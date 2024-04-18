Results reflect underlying strength of franchise

Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced 2024 first quarter net income of $47.8 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to 2023 fourth quarter net income of $54.8 million, or $1.26 per diluted share.

The Company generated a return on average assets of 1.00% and a return on average common equity of 6.63% for the first quarter of 2024, as compared to 1.13% and 7.51%, respectively, for the prior quarter.

"Our first quarter results reflect our steady commitment to focusing on our core fundamentals – disciplined growth, core funding prioritization, strong credit monitoring, and expense management. We remain confident that we are well-positioned to create long term value for our shareholders while successfully navigating through this challenging macro environment", said Jeffrey Tengel, the Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company.

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of $19.3 billion at March 31, 2024 remained relatively consistent with the prior quarter level and decreased by $117.7 million, or 0.6%, as compared to March 31, 2023.

Total loans at March 31, 2024 of $14.3 billion increased by $52.5 million, or 0.4% (1.5% annualized), compared to the prior quarter level. This growth was primarily driven by the commercial real estate loan portfolio, which increased $67.3 million, or 0.8% (3.4% annualized) for the quarter, primarily reflecting transfers from the construction portfolio, modest new origination activity, and reduced levels of paydowns. The small business portfolio also continued its steady growth, rising by 3.9% during the first quarter of 2024, while the total consumer real estate portfolio remained generally in line with the prior quarter.

Deposit levels also resumed growth during the quarter, with balances of $15.0 billion at March 31, 2024, rising by $177.7 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2023. This increase was driven primarily by municipal deposit inflows and consumer demand for higher cost time deposits, partially offset by seasonal business deposit outflows. Though some level of product remixing persists, total noninterest bearing demand deposits comprised 29.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2024. Core deposits, inclusive of reciprocal deposits, represented 83.2% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, as compared to 84.6% at December 31, 2023. The total cost of deposits for the first quarter increased 17 basis points to 1.48% compared to the prior quarter, reflective of the competitive market environment and ongoing customer preference for higher yielding accounts.

In conjunction with deposit growth during the quarter, total borrowings declined by $193.0 million, or 15.8%, during the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was driven primarily by a reduction in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings of $143.0 million, or 12.9%. Additionally, the Company fully redeemed its outstanding subordinated debentures with an aggregate principal amount of $50.0 million.

The securities portfolio decreased by $85.1 million, or 2.9%, compared to December 31, 2023, driven primarily by paydowns, maturities, and unrealized losses of $4.0 million in the available for sale portfolio. Total securities represented 14.7% of total assets at March 31, 2024, as compared to 15.1% at December 31, 2023.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 532,266 shares of its common stock for $31.0 million at an average price per share of $58.22, marking the completion of its previously announced $100 million buyback program. Stockholders' equity at March 31, 2024 remained generally consistent when compared to December 31, 2023, as the impact of share repurchase activity and the common dividend declared during the first quarter was offset by strong earnings. The Company's ratio of common equity to assets of 14.92% at March 31, 2024 represented a decrease of 4 basis points from December 31, 2023 and an increase of 36 basis points from March 31, 2023. The Company's book value per share increased by $0.41, or 0.6%, to $67.94 at March 31, 2024 as compared to the prior quarter. The Company's tangible book value per share at March 31, 2024 rose by $0.21, or 0.5%, from the prior quarter to $44.34, and represented an increase of 7.3% from the year ago period. The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets of 10.27% at March 31, 2024 represented a decrease of 4 basis points from the prior quarter and an increase of 38 basis points from the year ago period. Please refer to Appendix A for a detailed reconciliation of Non-GAAP balance sheet metrics.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased 5.3% to $137.4 million compared to $145.1 million for the prior quarter, as rising deposit costs continued to counter the benefit of repriced assets, resulting in a reduction in net interest margin of 15 basis points to 3.23% for the quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income of $29.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 represented a decrease of $2.1 million, or 6.6%, as compared to the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter included the following:

Investment management and advisory income increased by $123,000, or 1.3%, primarily driven by elevated asset-based revenue, which increased by $277,000, or 3.2%, offset by slightly lower commission and other revenue. Total assets under administration increased by $266.1 million, or 4.1%, to a record level of $6.8 billion at March 31, 2024.

