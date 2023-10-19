Delayed Nasdaq Other stock markets Delayed 04:00:00 2023-10-19 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 47.80 USD -1.22% -0.93% -43.39% 10:18pm Earnings Flash (INDB) INDEPENDENT BANK Reports Q3 Revenue $183.4M MT Oct. 17 Independent Bank Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.23 Per Share, Payable Nov. 13 to Shareholders of Record Nov. 3 MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Funds and ETFs Independent Bank Corp. Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $60.8 Million October 19, 2023 at 04:21 pm EDT Share Franchise strength drives performance in challenging environment Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced 2023 third quarter net income of $60.8 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, compared to 2023 second quarter net income of $62.6 million, or $1.42 per diluted share. The Company generated a return on average assets and a return on average common equity of 1.25% and 8.35%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to 1.29% and 8.78%, respectively, for the prior quarter. “I am proud of the Company’s fundamental commitment to its customers and communities, as another quarter of strong business activity and solid financial results underscores the inherent value of our relationship banking model,” said Jeffrey Tengel, the Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company. “Our strong balance sheet and capital levels position us well for continuing to successfully navigate forward in a challenging environment.” BALANCE SHEET Total assets of $19.4 billion at September 30, 2023 remained relatively consistent with the prior quarter and decreased by $335.2 million, or 1.7%, as compared to the prior year period, driven primarily by lower cash and securities balances. Total loans at September 30, 2023 of $14.2 billion increased by $84.3 million, or 0.6% (2.4% annualized), compared to the prior quarter. The increase was fueled primarily by consumer real estate, which increased $117.0 million, or 3.5% (14.0% annualized), for the quarter, driven primarily by adjustable-rate residential mortgages. Total commercial loans decreased slightly by $35.9 million, or 0.3% (1.3% annualized), compared to the prior quarter, reflecting construction to permanent commercial real estate transfers and solid closing activity offset by decreased line of credit utilization. Deposit balances of $15.1 billion at September 30, 2023 decreased by $188.5 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2023, primarily attributable to seasonal declines in municipal deposits. Reflecting continued demand for higher rate products, time deposits continue to experience steady growth with the total cost of deposits for the quarter increasing 22 basis points to 1.07%. The volume of new account openings remains robust. Core deposits represented 80.5% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, compared to 82.6% at June 30, 2023. Borrowings increased by $99.1 million, or 11.0%, during the third quarter of 2023, primarily a result of net changes in loans, deposits, and securities for the quarter. The securities portfolio decreased by $49.1 million, or 1.6%, compared to June 30, 2023 driven primarily by paydowns, calls, and maturities, along with unrealized losses of $10.4 million in the available for sale portfolio during the third quarter. Total securities represented 15.4% of total assets at September 30, 2023, as compared to 15.6% at June 30, 2023. Stockholders' equity at September 30, 2023 increased 1.1% when compared to June 30, 2023, driven primarily by strong earnings retention, partially offset by unrealized losses on the available for sale investment securities portfolio included in other comprehensive income. The Company's ratio of common equity to assets of 14.90% at September 30, 2023 represented an increase of 18 basis points, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2023 and an increase of 60 basis points, or 4.2%, from September 30, 2022. The Company's book value per share increased by $0.68, or 1.1%, to $65.37 at September 30, 2023 as compared to the prior quarter. The Company's tangible book value per share at September 30, 2023 rose by $0.72, or 1.7%, from the prior quarter to $42.60, and represented an increase of 7.7% from the year ago period. The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets of 10.24% at September 30, 2023 represented an increase of 19 basis points from the prior quarter and an increase of 58 basis points from the year ago period. Please refer to Appendix A for a detailed reconciliation of Non-GAAP balance sheet metrics. In consideration of the Company's strong current capital position, the Company is announcing a new stock repurchase plan, which authorizes repurchases by the Company of up to $100 million in common stock and is scheduled to expire on October 18, 2024. NET INTEREST INCOME Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 decreased 1.7% to $149.9 million compared to $152.5 million for the prior quarter, as rising deposit costs slightly outpaced the benefit of repriced assets. Both the net interest margin and core margin (excluding purchase accounting and other non-core items) were 3.47% for the third quarter, representing reductions of 7 basis points and 5 basis points, respectively, as compared to the prior quarter. Please refer to Appendix C for additional details regarding the net interest margin and Non-GAAP reconciliation of core margin. NONINTEREST INCOME Noninterest income of $33.