Table of Contents
Overview
Recent Operating Trends and Metrics
Company History and Performance
Current Priorities / Business Plan
Differentiated Portfolio in Attractive Markets
Path to Long-Term Growth
Appendix
2024 Guidance
ESG Initiatives
Market Statistics
Value Add Summary
Demographic Profile
Market Profiles
End Notes
Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
Forward-Looking Statement
IRT Overview
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY (1)
OWN AND OPERATE
110
Communities
32,685
Units
Sunbelt Exposure
74% of NOI
OK
CO
95.4% TX
2Q24 to date Avg Occupancy
+100 basis points vs 1Q24
IN
OH
KY
TN
NC
SC
AL
GA
IRT's Operating Communities
FL
Asset Held for Sale
SAME STORE HIGHLIGHTS
Q1 2024 (2)
- Revenue growth: 3.4% Y-o-Y
- Resident retention: 54.3%, +610bps Y-o-Y and +330bps Q-o-Q
- Avg rental rate: +1.5% to $1,551
- NOI growth: 2.4% Y-o-Y
UPSIDE FROM VALUE ADD
-
Projects to date have generated a 19.3% unlevered return on
interior costs and an avg rental increase of 20.5% (3)
- ~12,000 units available for value add renovation
2024 GUIDANCE
-
Same Store property revenue growth of 3.75% and NOI
growth of 2.5% at the midpoint of our guided range(4)
- Core FFO per share guidance range of $1.12-$1.16
All notations throughout this presentation appear as "End Notes" on pages 48-49.
Recent Operating Trends
Occupancy
and Retention
-
Same store occupancy continues to improve, increasing from 94.7%
as of December 31, 2023 to 95.7% as of May 31, 2024, a 100 basis point increase.
- The focus on resident renewal and retention is supporting this occupancy growth with YTD retention of 55.2% , an increase of 300 basis points Y-o-Y.
-
New leads have increased 21%
YTD due to robust demand for Class B apartments, as we continue to use incremental advertising efforts to identify and source qualified leads.
Effective Same-Store Rental Rate Trade Outs
- Blended same store rental rates have increased 1.7% QTD.
- While renewal rate increases are lower in Q2 2024 to date due to our focus on resident retention and occupancy, we are seeing an improvement in June where renewal increases are currently averaging 4.2% with retention for June already at 51.4% of June expirations.
- New lease trade outs have improved from -2.4%in Q1 2024 to -0.7%so far in Q2 2024.
Operating
Expenses
-
Operating expenses are trending lower than expected as
we continue to focus on controlling costs.
- Our recent property insurance renewal on May 15, 2024 saw a decrease in our premiums by 10%, lower than the 17.5% increase we expected.
Strong Performance Across Key Operating Metrics
Same Store Excluding Value Add
Same Store Value Add
Same Store Total (1)
Occupancy
(3)
Same Store Total Lease over Lease Rent Growth (2)
New Leases
Renewals
Blended
3%
2.6%
6%
6%
4.8%
4.9%
2%
5%
5%
1%
0.5%
4.4%
4.2%
4%
4%
0%
-0.9%
-0.7%
3.0% 2.9%
2.9%
-1%
3%
3%
2.5%
-2.4%
-2%
1.7%
2%
2.3%
2%
1.6%
-3%
1%
1%
1.2%
-4%
-4.2%
0.2%
-5%
0%
0%
Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Apr-24May-24(4)
Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 Q1 24 Apr-24May-24
Q2 23
Q3 23
Q4 23 Q1 24
Apr-24May-24Jun-24
(prelim)
Note: As of May 31, 2024, same-store portfolio occupancy was 95.7%, same-store portfolio excluding ongoing value add occupancy was 95.9% and value add occupancy was 95.0%. All notations throughout this presentation appear as "End Notes" on pages 48-49.
Company History
Aug. 2013
Sep. 2015
Dec. 2016
Apr. 2018
Dec. 2021
Oct. 2023
Completes IPO;
Acquires Trade
Completes
Commences first
Acquires Steadfast
Announces Portfolio
begins trading on
Street Residential
internalization of
phase of value-add
Apartment REIT
Optimization and
the NYSE
(NASDAQ: TSRE) for
management (1)
renovations
("STAR") for $2.6bn
Deleveraging
$264 mm
initiative
Strategy
of Operating Units (2)
Acquired 68 properties
Steadfast
21,394 units (3)
Acquisition
35,498 35,526
Acquired 19 properties
4,989 units
34,431
32,685
Total Number
Trade Street
Acquisition
15,880 15,554 15,667
13,724
14,017
12,982
8,819
2,790
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
IRT is Delivering Industry Leading Operating Performance
Relative to peers in non-gateway and coastal markets, IRT outpaced industry growth over the past few years and momentum is expected to continue due to our attractive location in sunbelt markets, as well as our investments in value add renovations and new development initiatives
Same Store NOI Growth
CFFO per Share Growth
145
IRT
140
135
Non-Gateway
130
125
120
Peer Group
115
Coastal
110
105
100
95
90
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Guidance
(Mid-Point)
IRT
Non-Gateway
Coastal
Peer Group
155
IRT
150
145
Non-Gateway
140
135
130
125
Peer Group
120
115
Coastal
110
105
100
95
90
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Guidance
(Mid-Point)
IRT
Non-Gateway
Coastal
Peer Group
Source: Company reports; coastal peer group includes AVB, EQR, ESS, and UDR; non-gateway peer group includes CPT, CSR, MAA, and NXRT. Same store NOI growth and CFFO per share metrics are based on the definitions used by the peer group companies and may not be comparable.
6
Track Record of Value Creation
IRT has a proven track record of outperforming its peers
Year-to-Date(1)
3-Year
5-Year
Since IPO(2)
300%
277%
250%
200%
157%
150%
98%
100%
85%
50%
10%
19%
17%
6%
2%
0%
-1%
-6%
-3%
-50%
RMS
Multifamily Index
IRT
Source: Bloomberg Market data as of May 31, 2024.
Note: Represents compound total return, with dividends reinvested.
Current Priorities / Business Plan
1
2
3
4
5
Continue value add renovations
at ~2,500 annually
Complete on-balance sheet and joint venture developments
Capital recycling to position portfolio for long-term growth while deleveraging
Use free cash flow to further delever the balance sheet to ~5.0x
Drive on-site efficiencies through
the use of technology
Talison Row at Daniel Island Charleston, SC
Miller Creek at Germantown Memphis, TN
1 Value Add Program: Improving Our Growth Profile
IRT's historical projects have generated an 17.5% return on investment across approximately 8,091 units,
resulting in around $280 million of incremental value creation (1)
Sizeable ~15,000 unit value add pipeline providing up to ~$600 million of incremental shareholder value
Value Add Pipeline (2)
In-Place Program
Identified 2024
Future Pipeline
Total
($ in millions)
Starts
Units to Renovate
11,856
1,425
9,381
22,662
Units Renovated-to-Date
(8,091)
-
-
(8,091)
Remaining Units to Renovate
3,765
1,425
9,381
14,571
Remaining Renovation Costs (3)
$68 - $72
$26 - $27
$169 - $178
$262 - $277
Incremental NOI (4)
$12- $13
$4- $5
$30 - $31
$46 - $48
Incremental Value Creation (5)
$148 - $156
$56 - $59
$368 - $389
$572 - $604
All notations throughout this presentation appear as "End Notes" on pages 48-49.