Mortgage banking income grew by $187,000, or 30.7%, driven primarily by a greater portion of new originations sold in the secondary market versus being retained in the Company's portfolio.

Loan level derivative income decreased by $722,000, or 90.0% primarily due to lower demand.

Other noninterest income decreased by $1.5 million, or 19.8%, driven primarily by volatility in non-core components, including lower unrealized gains on equity securities, while the prior quarter also included an outsized $1.0 million gain from the purchase of discounted tax credits.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense of $99.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 represented a decrease of $860,000, or 0.9%, as compared to the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest expense for the first quarter compared to the prior quarter included the following:

Salaries and employee benefits increased by $786,000, or 1.4%, due primarily to seasonal increases in payroll taxes, partially offset by decreased commissions and equity compensation.

Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $413,000, or 3.2%, due mainly to seasonal increases in snow removal and utilities costs, partially offset by one-time lease termination costs recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023.

FDIC assessment decreased $1.0 million, or 24.4%, from the prior quarter, driven primarily by the FDIC special assessment recognized by the Company.

Other noninterest expense decreased by $1.2 million, or 4.6%, due primarily to decreases in consultant fees, advertising, and subscriptions, partially offset by increased card issuance costs.

The Company’s tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 increased to 23.56%, compared to 22.72% for the prior quarter, primarily due to changes in discrete items realized in both quarters.

ASSET QUALITY

The first quarter provision for credit losses was $5.0 million as compared to $5.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs were minimal at $274,000 for the first quarter of 2024, or 0.01% of average loans annualized, versus $3.8 million, or 0.11% of average loans annualized, in the prior quarter, with the decline driven by negligible net charge-offs in the commercial real estate portfolio in the first quarter. Nonperforming loans increased slightly to $56.9 million, or 0.40% of total loans at March 31, 2024, as compared to $54.4 million, or 0.38% of total loans at December 31, 2023. Delinquencies as a percentage of total loans increased 8 basis points from the prior quarter to 0.52% at March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on total loans increased to $146.9 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $142.2 million at December 31, 2023, and represents 1.03% and 1.00% of total loans, at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Jeffrey Tengel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Ruggiero, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Consumer Lending, will host a conference call to discuss first quarter earnings at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 19, 2024. Internet access to the call is available on the Company’s website at https://INDB.RocklandTrust.com or via telephonic access by dial-in at 1-888-336-7153 reference: INDB. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 5035315 and will be available through April 26, 2024. Additionally, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website until April 19, 2025.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in Eastern Massachusetts and Worcester County as well as commercial banking and investment management offices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to individuals, families, and businesses. The Bank also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “achieve,” “plan,” “believe,” “future,” “positioned,” “continued,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

adverse economic conditions in the regional and local economies within the New England region and the Company’s market area;

events impacting the financial services industry, including high profile bank failures, and any resulting decreased confidence in banks among depositors, investors, and other counterparties, as well as competition for deposits, significant disruption, volatility and depressed valuations of equity and other securities of banks in the capital markets;

the effects to the Company of an increasingly competitive labor market, including the possibility that the Company will have to devote significant resources to attract and retain qualified personnel;

the instability or volatility in financial markets and unfavorable domestic or global general economic, political or business conditions, whether caused by geopolitical concerns, including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas and the possible expansion of such conflicts, changes in U.S. and international trade policies, or other factors, and the potential impact of such factors on the Company and its customers, including the potential for decreases in deposits and loan demand, unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral and decreased service revenues;

unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on the Company’s local economies or the Company's business caused by adverse weather conditions and natural disasters, changes in climate, public health crises or other external events and any actions taken by governmental authorities in response to any such events;

adverse changes or volatility in the local real estate market;

changes in interest rates and any resulting impact on interest earning assets and/or interest bearing liabilities, the level of voluntary prepayments on loans and the receipt of payments on mortgage-backed securities, decreased loan demand or increased difficulty in the ability of borrowers to repay variable rate loans;

