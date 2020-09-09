Independent Bank : Rockland Trust's Security Alarm Lending Group Enters New Relationship with Dynamark Monitoring, Inc.

Boston, MA- September 9, 2020 - Rockland Trust's Security Alarm Lending Group announced today it has provided a $20 million revolving line of credit to Dynamark Monitoring Inc. Headquartered in Hagerstown, MD, Dynamark Monitoring provides wholesale security monitoring services for over 500 security alarm dealers and retail security services for over 13,000 customers across the United States. Proceeds from the revolving line of credit were used to refinance existing bank debt and the line of credit will be used in the future to support the organization's expansive acquisition strategy and increase their footprint into new territories.

'Dynamark Monitoring provides world-class security monitoring services for residential alarm systems (including interactive services), commercial fire alarm systems and elevator and interactive IoT alarms. We are excited to have them as a customer, and we look forward to helping them grow the business through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions,' said Greg Spurr, Executive in Charge of Security Alarm Lending at Rockland Trust.

'We feel very fortunate to work with an experienced team at Rockland Trust who understands and supports our industry. This facility will allow us to keep innovating in support of our dealers,' said Trey Alter, President and CEO of Dynamark Monitoring.

Dynamark Monitoring is a Five Diamond Certified security provider which is a recognition of security excellence granted each year to the highest quality security providers by Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA) International. This puts Dynamark within the top 5% of companies in the Security Alarm industry.

SPP Advisors, LLC represented Dynamark in connection with the credit facility.