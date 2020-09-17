Log in
Independent Bank Corp. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

09/17/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced a $0.46 per share dividend. The dividend will be payable on October 9, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 28, 2020.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Continually recognized for its impressive financial performance and its outstanding culture for employees and customers alike, the bank is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves through programs such as financial literacy. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in Eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile and online banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank “Where Each Relationship Matters®”, please visit us at www.rocklandtrust.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 485 M - -
Net income 2020 107 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 1 809 M 1 809 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,73x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 348
Free-Float 98,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 74,25 $
Last Close Price 54,90 $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Oddleifson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna L. Abelli Chairman
Robert D. Cozzone Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark J. Ruggiero Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Barry H. Jensen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.-34.05%1 809
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.82%159 808
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-35.85%54 220
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.91%47 891
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.06%45 516
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-5.35%44 356