acquisitions may not produce results at levels or within time frames originally anticipated and may result in unforeseen integration issues or impairment of goodwill and/or other intangibles;

the effect of laws, regulations, new requirements or expectations, or additional regulatory oversight in the highly regulated financial services industry, including as a result of intensified regulatory scrutiny in the aftermath of certain bank failures in 2023 and the resulting need to invest in technology to meet heightened regulatory expectations, increased costs of compliance or required adjustments to strategy;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

higher than expected tax expense, including as a result of failure to comply with general tax laws and changes in tax laws;

increased competition in the Company’s market areas, including competition that could impact deposit gathering, retention of deposits and the cost of deposits, increased competition due to the demand for innovative products and service offerings, and competition from non-depository institutions which may be subject to fewer regulatory constraints and lower cost structures;

a deterioration in the conditions of the securities markets;

a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainties surrounding the federal budget;

inability to adapt to changes in information technology, including changes to industry accepted delivery models driven by a migration to the internet as a means of service delivery, including any inability to effectively implement new technology-driven products, such as artificial intelligence;

electronic or other fraudulent activity within the financial services industry, especially in the commercial banking sector;

adverse changes in consumer spending and savings habits;

the effect of laws and regulations regarding the financial services industry, including the need to invest in technology to meet heightened regulatory expectations or introduction of new requirements or expectations resulting in increased costs of compliance or required adjustments to strategy;

changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) generally applicable to the Company’s business and the associated costs of such changes;

the Company's potential judgments, claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation and regulatory and government actions;

changes in accounting policies, practices and standards, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, and other accounting standard setters;

operational risks related to cyber threats, attacks, intrusions, and fraud which could lead to interruptions or disruptions of the Company's operating systems, including systems that are customer facing, and adversely impact the Company's business; and

any unexpected material adverse changes in the Company's operations or earnings.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as the Company’s business and its forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q ("Risk Factors"). Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise. Any public statements or disclosures by the Company following this release which modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this release. In addition to the information set forth in this press release, you should carefully consider the Risk Factors.

This press release and the appendices attached to it contain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information may include operating net income and operating earnings per share ("EPS"), operating return on average assets, operating return on average common equity, operating return on average tangible common equity, core net interest margin ("core margin"), tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio.

Operating net income, operating EPS, operating return on average assets and operating return on average common equity, exclude items that management believes are unrelated to the Company's core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, and other items, if applicable. Management uses operating net income and related ratios and operating EPS to measure the strength of the Company’s core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such items. Management reviews its core margin to determine any items that may impact the net interest margin that may be one-time in nature or not reflective of its core operating environment, such as significant purchase accounting adjustments or other adjustments such as nonaccrual interest reversals/recoveries and prepayment penalties. Management believes that adjusting for these items to arrive at a core margin provides additional insight into the operating environment and how management decisions impact the net interest margin.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, or "tangible common equity", by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by "tangible assets", defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles), and return on average tangible common equity (which is computed by dividing net income by average tangible common equity). The Company has included information on tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio and return on average tangible common equity because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tools used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in conjunction with business combination accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company’s results for any particular quarter or year. The Company’s non-GAAP performance measures, including operating net income, operating EPS, operating return on average assets, operating return on average common equity, core margin, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. FINANCIAL SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) % Change % Change March 31