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 represented an increase of $2.8 million, or 9.1%, as compared to the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter included the following: Deposit account and interchange and ATM fees increased by $758,000, or 7.6%, due primarily to increased overdraft and treasury management activity. Investment management income decreased by $102,000, or 1.0%, primarily driven by a reduction in seasonal tax preparation fees, which are primarily recognized during the second quarter, partially offset by increased insurance commissions. Total assets under administration declined by $183.2 million, or 2.9%, to $6.1 billion during the third quarter of 2023, driven primarily by market depreciation. The Company received proceeds on life insurance policies resulting in gains of $1.9 million for the third quarter, as compared to gains of $176,000 in the prior quarter. Loan level derivative income decreased by $433,000, or 34.0%, compared to the prior quarter due primarily to lower customer demand. Other noninterest income increased by $703,000, or 11.0%, due primarily to outsized loan fees and increased Federal Home Loan Bank dividend income, partially offset by unrealized gains on equity securities and interest on income tax refunds received in the prior quarter. NONINTEREST EXPENSE Noninterest expense of $97.8 million for the third quarter of 2023 represented an increase of $2.2 million, or 2.3%, as compared to the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest expense for the third quarter compared to the prior quarter included the following: Salaries and employee benefits increased by $822,000, or 1.5%, due primarily to increased commissions, timing on certain retirement benefits, and severance. Other noninterest expense increased by $1.5 million, or 6.4%, due primarily to increased consultant fees, unrealized losses on equity securities and card issuance costs. The Company’s tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 decreased slightly to 24.12%, compared to 24.30% for the prior quarter. ASSET QUALITY The third quarter provision for credit losses was $5.5 million, as compared to $5.0 million in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, driven predominantly by a partial charge-off of a single commercial real estate credit which had previously been placed on nonaccrual and was largely reserved for during the second quarter. Nonperforming loans decreased by 14.3% to $39.2 million, or 0.28% of total loans at September 30, 2023, as compared to $45.7 million, or 0.32% of total loans at June 30, 2023. Delinquency as a percentage of total loans decreased eight basis points from the prior quarter to 0.22% at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on total loans remained flat at $140.6 million, or 0.99% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION Jeffrey Tengel, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Ruggiero, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Consumer Lending, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter earnings at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 20, 2023. Internet access to the call is available on the Company’s website at https://INDB.RocklandTrust.com or via telephonic access by dial-in at 1-888-336-7153 reference: INDB. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-877-344-7529, Replay Conference Number: 7087586 and will be available through October 27, 2023. Additionally, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website until October 20, 2024. ABOUT INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in Eastern Massachusetts and Worcester County as well as commercial banking and investment management offices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to individuals, families, and businesses. The Bank also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust was named to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" 2022 list, an honor earned for the 14th consecutive year. Rockland Trust has a longstanding commitment to equity and inclusion. This commitment is underscored by initiatives such as Diversity and Inclusion leadership training, a colleague Allyship mentoring program, and numerous Employee Resource Groups focused on providing colleague support and education, reinforcing a culture of mutual respect and advancing professional development, and Rockland Trust's sponsorship of diverse community organizations through charitable giving and employee-based volunteerism. In addition, Rockland Trust is deeply committed to the communities it serves, as reflected in the overall "Outstanding" rating in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. Category: Earnings Releases INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. FINANCIAL SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) % Change % Change September 30

