Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Independent Bank Corp.    INDB

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.

(INDB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Independent Bank : Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation Provides a $10,000 Grant To Small Friends on Nantucket

01/05/2021 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation Provides a $10,000 Grant To Small Friends on Nantucket

Nantucket, MA - January 5, 2021 - Small Friends on Nantucket (Small Friends) has received a $10,000 grant through the Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation as part of their 2020 quarter-four grants. This grant to Small Friends will go towards operational costs that have impacted the center as a result of COVID-19.

'Small Friends on Nantucket is so grateful to our big friends at Rockland Trust for our recent grant,' said Jacqueline McGrady, Development Director of Small Friends of Nantucket. 'These funds will help tremendously as we continue to provide affordable quality care and education to our community's youngest members while meeting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.'

There is a great need for quality, affordable early education and care on Nantucket. Small Friends is one of the very few places on the island that offers full-time, year-round care to working families. Due to the guidelines set forth by the state of Massachusetts and the Department of Early Education and Care, Small Friends initially reopened at reduced capacity and continues to operate with a reduced enrollment. The grant will support the organization's ability to remain open despite the higher operating costs and a reduction in tuition income.

'The charitable foundation is honored to support Small Friends on Nantucket,' said Edward H. Seksay, President and Chair of the Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation. 'We are deeply committed to the communities in which we live and work. The help that Small Friends provides for working families strengthens the entire Nantucket community.'

Over 30 years ago, Nantucket conducted a community needs assessment which uncovered a need for affordable housing and childcare. Small Friends was developed to provide the community a year-round, full-day, affordable early education and childcare center. Since 1988, Small Friends has served around 70 children at a time ranging from the age of three months to five years.

About Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation, Inc.

The Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation, Inc. became affiliated with Rockland Trust in 2019 and has contributed more than $7 million dollars to non-profit organizations.

About Rockland Trust

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Rockland Trust was named The Boston Globe's 'Top Places to Work' 2020 list, an honor earned for the 12th consecutive year. In addition to this recognition, Rockland Trust was ranked the #1 Bank in Massachusetts, according to Forbes 2020 World's Best Banks list. Rockland Trust is deeply committed to the communities it serves, as reflected in the overall 'Outstanding' rating received in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape, and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank 'Where Each Relationship Matters®,' please visit RocklandTrust.com.

Disclaimer

Independent Bank Corp. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 15:01:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.
10:02aINDEPENDENT BANK : Rockland Trust-Blue Hills Charitable Foundation Provides a $1..
PU
2020INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020Independent Bank to Buy Back 1.1 Million Shares
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Independent Bank Group Insider Purchase Reducing 90-Days of Sel..
MT
2020Truist Starts Independent Bank Group at Buy With $75 Price Target
MT
2020Seaport Global Initiates Coverage on Independent Bank With Neutral Rating
MT
2020INDEPENDENT BANK CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Independent Bank Group Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020INDEPENDENT BANK CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
2020INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 483 M - -
Net income 2020 120 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 2 393 M 2 393 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,96x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 348
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
Independent Bank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 74,75 $
Last Close Price 72,60 $
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Oddleifson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna L. Abelli Chairman
Robert D. Cozzone Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark J. Ruggiero Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Barry H. Jensen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.-1.00%2 393
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.06%165 794
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.96%60 609
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%59 836
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-3.83%55 865
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.04%45 791