2024 December 31

2023 March 31

2023 Mar 2024 vs. Mar 2024 vs. Dec 2023 Mar 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 165,331 $ 178,861 $ 179,923 (7.56)% (8.11)% Interest-earning deposits with banks 55,985 45,469 322,621 23.13% (82.65)% Securities Trading 4,759 4,987 4,469 (4.57)% 6.49% Equities 22,858 22,510 21,503 1.55% 6.30% Available for sale 1,272,831 1,334,256 1,405,602 (4.60)% (9.45)% Held to maturity 1,545,267 1,569,107 1,678,376 (1.52)% (7.93)% Total securities 2,845,715 2,930,860 3,109,950 (2.91)% (8.50)% Loans held for sale 11,340 6,368 1,130 78.08% 903.54% Loans Commercial and industrial 1,580,041 1,579,986 1,649,882 —% (4.23)% Commercial real estate 8,108,836 8,041,508 7,820,094 0.84% 3.69% Commercial construction 828,900 849,586 1,046,310 (2.43)% (20.78)% Small business 261,690 251,956 225,866 3.86% 15.86% Total commercial 10,779,467 10,723,036 10,742,152 0.53% 0.35% Residential real estate 2,420,705 2,424,754 2,095,644 (0.17)% 15.51% Home equity - first position 507,356 518,706 556,534 (2.19)% (8.84)% Home equity - subordinate positions 593,230 578,920 534,221 2.47% 11.05% Total consumer real estate 3,521,291 3,522,380 3,186,399 (0.03)% 10.51% Other consumer 29,836 32,654 19,401 (8.63)% 53.79% Total loans 14,330,594 14,278,070 13,947,952 0.37% 2.74% Less: allowance for credit losses (146,948 ) (142,222 ) (159,131 ) 3.32% (7.66)% Net loans 14,183,646 14,135,848 13,788,821 0.34% 2.86% Federal Home Loan Bank stock 46,304 43,557 40,303 6.31% 14.89% Bank premises and equipment, net 192,563 193,049 195,921 (0.25)% (1.71)% Goodwill 985,072 985,072 985,072 —% —% Other intangible assets 16,626 18,190 23,253 (8.60)% (28.50)% Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 298,352 297,387 295,268 0.32% 1.04% Other assets 523,679 512,712 500,140 2.14% 4.71% Total assets $ 19,324,613 $ 19,347,373 $ 19,442,402 (0.12)% (0.61)% Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,469,820 $ 4,567,083 $ 5,083,678 (2.13)% (12.08)% Savings and interest checking 5,196,195 5,298,913 5,638,781 (1.94)% (7.85)% Money market 2,944,221 2,818,072 3,094,362 4.48% (4.85)% Time certificates of deposit 2,432,985 2,181,479 1,455,351 11.53% 67.18% Total deposits 15,043,221 14,865,547 15,272,172 1.20% (1.50)% Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 962,535 1,105,541 879,628 (12.94)% 9.43% Junior subordinated debentures, net 62,858 62,858 62,856 —% —% Subordinated debentures, net — 49,980 49,909 (100.00)% (100.00)% Total borrowings 1,025,393 1,218,379 992,393 (15.84)% 3.33% Total deposits and borrowings 16,068,614 16,083,926 16,264,565 (0.10)% (1.20)% Other liabilities 371,791 368,196 346,928 0.98% 7.17% Total liabilities 16,440,405 16,452,122 16,611,493 (0.07)% (1.03)% Stockholders' equity Common stock 422 427 439 (1.17)% (3.87)% Additional paid in capital 1,902,063 1,932,163 1,995,077 (1.56)% (4.66)% Retained earnings 1,101,061 1,077,488 971,338 2.19% 13.36% Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (119,338 ) (114,827 ) (135,945 ) 3.93% (12.22)% Total stockholders' equity 2,884,208 2,895,251 2,830,909 (0.38)% 1.88% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,324,613 $ 19,347,373 $ 19,442,402 (0.12)% (0.61)%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended % Change % Change March 31