2023 June 30

2023 September 30

2022 Sept 2023 vs. Sept 2023 vs. Jun 2023 Sept 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 176,930 $ 181,810 $ 172,615 (2.68 )% 2.50 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 43,198 126,454 763,681 (65.84 )% (94.34 )% Securities Trading 4,476 4,477 3,538 (0.02 )% 26.51 % Equities 21,475 21,800 20,439 (1.49 )% 5.07 % Available for sale 1,353,744 1,372,903 1,425,511 (1.40 )% (5.03 )% Held to maturity 1,594,279 1,623,892 1,697,635 (1.82 )% (6.09 )% Total securities 2,973,974 3,023,072 3,147,123 (1.62 )% (5.50 )% Loans held for sale 3,998 6,577 5,100 (39.21 )% (21.61 )% Loans Commercial and industrial 1,653,003 1,723,219 1,548,349 (4.07 )% 6.76 % Commercial real estate 7,896,230 7,812,796 7,677,917 1.07 % 2.84 % Commercial construction 965,442 1,022,796 1,185,157 (5.61 )% (18.54 )% Small business 245,335 237,092 209,567 3.48 % 17.07 % Total commercial 10,760,010 10,795,903 10,620,990 (0.33 )% 1.31 % Residential real estate 2,338,102 2,221,284 1,959,254 5.26 % 19.34 % Home equity - first position 529,938 546,240 578,405 (2.98 )% (8.38 )% Home equity - subordinate positions 565,617 549,158 508,765 3.00 % 11.17 % Total consumer real estate 3,433,657 3,316,682 3,046,424 3.53 % 12.71 % Other consumer 30,568 27,326 32,936 11.86 % (7.19 )% Total loans 14,224,235 14,139,911 13,700,350 0.60 % 3.82 % Less: allowance for credit losses (140,569 ) (140,647 ) (147,313 ) (0.06 )% (4.58 )% Net loans 14,083,666 13,999,264 13,553,037 0.60 % 3.92 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 43,878 39,488 5,218 11.12 % 740.90 % Bank premises and equipment, net 191,560 193,642 198,408 (1.08 )% (3.45 )% Goodwill 985,072 985,072 985,072 — % — % Other intangible assets 19,825 21,537 26,934 (7.95 )% (26.39 )% Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 295,670 296,687 293,126 (0.34 )% 0.87 % Other assets 550,338 527,328 552,955 4.36 % (0.47 )% Total assets $ 19,368,109 $ 19,400,931 $ 19,703,269 (0.17 )% (1.70 )% Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 4,796,148 $ 4,861,092 $ 5,622,260 (1.34 )% (14.69 )% Savings and interest checking accounts 5,398,322 5,525,223 6,094,493 (2.30 )% (11.42 )% Money market 2,852,293 3,065,520 3,443,622 (6.96 )% (17.17 )% Time certificates of deposit 2,012,763 1,796,216 1,178,619 12.06 % 70.77 % Total deposits 15,059,526 15,248,051 16,338,994 (1.24 )% (7.83 )% Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 887,548 788,479 643 12.56 % nm Junior subordinated debentures, net 62,857 62,857 62,855 — % — % Subordinated debentures, net 49,957 49,933 49,862 0.05 % 0.19 % Total borrowings 1,000,362 901,269 113,360 10.99 % 782.46 % Total deposits and borrowings 16,059,888 16,149,320 16,452,354 (0.55 )% (2.39 )% Other liabilities 422,813 396,697 433,714 6.58 % (2.51 )% Total liabilities 16,482,701 16,546,017 16,886,068 (0.38 )% (2.39 )% Stockholders' equity Common stock 440 440 454 — % (3.08 )% Additional paid in capital 1,999,448 1,997,674 2,113,313 0.09 % (5.39 )% Retained earnings 1,046,266 1,009,735 882,503 3.62 % 18.56 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (160,746 ) (152,935 ) (179,069 ) 5.11 % (10.23 )% Total stockholders' equity 2,885,408 2,854,914 2,817,201 1.07 % 2.42 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,368,109 $ 19,400,931 $ 19,703,269 (0.17 )% (1.70 )% CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended % Change % Change September 30

