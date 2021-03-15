Log in
Independence Realty Trust : Announces First Quarter 2021 Dividend

03/15/2021
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) announced that today IRT’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share of IRT common stock, payable on April 23, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2021.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Louisville, Memphis, Raleigh and Tampa. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 221 M - -
Net income 2021 13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 301 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 141x
Yield 2021 3,19%
Capitalization 1 532 M 1 532 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 92,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,44 $
Last Close Price 15,09 $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,22%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott F. Schaeffer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Farrell M. Ender President
James J. Sebra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William C. Dunkelberg Independent Director
DeForest Blake Soaries Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC.12.36%1 532
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL23.89%27 368
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.18.74%26 526
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.21.24%18 708
INVITATION HOMES INC.3.84%17 493
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-2.76%16 491