2024 December 31

2023 March 31

2023 Mar 2024 vs. Mar 2024 vs. Dec 2023 Mar 2023 Interest income Interest on federal funds sold and short-term investments $ 483 $ 304 $ 665 58.88% (27.37)% Interest and dividends on securities 14,232 14,631 15,310 (2.73)% (7.04)% Interest and fees on loans 193,226 192,178 170,926 0.55% 13.05% Interest on loans held for sale 104 57 34 82.46% 205.88% Total interest income 208,045 207,170 186,935 0.42% 11.29% Interest expense Interest on deposits 54,320 49,456 22,675 9.84% 139.56% Interest on borrowings 16,286 12,618 5,262 29.07% 209.50% Total interest expense 70,606 62,074 27,937 13.74% 152.73% Net interest income 137,439 145,096 158,998 (5.28)% (13.56)% Provision for credit losses 5,000 5,500 7,250 (9.09)% (31.03)% Net interest income after provision for credit losses 132,439 139,596 151,748 (5.13)% (12.72)% Noninterest income Deposit account fees 6,228 6,126 5,916 1.67% 5.27% Interchange and ATM fees 4,452 4,638 4,184 (4.01)% 6.41% Investment management and advisory 9,941 9,818 9,779 1.25% 1.66% Mortgage banking income 796 609 308 30.71% 158.44% Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 1,928 2,091 1,854 (7.80)% 3.99% Gain on life insurance benefits 263 180 11 46.11% 2,290.91% Loan level derivative income 80 802 408 (90.02)% (80.39)% Other noninterest income 6,255 7,803 5,782 (19.84)% 8.18% Total noninterest income 29,943 32,067 28,242 (6.62)% 6.02% Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 57,174 56,388 56,975 1.39% 0.35% Occupancy and equipment expenses 13,467 13,054 12,822 3.16% 5.03% Data processing and facilities management 2,483 2,423 2,527 2.48% (1.74)% FDIC assessment 2,982 3,942 2,610 (24.35)% 14.25% Other noninterest expenses 23,781 24,940 23,727 (4.65)% 0.23% Total noninterest expenses 99,887 100,747 98,661 (0.85)% 1.24% Income before income taxes 62,495 70,916 81,329 (11.87)% (23.16)% Provision for income taxes 14,725 16,113 20,082 (8.61)% (26.68)% Net Income $ 47,770 $ 54,803 $ 61,247 (12.83)% (22.00)% Weighted average common shares (basic) 42,553,714 43,474,734 45,004,100 Common share equivalents 12,876 9,474 19,564 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 42,566,590 43,484,208 45,023,664 Basic earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 1.26 $ 1.36 (11.11)% (17.65)% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 1.26 $ 1.36 (11.11)% (17.65)% (1) The net tax benefit associated with noncore items is determined by assessing whether each noncore item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. Performance ratios Net interest margin (FTE) 3.23 % 3.38 % 3.79 % Return on average assets (calculated by dividing net income by average assets) (GAAP) 1.00 % 1.13 % 1.30 % Return on average common equity (calculated by dividing net income by average common equity) (GAAP) 6.63 % 7.51 % 8.63 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average tangible common equity) 10.15 % 11.50 % 13.30 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue (calculated by dividing total noninterest income by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 17.89 % 18.10 % 15.08 % Efficiency ratio (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue) 59.68 % 56.87 % 52.69 %

ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets At March 31

2024 December 31

2023 March 31

2023 Nonperforming loans Commercial & industrial loans $ 17,640 $ 20,188 $ 26,343 Commercial real estate loans 24,213 22,952 18,038 Small business loans 316 398 242 Residential real estate loans 9,947 7,634 8,178 Home equity 4,805 3,171 3,305 Other consumer 20 40 129 Total nonperforming loans 56,941 54,383 56,235 Other real estate owned 110 110 — Total nonperforming assets $ 57,051 $ 54,493 $ 56,235 Nonperforming loans/gross loans 0.40 % 0.38 % 0.40 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.29 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 258.07 % 261.52 % 282.98 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.03 % 1.00 % 1.14 % Delinquent loans/total loans 0.52 % 0.44 % 0.27 % Nonperforming Assets Reconciliation for the Three Months Ended March 31

2024 December 31

2023 March 31

2023 Nonperforming assets beginning balance $ 54,493 $ 39,281 $ 54,881 New to nonperforming 19,258 31,823 5,416 Loans charged-off (881 ) (4,182 ) (815 ) Loans paid-off (6,982 ) (10,905 ) (1,915 ) Loans restored to performing status (8,855 ) (1,534 ) (1,352 ) Other 18 10 20 Nonperforming assets ending balance $ 57,051 $ 54,493 $ 56,235

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) Three Months Ended March 31