2023 June 30

2023 September 30

2022 Sept 2023 vs. Sept 2023 vs. Jun 2023 Sept 2022 Interest income Interest on federal funds sold and short-term investments $ 905 $ 3,312 $ 6,519 (72.68 )% (86.12 )% Interest and dividends on securities 14,818 15,583 13,244 (4.91 )% 11.88 % Interest and fees on loans 187,145 179,759 150,157 4.11 % 24.63 % Interest on loans held for sale 60 39 51 53.85 % 17.65 % Total interest income 202,928 198,693 169,971 2.13 % 19.39 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 40,713 31,909 6,109 27.59 % 566.44 % Interest on borrowings 12,335 14,238 1,261 (13.37 )% 878.19 % Total interest expense 53,048 46,147 7,370 14.95 % 619.78 % Net interest income 149,880 152,546 162,601 (1.75 )% (7.82 )% Provision for credit losses 5,500 5,000 3,000 10.00 % 83.33 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 144,380 147,546 159,601 (2.15 )% (9.54 )% Noninterest income Deposit account fees 5,936 5,508 6,261 7.77 % (5.19 )% Interchange and ATM fees 4,808 4,478 4,331 7.37 % 11.01 % Investment management 10,246 10,348 8,436 (0.99 )% 21.46 % Mortgage banking income 739 670 585 10.30 % 26.32 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 1,983 1,940 1,883 2.22 % 5.31 % Gain on life insurance benefits 1,924 176 477 993.18 % 303.35 % Loan level derivative income 842 1,275 471 (33.96 )% 78.77 % Other noninterest income 7,065 6,362 5,751 11.05 % 22.85 % Total noninterest income 33,543 30,757 28,195 9.06 % 18.97 % Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 54,797 53,975 52,708 1.52 % 3.96 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 12,321 12,385 12,316 (0.52 )% 0.04 % Data processing and facilities management 2,404 2,530 2,259 (4.98 )% 6.42 % FDIC assessment 2,727 2,674 1,677 1.98 % 62.61 % Other noninterest expenses 25,533 23,991 23,768 6.43 % 7.43 % Total noninterest expenses 97,782 95,555 92,728 2.33 % 5.45 % Income before income taxes 80,141 82,748 95,068 (3.15 )% (15.70 )% Provision for income taxes 19,333 20,104 23,171 (3.84 )% (16.56 )% Net Income $ 60,808 $ 62,644 $ 71,897 (2.93 )% (15.42 )% Weighted average common shares (basic) 44,135,487 44,129,152 45,839,555 Common share equivalents 11,417 7,573 16,856 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 44,146,904 44,136,725 45,856,411 Basic earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.42 $ 1.57 (2.82 )% (12.10 )% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.38 $ 1.42 $ 1.57 (2.82 )% (12.10 )% Performance ratios Net interest margin (FTE) 3.47 % 3.54 % 3.64 % Return on average assets (calculated by dividing net income by average assets) 1.25 % 1.29 % 1.43 % Return on average common equity (calculated by dividing net income by average common equity) (GAAP) 8.35 % 8.78 % 9.90 % Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average tangible common equity) 12.81 % 13.54 % 15.26 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue (calculated by dividing total noninterest income by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 18.29 % 16.78 % 14.78 % Efficiency ratio (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue) 53.31 % 52.13 % 48.60 % CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended % Change September 30

