Independence Realty Trust : IRT Investor Presentation September 2021
Legacy at Jones Farm, Huntsville, AL
Table of Contents
IRT Enterprise Snapshot
2
Recent Developments
3 - 5
IRT to Merge with Steadfast
6 - 11
Our Competitive Advantage
12 - 21
2021 Pro Forma Capitalization, Leverage and Outlook
22 - 25
Appendix
Market Statistics
Market Profiles
Value Add Summary
Demographic Profile
Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
Forward-Looking Statement
27
28 - 37
38
39
40 - 41
42
IRT Enterprise Snapshot
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
(1)
OWN AND OPERATE
57
Average community age
(2)
Communities
16 years
16,109
$2.0B
Joint Venture Property
IRT Properties
Properties Held for Sale
Units
In gross assets
IRT Corporate Offices
SAME STORE HIGHLIGHTS
NOI growth: 9.6 % (3)
Average effective rent $1,146 (4)
Average occupancy: 96.1% (4)
VALUE ADD SUMMARY
23 communities identified for redevelopment,
21 projects ongoing as of September 2021 and
2 future projects, currently identified
17.1% return on investments made to date (5)
As ofSeptember 13, 2021.
Average community age is from the date of construction or the date of the most recent major renovation, if any, including renovations under our value add program that are over 85% complete.
Represents year-over-year change, comparing second quarter 2021 same store results to second quarter 2020.
Represents average effective rent and average occupancy for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
Calculated using the rent premium per month, multiplied by 12, divided by the total renovation cost per unit.
Highlighting
IRT's
Recent
Developments
Cyan Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX
IRT Business Update Across Key Industry Metrics
Real Estate / Liquidity Metrics
Average Occupancy Has Been Increasing
Rent Collection Remains Steady
(1)
98%
100%
99.5%
99.7%
99.5%
99.1%
97.1%
97.7%
97%
95.8%
96.0%
96%
95%
95.3%
95.1%
95.4%
95%
94.6%
94.0%
94%
90%
92.8%
93%
92%
85%
91%
90%
80%
Same Store Value Add
Same Store Excluding
Same Store Total
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
July-Aug 2021
Value Add
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21 to date
Rent collected
Blended Lease-Over-Lease Rental Rate
Ample Liquidity
($ in millions
) (3)
Changes Continue To Improve
(2)
22.0%
$250
20.0%
20.0%
18.0%
$200
16.0%
14.0%
$150
11.4%
12.0%
10.0%
$230
10.0%
6.8%
7.3%
$100
$238
8.0%
5.9%
5.1%
6.0%
4.5%
4.8%
3.7%
4.0%
3.3%
$50
1.8%0.5% 1.1%
2.0%
1.6%
0.0%
$0
$8
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21 to date
Unrestricted cash
Line of credit availability
New lease
Renewal lease
Blended
All collection metrics are through September 13, 2021 and are based on IRT's internal data for the full portfolio, which management uses to monitor property performance on a daily or weekly basis.
3Q 2021 represents new leases and renewals that were signed as of September 13, 2021.
Liquidity data as of June 30, 2021.