2024 December 31

2023 March 31

2023 Net charge-offs (recoveries) Commercial and industrial loans $ (85 ) $ 80 $ 276 Commercial real estate loans — 2,783 — Small business loans 70 267 (3 ) Home equity (133 ) 23 (16 ) Other consumer 422 694 281 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 274 $ 3,847 $ 538 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.11 % 0.02 %

BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL RATIOS March 31

2024 December 31

2023 March 31

2023 Gross loans/total deposits 95.26 % 96.05 % 91.33 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 14.16 % 14.19 % 13.83 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 10.95 % 10.97 % 10.78 % Common equity to assets ratio GAAP 14.92 % 14.96 % 14.56 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (2) 10.27 % 10.31 % 9.89 % Book value per share GAAP $ 67.94 $ 67.53 $ 64.17 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 44.34 $ 44.13 $ 41.31 (1) Estimated number for March 31, 2024.

(2) See Appendix A for detailed reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP ratios.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Interest Interest Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Interest-earning assets Interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold, and short term investments $ 50,583 $ 483 3.84 % $ 42,391 $ 304 2.85 % $ 73,608 $ 665 3.66 % Securities Securities - trading 4,779 — — % 4,509 — — % 4,095 — — % Securities - taxable investments 2,867,460 14,231 2.00 % 2,923,983 14,629 1.98 % 3,117,024 15,309 1.99 % Securities - nontaxable investments (1) 190 2 4.23 % 186 2 4.27 % 193 2 4.20 % Total securities $ 2,872,429 $ 14,233 1.99 % $ 2,928,678 $ 14,631 1.98 % $ 3,121,312 $ 15,311 1.99 % Loans held for sale 7,095 104 5.90 % 3,614 57 6.26 % 2,474 34 5.57 % Loans Commercial and industrial (1) 1,559,978 27,629 7.12 % 1,600,886 28,990 7.18 % 1,618,330 26,572 6.66 % Commercial real estate (1) 8,110,813 102,054 5.06 % 7,956,103 100,331 5.00 % 7,773,007 89,581 4.67 % Commercial construction 842,480 15,421 7.36 % 895,313 15,932 7.06 % 1,134,469 16,467 5.89 % Small business 257,022 4,160 6.51 % 246,411 3,956 6.37 % 222,543 3,219 5.87 % Total commercial 10,770,293 149,264 5.57 % 10,698,713 149,209 5.53 % 10,748,349 135,839 5.13 % Residential real estate 2,418,617 26,083 4.34 % 2,380,706 24,712 4.12 % 2,056,524 19,358 3.82 % Home equity 1,094,856 18,444 6.78 % 1,097,233 18,747 6.78 % 1,089,056 16,244 6.05 % Total consumer real estate 3,513,473 44,527 5.10 % 3,477,939 43,459 4.96 % 3,145,580 35,602 4.59 % Other consumer 30,669 609 7.99 % 32,141 667 8.23 % 32,767 577 7.14 % Total loans $ 14,314,435 $ 194,400 5.46 % $ 14,208,793 $ 193,335 5.40 % $ 13,926,696 $ 172,018 5.01 % Total interest-earning assets $ 17,244,542 $ 209,220 4.88 % $ 17,183,476 $ 208,327 4.81 % $ 17,124,090 $ 188,028 4.45 % Cash and due from banks 177,506 178,100 181,402 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 47,203 37,054 14,714 Other assets 1,809,640 1,883,317 1,844,556 Total assets $ 19,278,891 $ 19,281,947 $ 19,164,762 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Savings and interest checking accounts $ 5,165,866 $ 14,856 1.16 % $ 5,323,667 $ 14,315 1.07 % $ 5,745,357 $ 7,473 0.53 % Money market 2,844,014 15,991 2.26 % 2,851,343 15,197 2.11 % 3,243,322 10,393 1.30 % Time deposits 2,297,219 23,473 4.11 % 2,103,666 19,944 3.76 % 1,293,987 4,809 1.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 10,307,099 $ 54,320 2.12 % $ 10,278,676 $ 49,456 1.91 % $ 10,282,666 $ 22,675 0.89 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,185,296 14,631 4.96 % 884,441 10,836 4.86 % 298,413 3,644 4.95 % Junior subordinated debentures 62,858 1,147 7.34 % 62,857 1,164 7.35 % 62,856 1,001 6.46 % Subordinated debentures 40,651 508 5.03 % 49,968 618 4.91 % 49,897 617 5.01 % Total borrowings $ 1,288,805 $ 16,286 5.08 % $ 997,266 $ 12,618 5.02 % $ 411,166 $ 5,262 5.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,595,904 $ 70,606 2.45 % $ 11,275,942 $ 62,074 2.18 % $ 10,693,832 $ 27,937 1.06 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,439,107 4,704,888 5,219,531 Other liabilities 347,573 406,029 374,195 Total liabilities $ 16,382,584 $ 16,386,859 $ 16,287,558 Stockholders' equity 2,896,307 2,895,088 2,877,204 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,278,891 $ 19,281,947 $ 19,164,762 Net interest income $ 138,614 $ 146,253 $ 160,091 Interest rate spread (2) 2.43 % 2.63 % 3.39 % Net interest margin (3) 3.23 % 3.38 % 3.79 % Supplemental Information Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 14,746,206 $ 54,320 $ 14,983,564 $ 49,456 $ 15,502,197 $ 22,675 Cost of total deposits 1.48 % 1.31 % 0.59 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 16,035,011 $ 70,606 $ 15,980,830 $ 62,074 $ 15,913,363 $ 27,937 Cost of total funding liabilities 1.77 % 1.54 % 0.71 %