2023 September 30

2022 Sept 2023 vs. Sept 2022 Interest income Interest on federal funds sold and short-term investments $ 4,882 $ 10,222 (52.24 )% Interest and dividends on securities 45,711 34,571 32.22 % Interest and fees on loans 537,830 413,770 29.98 % Interest on loans held for sale 133 150 (11.33 )% Total interest income 588,556 458,713 28.31 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 95,297 10,327 822.79 % Interest on borrowings 31,835 3,492 811.66 % Total interest expense 127,132 13,819 819.98 % Net interest income 461,424 444,894 3.72 % Provision for credit losses 17,750 1,000 1,675.00 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 443,674 443,894 (0.05 )% Noninterest income Deposit account fees 17,360 17,582 (1.26 )% Interchange and ATM fees 13,470 11,967 12.56 % Investment management 30,373 26,438 14.88 % Mortgage banking income 1,717 2,989 (42.56 )% Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 5,777 5,549 4.11 % Gain on life insurance benefits 2,111 600 251.83 % Loan level derivative income 2,525 1,511 67.11 % Other noninterest income 19,209 15,729 22.12 % Total noninterest income 92,542 82,365 12.36 % Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 165,747 150,957 9.80 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 37,528 37,255 0.73 % Data processing and facilities management 7,461 6,878 8.48 % FDIC assessment 8,011 5,225 53.32 % Merger and acquisition expense — 7,100 (100.00 )% Other noninterest expenses 73,251 71,375 2.63 % Total noninterest expenses 291,998 278,790 4.74 % Income before income taxes 244,218 247,469 (1.31 )% Provision for income taxes 59,519 60,699 (1.94 )% Net Income $ 184,699 $ 186,770 (1.11 )% Weighted average common shares (basic) 44,419,731 46,618,209 Common share equivalents 12,851 17,221 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 44,432,582 46,635,430 Basic earnings per share $ 4.16 $ 4.01 3.74 % Diluted earnings per share $ 4.16 $ 4.00 4.00 % Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Net Income (Non-GAAP): Net Income $ 184,699 $ 186,770 Noninterest expense components Add - merger and acquisition expenses — 7,100 Noncore increases to income before taxes — 7,100 Net tax benefit associated with noncore items (1) — (1,995 ) Noncore increases to net income $ — $ 5,105 Operating net income (Non-GAAP) $ 184,699 $ 191,875 (3.74 )% Diluted earnings per share, on an operating basis $ 4.16 $ 4.11 1.22 % (1) The net tax benefit associated with noncore items is determined by assessing whether each noncore item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. Performance ratios Net interest margin (FTE) 3.60 % 3.33 % Return on average assets (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average assets) 1.28 % 1.25 % Return on average assets on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average assets) 1.28 % 1.28 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average common equity) 8.58 % 8.51 % Return on average common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average common equity) 8.58 % 8.74 % Return on average tangible common equity (GAAP) (calculated by dividing net income by average tangible common equity) 13.21 % 13.00 % Return on average tangible common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing net operating net income by average tangible common equity) 13.21 % 13.35 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue (calculated by dividing total noninterest income by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 16.71 % 15.62 % Noninterest income as a % of total revenue on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest income on an operating basis by net interest income plus total noninterest income) 16.71 % 15.62 % Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue) 52.71 % 52.88 % Efficiency ratio on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense on an operating basis by total revenue) 52.71 % 51.53 % ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets At September 30

2023 June 30

2023 September 30

2022 Nonperforming loans Commercial & industrial loans $ 2,953 $ 3,235 $ 27,393 Commercial real estate loans 23,867 29,910 15,982 Small business loans 372 348 50 Residential real estate loans 8,493 8,179 8,891 Home equity 3,411 3,944 3,485 Other consumer 75 86 216 Total nonperforming loans 39,171 45,702 56,017 Other real estate owned 110 110 — Total nonperforming assets $ 39,281 $ 45,812 $ 56,017 Nonperforming loans/gross loans 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.41 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.20 % 0.24 % 0.28 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 358.86 % 307.75 % 262.98 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.99 % 0.99 % 1.08 % Delinquent loans/total loans 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.17 % Nonperforming Assets Reconciliation for the Three Months Ended September 30

2023 June 30

2023 September 30

2022 Nonperforming assets beginning balance $ 45,812 $ 56,235 $ 55,915 New to nonperforming 3,455 18,018 30,650 Loans charged-off (6,018 ) (23,767 ) (741 ) Loans paid-off (2,915 ) (3,984 ) (29,450 ) Loans restored to performing status (1,428 ) (680 ) (366 ) Other 375 (10 ) 9 Nonperforming assets ending balance $ 39,281 $ 45,812 $ 56,017 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30

2023 June 30

2023 September 30

2022 September 30

2023 September 30

2022 Net charge-offs (recoveries) Commercial and industrial loans $ (111 ) $ 23,174 $ (2 ) $ 23,339 $ (44 ) Commercial real estate loans 5,072 — (268 ) 5,072 (271 ) Small business loans 77 51 (88 ) 125 (88 ) Home equity (12 ) (10 ) (65 ) (38 ) 17 Other consumer 552 269 429 1,102 995 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 5,578 $ 23,484 $ 6 $ 29,600 $ 609 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.16 % 0.67 % nm 0.28 % 0.01 % nm = not meaningful BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL RATIOS September 30

