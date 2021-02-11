Log in
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.

(INDB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Independent Bank : Virtual KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium

02/11/2021 | 02:13pm EST
Keefe, Bruyette and Woods, Inc.

Winter Financial Services Symposium February 2021

Chris Oddleifson - Chief Executive Officer

Gerard Nadeau - President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer Robert Cozzone - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Ruggiero - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

  • Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq: INDB)

    ◦ Main Banking Sub: Rockland Trust

  • Market Cap: $2.6B (as of February 8, 2021)

Who We Are

Market:Eastern Massachusetts

98 Branches

Loans: $9.4B

Deposits: $11.0B

Wealth Mgmt: AUA $4.9B

Non-int. Income: 23.3% of revenue

(2)

Key Messages - Core Franchise

  • • Extensive history of strong financial performance

  • • Demonstrated resiliency in prior crises

  • • Expanding footprint in growth markets

  • • Healthy loan and core deposit originations

  • • Diversified fee income business lines

  • • Strong capital levels

  • • Strong operating efficiency

  • • Proven integrator of acquired banks

  • • Tangible book value steadily growing*

  • • Disciplined risk management culture

(3)

*See appendix A for reconciliation

Recent Accomplishments

  • Seven consecutive years of record operating earnings through 2019**

  • Strong new business generation despite pandemic

  • Solid growth in business and consumer households

  • Growing presence in Worcester County

  • Growth initiatives - online account opening, credit card launch, de novo branches, expanded digital offerings, enhanced mortgage capabilities, senior talent adds

(4)

**See appendix B for reconciliation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Independent Bank Corp. published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 19:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 483 M - -
Net income 2020 120 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
Yield 2020 2,24%
Capitalization 2 670 M 2 670 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,53x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 348
Free-Float 98,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 79,88 $
Last Close Price 80,99 $
Spread / Highest target 8,66%
Spread / Average Target -1,38%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Oddleifson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark J. Ruggiero Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Donna L. Abelli Chairman
Barry H. Jensen Chief Technology Officer
Robert D. Cozzone Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.10.88%2 670
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.06%169 911
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.34.25%79 328
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.23.16%71 617
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.22%60 998
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD10.43%48 613