(1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis was $1.2 million for both the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and $1.1 million for the three months ended and March 31, 2023, determined by applying the Company's marginal tax rates in effect during each respective quarter.

(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

APPENDIX A: NON-GAAP Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Metrics

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)

The following table summarizes the calculation of the Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share, at the dates indicated:

March 31

2024 December 31

2023 March 31

2023 Tangible common equity (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,884,208 $ 2,895,251 $ 2,830,909 (a) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 1,001,698 1,003,262 1,008,325 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 1,882,510 $ 1,891,989 $ 1,822,584 (b) Tangible assets Assets (GAAP) $ 19,324,613 $ 19,347,373 $ 19,442,402 (c) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 1,001,698 1,003,262 1,008,325 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 18,322,915 $ 18,344,111 $ 18,434,077 (d) Common Shares 42,452,457 42,873,187 44,114,827 (e) Common equity to assets ratio (GAAP) 14.92 % 14.96 % 14.56 % (a/c) Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (Non-GAAP) 10.27 % 10.31 % 9.89 % (b/d) Book value per share (GAAP) $ 67.94 $ 67.53 $ 64.17 (a/e) Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 44.34 $ 44.13 $ 41.31 (b/e)

APPENDIX B: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Earnings Metrics

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table summarizes the calculation of the Company's return on average tangible common equity for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended March 31

2024 December 31

2023 March 31

2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 47,770 $ 54,803 $ 61,247 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,896,307 $ 2,895,088 $ 2,877,204 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 1,002,506 1,004,081 1,009,340 Tangible average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 1,893,801 $ 1,891,007 $ 1,867,864 Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing annualized net income by average tangible common equity) 10.15 % 11.50 % 13.30 %

APPENDIX C: Net Interest Margin Analysis & Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Core Margin

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Volume Interest Margin

Impact Volume Interest Margin

Impact (Dollars in thousands) Reported total interest earning assets $ 17,244,542 $ 138,614 3.23 % $ 17,183,476 $ 146,253 3.38 % Acquisition fair value marks: Loan accretion (109 ) (1,156 ) CD amortization 9 11 (100 ) — % (1,145 ) (0.03 )% Nonaccrual interest, net (341 ) (0.01 )% 549 0.01 % Other noncore adjustments (4,460 ) (582 ) (0.01 )% (4,913 ) (574 ) (0.01 )% Core margin (Non-GAAP) $ 17,240,082 $ 137,591 3.21 % $ 17,178,563 $ 145,083 3.35 %

