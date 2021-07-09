Log in
    IRT   US45378A1060

INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(IRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Independence Realty Trust : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

07/09/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that it expects to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, July 26, 2021, and will hold its quarterly results conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live conference call can be accessed from the investor relations section of the IRT website at investors.irtliving.com or by dialing 1.833.789.1330. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly following the live call on the investor relations section of IRT’s website and telephonically until Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing 1.800.585.8367.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Dallas, Louisville, Memphis, Raleigh and Tampa. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 224 M - -
Net income 2021 12,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 181x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 1 892 M 1 892 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 444
Free-Float 99,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,57 $
Average target price 18,31 $
Spread / Average Target -1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott F. Schaeffer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Farrell M. Ender President
James J. Sebra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William C. Dunkelberg Independent Director
DeForest Blake Soaries Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC.38.27%1 878
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.35.43%29 817
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL35.56%29 386
INVITATION HOMES INC.32.59%21 542
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.32.53%19 977
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.17.30%19 583