IRT’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of IRT common stock, payable on October 22, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Louisville, Memphis, Raleigh and Tampa. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 229 M - -
Net income 2021 20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 108x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 2 068 M 2 068 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,07x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Scott F. Schaeffer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Farrell M. Ender President
James J. Sebra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William C. Dunkelberg Independent Director
DeForest Blake Soaries Independent Director
