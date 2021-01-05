Independent Bank : Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation Provides a $10,000 Grant To Small Friends on Nantucket

Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation Provides a $10,000 Grant To Small Friends on Nantucket
Nantucket, MA - January 5, 2021 - Small Friends on Nantucket (Small Friends) has received a $10,000 grant through the Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation as part of their 2020 quarter-four grants. This grant to Small Friends will go towards operational costs that have impacted the center as a result of COVID-19.
'Small Friends on Nantucket is so grateful to our big friends at Rockland Trust for our recent grant,' said Jacqueline McGrady, Development Director of Small Friends of Nantucket. 'These funds will help tremendously as we continue to provide affordable quality care and education to our community's youngest members while meeting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.'
There is a great need for quality, affordable early education and care on Nantucket. Small Friends is one of the very few places on the island that offers full-time, year-round care to working families. Due to the guidelines set forth by the state of Massachusetts and the Department of Early Education and Care, Small Friends initially reopened at reduced capacity and continues to operate with a reduced enrollment. The grant will support the organization's ability to remain open despite the higher operating costs and a reduction in tuition income.
'The charitable foundation is honored to support Small Friends on Nantucket,' said Edward H. Seksay, President and Chair of the Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation. 'We are deeply committed to the communities in which we live and work. The help that Small Friends provides for working families strengthens the entire Nantucket community.'
Over 30 years ago, Nantucket conducted a community needs assessment which uncovered a need for affordable housing and childcare. Small Friends was developed to provide the community a year-round, full-day, affordable early education and childcare center. Since 1988, Small Friends has served around 70 children at a time ranging from the age of three months to five years.
About Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation, Inc.
The Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation, Inc. became affiliated with Rockland Trust in 2019 and has contributed more than $7 million dollars to non-profit organizations.
About Rockland Trust
Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Rockland Trust was named The Boston Globe's 'Top Places to Work' 2020 list, an honor earned for the 12th consecutive year. In addition to this recognition, Rockland Trust was ranked the #1 Bank in Massachusetts, according to Forbes 2020 World's Best Banks list. Rockland Trust is deeply committed to the communities it serves, as reflected in the overall 'Outstanding' rating received in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape, and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank 'Where Each Relationship Matters®,' please visit RocklandTrust.com.
Disclaimer
Independent Bank Corp. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 15:01:02 UTC