2023 June 30

2023 September 30

2022 Gross loans/total deposits 94.45 % 92.73 % 83.85 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 14.42 % 14.06 % 13.98 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 11.12 % 10.85 % 10.51 % Common equity to assets ratio GAAP 14.90 % 14.72 % 14.30 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (2) 10.24 % 10.05 % 9.66 % Book value per share GAAP $ 65.37 $ 64.69 $ 61.73 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 42.60 $ 41.88 $ 39.56 (1) Estimated number for September 30, 2023. (2) See Appendix A for detailed reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP ratios. INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Interest Interest Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Interest-earning assets Interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold, and short term investments $ 89,449 $ 905 4.01 % $ 270,443 $ 3,312 4.91 % $ 1,156,143 $ 6,519 2.24 % Securities Securities - trading 4,546 — — % 4,487 — — % 3,730 — — % Securities - taxable investments 3,000,736 14,817 1.96 % 3,071,752 15,581 2.03 % 3,024,802 13,243 1.74 % Securities - nontaxable investments (1) 188 1 2.11 % 191 2 4.20 % 196 1 2.02 % Total securities $ 3,005,470 $ 14,818 1.96 % $ 3,076,430 $ 15,583 2.03 % $ 3,028,728 $ 13,244 1.73 % Loans held for sale 4,072 60 5.85 % 2,977 39 5.25 % 4,263 51 4.75 % Loans Commercial and industrial (1) 1,682,000 30,739 7.25 % 1,686,348 29,451 7.00 % 1,520,924 19,289 5.03 % Commercial real estate (1) 7,823,525 94,861 4.81 % 7,803,702 91,813 4.72 % 7,760,470 85,284 4.36 % Commercial construction 1,007,814 16,829 6.62 % 1,044,650 17,212 6.61 % 1,157,876 14,875 5.10 % Small business 240,782 3,752 6.18 % 230,371 3,501 6.10 % 207,546 2,819 5.39 % Total commercial 10,754,121 146,181 5.39 % 10,765,071 141,977 5.29 % 10,646,816 122,267 4.56 % Residential real estate 2,276,882 23,197 4.04 % 2,153,563 20,943 3.90 % 1,909,066 16,533 3.44 % Home equity 1,093,479 18,313 6.64 % 1,094,329 17,394 6.38 % 1,076,040 11,869 4.38 % Total consumer real estate 3,370,361 41,510 4.89 % 3,247,892 38,337 4.73 % 2,985,106 28,402 3.77 % Other consumer 30,775 608 7.84 % 28,863 566 7.87 % 31,883 523 6.51 % Total loans $ 14,155,257 $ 188,299 5.28 % $ 14,041,826 $ 180,880 5.17 % $ 13,663,805 $ 151,192 4.39 % Total interest-earning assets $ 17,254,248 $ 204,082 4.69 % $ 17,391,676 $ 199,814 4.61 % $ 17,852,939 $ 171,006 3.80 % Cash and due from banks 184,003 178,707 192,003 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 38,252 44,619 5,745 Other assets 1,859,099 1,826,879 1,854,870 Total assets $ 19,335,602 $ 19,441,881 $ 19,905,557 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Savings and interest checking accounts $ 5,393,209 $ 11,860 0.87 % $ 5,512,995 $ 9,425 0.69 % $ 6,224,690 $ 2,110 0.13 % Money market 2,945,450 13,709 1.85 % 3,044,486 12,331 1.62 % 3,459,212 3,025 0.35 % Time deposits 1,860,440 15,144 3.23 % 1,630,015 10,153 2.50 % 1,246,841 974 0.31 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 10,199,099 $ 40,713 1.58 % $ 10,187,496 $ 31,909 1.26 % $ 10,930,743 $ 6,109 0.22 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 869,646 10,568 4.82 % 1,068,585 12,576 4.72 % 12,876 55 1.69 % Junior subordinated debentures 62,857 1,150 7.26 % 62,856 1,044 6.66 % 62,854 589 3.72 % Subordinated debentures 49,944 617 4.90 % 49,921 618 4.97 % 49,847 617 4.91 % Total borrowings $ 982,447 $ 12,335 4.98 % $ 1,181,362 $ 14,238 4.83 % $ 125,577 $ 1,261 3.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,181,546 $ 53,048 1.88 % $ 11,368,858 $ 46,147 1.63 % $ 11,056,320 $ 7,370 0.26 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,883,009 4,873,767 5,641,742 Other liabilities 381,483 336,210 325,507 Total liabilities $ 16,446,038 $ 16,578,835 $ 17,023,569 Stockholders' equity 2,889,564 2,863,046 2,881,988 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,335,602 $ 19,441,881 $ 19,905,557 Net interest income $ 151,034 $ 153,667 $ 163,636 Interest rate spread (2) 2.81 % 2.98 % 3.54 % Net interest margin (3) 3.47 % 3.54 % 3.64 % Supplemental Information Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 15,082,108 $ 40,713 $ 15,061,263 $ 31,909 $ 16,572,485 $ 6,109 Cost of total deposits 1.07 % 0.85 % 0.15 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 16,064,555 $ 53,048 $ 16,242,625 $ 46,147 $ 16,698,062 $ 7,370 Cost of total funding liabilities 1.31 % 1.14 % 0.18 % (1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis is $1.2 million, $1.1 million, and $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively, determined by applying the Company's marginal tax rates in effect during each respective quarter. