    INDB

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.

(INDB)
  Summary
Independent Bank Corp. : CEO Christopher Oddleifson, COO Robert D. Cozzone, and CFO Mark J. Ruggiero to Participate in the 2021 D.A. Davidson 23rd Annual Financial Institutions Virtual Conference

04/27/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
Christopher Oddleifson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert D. Cozzone, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark J. Ruggiero, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) will participate in the 2021 D.A. Davidson 23rd Annual Financial Institutions Virtual Conference on May 5th, 2021. The conference will be held virtually.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Rockland Trust was named to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" 2020 list, an honor earned for the 12th consecutive year. In 2020, Rockland Trust was ranked the #1 Bank in Massachusetts according to Forbes World's Best Banks list. Rockland Trust has a longstanding commitment to equity and inclusion. This commitment is underscored by initiatives such as Diversity and Inclusion leadership training, a colleague Allyship mentoring program, numerous Employee Resource Groups focused on providing colleague support and education, reinforcing a culture of mutual respect and advancing professional development, and Rockland Trust’s sponsorship of diverse community organizations through charitable giving and employee-based volunteerism. Rockland Trust is deeply committed to the communities it serves, as reflected in the overall "Outstanding" rating received in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, Cape Cod and Islands, Worcester County, and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank "Where Each Relationship Matters®," please visit RocklandTrust.com.

Category: Conference Announcements


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 489 M - -
Net income 2021 164 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 2 748 M 2 748 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 432
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
Independent Bank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 89,20 $
Last Close Price 83,07 $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Oddleifson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Ruggiero Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Donna L. Abelli Chairman
Barry H. Jensen Chief Technology Officer
Robert D. Cozzone Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.13.73%2 743
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.04%171 544
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.86%74 164
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.18.61%68 647
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.39%63 242
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.16%53 459
