Independent Bank : Virtual KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium

Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, Inc.
Winter Financial Services Symposium February 2021
Chris Oddleifson - Chief Executive Officer
Gerard Nadeau - President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer Robert Cozzone - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Ruggiero - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer
-
• Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq: INDB)
◦ Main Banking Sub: Rockland Trust
-
• Market Cap: $2.6B (as of February 8, 2021)
Who We Are
Market:Eastern Massachusetts
98 Branches
Loans: $9.4B
Deposits: $11.0B
Wealth Mgmt: AUA $4.9B
Non-int. Income: 23.3% of revenue
Key Messages - Core Franchise
-
• Extensive history of strong financial performance
-
• Demonstrated resiliency in prior crises
-
• Expanding footprint in growth markets
-
• Healthy loan and core deposit originations
-
• Diversified fee income business lines
-
• Strong capital levels
-
• Strong operating efficiency
-
• Proven integrator of acquired banks
-
• Tangible book value steadily growing*
-
• Disciplined risk management culture
*See appendix A for reconciliation
Recent Accomplishments
-
• Growth initiatives - online account opening, credit card launch, de novo branches, expanded digital offerings, enhanced mortgage capabilities, senior talent adds
**See appendix B for reconciliation
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Independent Bank Corp. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 19:12:02 UTC.