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Interest Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets Interest earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold, and short term investments $ 144,558 $ 4,882 4.52 % $ 1,477,117 $ 10,222 0.93 % Securities Securities - trading 4,377 — — % 3,775 — — % Securities - taxable investments 3,062,745 45,707 2.00 % 2,881,203 34,567 1.60 % Securities - nontaxable investments (1) 191 5 3.50 % 198 5 3.38 % Total securities $ 3,067,313 $ 45,712 1.99 % $ 2,885,176 $ 34,572 1.60 % Loans held for sale 3,180 133 5.59 % 5,841 150 3.43 % Loans Commercial and industrial (1) 1,662,459 86,762 6.98 % 1,531,421 53,816 4.70 % Commercial real estate (1) 7,800,173 276,255 4.74 % 7,832,534 238,085 4.06 % Commercial construction 1,061,847 50,508 6.36 % 1,180,509 40,599 4.60 % Small business 231,299 10,472 6.05 % 202,151 7,891 5.22 % Total commercial 10,755,778 423,997 5.27 % 10,746,615 340,391 4.23 % Residential real estate 2,163,130 63,498 3.92 % 1,774,355 45,109 3.40 % Home equity 1,092,304 51,951 6.36 % 1,051,921 29,709 3.78 % Total consumer real estate 3,255,434 115,449 4.74 % 2,826,276 74,818 3.54 % Other consumer 30,885 1,751 7.58 % 31,092 1,519 6.53 % Total loans $ 14,042,097 $ 541,197 5.15 % $ 13,603,983 $ 416,728 4.10 % Total interest-earning assets $ 17,257,148 $ 591,924 4.59 % $ 17,972,117 $ 461,672 3.43 % Cash and due from banks 181,380 184,754 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 32,615 7,780 Other assets 1,843,564 1,853,818 Total assets $ 19,314,707 $ 20,018,469 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Savings and interest checking accounts $ 5,545,951 $ 28,758 0.69 % $ 6,224,317 $ 3,418 0.07 % Money market 3,079,942 36,433 1.58 % 3,517,459 4,191 0.16 % Time deposits 1,596,889 30,106 2.52 % 1,355,861 2,718 0.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 10,222,782 $ 95,297 1.25 % $ 11,097,637 $ 10,327 0.12 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 747,640 26,788 4.79 % 21,361 311 1.95 % Long-term borrowings — — — % 2,988 31 1.39 % Junior subordinated debentures 62,856 3,195 6.80 % 62,854 1,298 2.76 % Subordinated debentures 49,921 1,852 4.96 % 49,824 1,852 4.97 % Total borrowings $ 860,417 $ 31,835 4.95 % $ 137,027 $ 3,492 3.41 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,083,199 $ 127,132 1.53 % $ 11,234,664 $ 13,819 0.16 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 4,990,869 5,544,476 Other liabilities 363,989 303,308 Total liabilities $ 16,438,057 $ 17,082,448 Stockholders' equity 2,876,650 2,936,021 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,314,707 $ 20,018,469 Net interest income $ 464,792 $ 447,853 Interest rate spread (2) 3.06 % 3.27 % Net interest margin (3) 3.60 % 3.33 % Supplemental Information Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 15,213,651 $ 95,297 $ 16,642,113 $ 10,327 Cost of total deposits 0.84 % 0.08 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 16,074,068 $ 127,132 $ 16,779,140 $ 13,819 Cost of total funding liabilities 1.06 % 0.11 % (1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis is $3.4 million and $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Certain amounts in prior year financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the current year's presentation. APPENDIX A: NON-GAAP Reconciliation of Balance Sheet Metrics (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) The following table summarizes the calculation of the Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share, at the dates indicated: September 30

