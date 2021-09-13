Independence Realty Trust : IRT Investor Presentation September 2021

Log in
09/13/2021
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

September 2021

Legacy at Jones Farm, Huntsville, AL

Table of Contents

IRT Enterprise Snapshot

2

Recent Developments

3 - 5

IRT to Merge with Steadfast

6 - 11

Our Competitive Advantage

12 - 21

2021 Pro Forma Capitalization, Leverage and Outlook

22 - 25

Appendix

Market Statistics

Market Profiles

Value Add Summary

Demographic Profile

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations

Forward-Looking Statement

27

28 - 37

38

39

40 - 41

42

1

IRT Enterprise Snapshot

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY (1)

OWN AND OPERATE

57

Average community age (2)

Communities

16 years

16,109

$2.0B

Joint Venture Property

IRT Properties

Properties Held for Sale

Units

In gross assets

IRT Corporate Offices

SAME STORE HIGHLIGHTS

  • NOI growth: 9.6% (3)
  • Average effective rent $1,146 (4)
  • Average occupancy: 96.1% (4)

VALUE ADD SUMMARY

  • 23 communities identified for redevelopment,
    21 projects ongoing as of September 2021 and
    2 future projects, currently identified
  • 17.1% return on investments made to date (5)
  1. ​As ofSeptember 13, 2021.
  2. Average community age is from the date of construction or the date of the most recent major renovation, if any, including renovations under our value add program that are over 85% complete.
  3. Represents year-over-year change, comparing second quarter 2021 same store results to second quarter 2020.​
  4. Represents average effective rent and average occupancy for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
  5. Calculated using the rent premium per month, multiplied by 12, divided by the total renovation cost per unit.

2

Highlighting

IRT's

Recent

Developments

Cyan Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

IRT Business Update Across Key Industry Metrics

Real Estate / Liquidity Metrics

Average Occupancy Has Been Increasing

Rent Collection Remains Steady (1)

98%

100%

99.5%

99.7%

99.5%

99.1%

97.1%

97.7%

97%

95.8%

96.0%

96%

95%

95.3%

95.1%

95.4%

95%

94.6%

94.0%

94%

90%

92.8%

93%

92%

85%

91%

90%

80%

Same Store Value Add

Same Store Excluding

Same Store Total

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

July-Aug 2021

Value Add

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21 to date

Rent collected

Blended Lease-Over-Lease Rental Rate

Ample Liquidity

($ in millions)(3)

Changes Continue To Improve (2)

22.0%

$250

20.0%

20.0%

18.0%

$200

16.0%

14.0%

$150

11.4%

12.0%

10.0%

$230

10.0%

6.8%

7.3%

$100

$238

8.0%

5.9%

5.1%

6.0%

4.5%

4.8%

3.7%

4.0%

3.3%

$50

1.8%0.5% 1.1%

2.0%

1.6%

0.0%

$0

$8

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21 to date

Unrestricted cash

Line of credit availability

New lease

Renewal lease

Blended

  1. All collection metrics are through September 13, 2021 and are based on IRT's internal data for the full portfolio, which management uses to monitor property performance on a daily or weekly basis.
  2. 3Q 2021 represents new leases and renewals that were signed as of September 13, 2021.
  3. Liquidity data as of June 30, 2021.

4

Disclaimer

Independence Realty Trust Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 20:31:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
