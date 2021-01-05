Independent Bank : Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation Provides a $10,000 Grant To Small Friends on Nantucket

Nantucket, MA - January 5, 2021 - Small Friends on Nantucket (Small Friends) has received a $10,000 grant through the Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation as part of their 2020 quarter-four grants. This grant to Small Friends will go towards operational costs that have impacted the center as a result of COVID-19.





'Small Friends on Nantucket is so grateful to our big friends at Rockland Trust for our recent grant,' said Jacqueline McGrady, Development Director of Small Friends of Nantucket. 'These funds will help tremendously as we continue to provide affordable quality care and education to our community's youngest members while meeting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.'





There is a great need for quality, affordable early education and care on Nantucket. Small Friends is one of the very few places on the island that offers full-time, year-round care to working families. Due to the guidelines set forth by the state of Massachusetts and the Department of Early Education and Care, Small Friends initially reopened at reduced capacity and continues to operate with a reduced enrollment. The grant will support the organization's ability to remain open despite the higher operating costs and a reduction in tuition income.





'The charitable foundation is honored to support Small Friends on Nantucket,' said Edward H. Seksay, President and Chair of the Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation. 'We are deeply committed to the communities in which we live and work. The help that Small Friends provides for working families strengthens the entire Nantucket community.'





Over 30 years ago, Nantucket conducted a community needs assessment which uncovered a need for affordable housing and childcare. Small Friends was developed to provide the community a year-round, full-day, affordable early education and childcare center. Since 1988, Small Friends has served around 70 children at a time ranging from the age of three months to five years.