2023 June 30

2023 September 30

2022 Tangible common equity (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,885,408 $ 2,854,914 $ 2,817,201 (a) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 1,004,897 1,006,609 1,012,006 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 1,880,511 $ 1,848,305 $ 1,805,195 (b) Tangible assets Assets (GAAP) $ 19,368,109 $ 19,400,931 $ 19,703,269 (c) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 1,004,897 1,006,609 1,012,006 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 18,363,212 $ 18,394,322 $ 18,691,263 (d) Common Shares 44,141,973 44,130,901 45,634,626 (e) Common equity to assets ratio (GAAP) 14.90 % 14.72 % 14.30 % (a/c) Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (Non-GAAP) 10.24 % 10.05 % 9.66 % (b/d) Book value per share (GAAP) $ 65.37 $ 64.69 $ 61.73 (a/e) Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 42.60 $ 41.88 $ 39.56 (b/e) APPENDIX B: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Earnings Metrics (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) The following table summarizes the impact of noncore items on the Company's calculation of noninterest income and noninterest expense, the impact of noncore items on noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue and the efficiency ratio, as well as the average tangible common equity used to calculate return on average tangible common equity and operating return on tangible common equity for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30

2023 June 30

2023 September 30

2022 September 30

2023 September 30

2022 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 149,880 $ 152,546 $ 162,601 $ 461,424 $ 444,894 (a) Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 33,543 $ 30,757 $ 28,195 $ 92,542 $ 82,365 (b) Noninterest income on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) $ 33,543 $ 30,757 $ 28,195 $ 92,542 $ 82,365 (c) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 97,782 $ 95,555 $ 92,728 $ 291,998 $ 278,790 (d) Less: Merger and acquisition expense — — — — 7,100 Noninterest expense on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) $ 97,782 $ 95,555 $ 92,728 $ 291,998 $ 271,690 (e) Total revenue (GAAP) $ 183,423 $ 183,303 $ 190,796 $ 553,966 $ 527,259 (a+b) Total operating revenue (Non-GAAP) $ 183,423 $ 183,303 $ 190,796 $ 553,966 $ 527,259 (a+c) Net income (GAAP) $ 60,808 $ 62,644 $ 71,897 $ 184,699 $ 186,770 Operating net income (Non-GAAP) (See income statement for reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP) $ 60,808 $ 62,644 $ 71,897 $ 184,699 $ 191,875 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 2,889,564 $ 2,863,046 $ 2,881,988 $ 2,876,650 $ 2,936,021 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 1,005,778 1,007,500 1,013,169 1,007,526 1,015,040 Tangible average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 1,883,786 $ 1,855,546 $ 1,868,819 $ 1,869,124 $ 1,920,981 Ratios Noninterest income as a % of total revenue (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest income by total revenue) 18.29 % 16.78 % 14.78 % 16.71 % 15.62 % (b/(a+b)) Noninterest income as a % of total revenue on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest income on an operating basis by total revenue) 18.29 % 16.78 % 14.78 % 16.71 % 15.62 % (c/(a+c)) Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by total revenue) 53.31 % 52.13 % 48.60 % 52.71 % 52.88 % (d/(a+b)) Efficiency ratio on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing total noninterest expense on an operating basis by total revenue) 53.31 % 52.13 % 48.60 % 52.71 % 51.53 % (e/(a+c)) Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing annualized net income by average tangible common equity) 12.81 % 13.54 % 15.26 % 13.21 % 13.00 % Return on average tangible common equity on an operating basis (Non-GAAP) (calculated by dividing annualized net operating net income by average tangible common equity) 12.81 % 13.54 % 15.26 % 13.21 % 13.35 % APPENDIX C: Net Interest Margin Analysis & Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Core Margin Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Volume