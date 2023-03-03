Advanced search
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(IRT)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Independence Realty Trust to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference
BU
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Independence Realty Trust to $24 From $22, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Independence Realty Trust to Present at Citi's 2023 Global Property CEO Conference

03/03/2023 | 05:16pm EST
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Sebra, Chief Financial Officer will be participating next week in Citi’s 2023 Global Property CEO Conference held in Hollywood, FL.

The Company published its updated Investor Presentation in the investor relations section of the IRT website.

Roundtable Presentation
When: 11:15 AM ET, Monday March 6, 2023
Live Webcast: The webcast is available through following this link, Citi Global Property CEO Presentation, and is also available in the investor relations section of the IRT website at https://investors.irtliving.com/corporate-profile/.The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website after the conclusion of the live event.

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 662 M - -
Net income 2023 49,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 75,1x
Yield 2023 3,19%
Capitalization 3 960 M 3 960 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,87x
EV / Sales 2024 9,42x
Nbr of Employees 923
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,67 $
Average target price 21,09 $
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott F. Schaeffer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Farrell M. Ender President
James J. Sebra Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Ella Shaw Neyland Chief Operating Officer & Director
DeForest Blake Soaries Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST, INC.4.80%3 960
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.5.06%23 711
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL4.05%23 242
INVITATION HOMES INC.3.17%18 697
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-0.90%18 290
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-0.84%17 597