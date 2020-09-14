Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Independent Bank Corp.    INDB

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.

(INDB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rockland Trust Receives 'Outstanding' Community Reinvestment Act Rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2020) - In a recent Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance evaluation by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Massachusetts Division of Banks, Rockland Trust received an overall "Outstanding" rating - the highest rating possible. The examination period was May 2017 through March 2020.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/63773_66d622af86e2c0d6b6fb951b83e1.jpg


Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/63773_99ebd811832679068bf41c3a24f1.png

"We are proud to be recognized for meeting the credit needs of our communities so well. Receiving the Outstanding CRA rating is a great honor which speaks to Rockland Trust's dedication to the communities we serve," said Christopher Oddleifson, Rockland Trust CEO. "During our 113 years, we have maintained strong community roots by providing critical support to the individuals, families, and businesses in our neighborhoods."

The Community Reinvestment Act was enacted by Congress in 1977 to encourage banks to meet the credit needs of the communities they serve, specifically low and moderate-income individuals, neighborhoods and businesses. Separate comprehensive evaluations of Rockland Trust's Lending, Investments and Services were conducted during the course of the examination, with positive results in each area contributing to the overall "Outstanding" result.

Overall performance highlights and activities

Some of Rockland Trust's noteworthy achievements during the evaluation period that contributed to the "Outstanding" rating include:

  • Rockland Trust originated 1,013 residential loans totaling approximately $331.7 million, often through the use of innovative and flexible loan programs.
  • Rockland Trust originated 143 Small Business loans through the SBA Loan Programs totaling $56.3 million.
  • Rockland Trust originated or renewed 37 loans totaling $276.6 million which qualified as community development loans.
  • Rockland Trust donated approximately $1.5 million in grants and donations to charitable organizations, including those that provide affordable housing or community services to low and moderate-income individuals, or otherwise promote economic development impacting low and moderate-income individuals.
  • Rockland Trust originated and maintained 451 community development investments totaling approximately $136.6 million.

A continuous commitment

Rockland Trust is steadfast in its commitment to being a leader in providing community development services. Through expansion and growth, Rockland Trust will bring this commitment to the new communities it grows to serve.

ABOUT ROCKLAND TRUST

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Named in 2019 to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" list for the 11th consecutive year, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. Rockland Trust serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape, and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. The Bank also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank "Where Each Relationship Matters®," please visit RocklandTrust.com.

Media Contact:
Emily McDonald
Phone: 508.272.6286
Email: emily.mcdonald@rocklandtrust.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63773


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.
03:30pRockland Trust Receives 'Outstanding' Community Reinvestment Act Rating
NE
09/10Nigeria's central bank told to stop giving forex for food imports
RE
09/09INDEPENDENT BANK : Rockland Trust's Security Alarm Lending Group Enters New Rela..
PU
08/06INDEPENDENT BANK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
07/23INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/23INDEPENDENT BANK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/23INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. : Reports Second Quarter Net Income of $24.9 Million
BU
07/16Ukraine parliament approves Shevchenko as new central bank chief
RE
07/14INDEPENDENT BANK : Rockland Trust's Investment Management Group Welcomes Patrici..
PU
07/14INDEPENDENT BANK : Rockland Trust's Investment Management Group Appoints William..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 485 M - -
Net income 2020 107 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 3,23%
Capitalization 1 851 M 1 851 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,81x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 348
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.
Duration : Period :
Independent Bank Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 74,25 $
Last Close Price 56,18 $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Oddleifson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donna L. Abelli Chairman
Robert D. Cozzone Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark J. Ruggiero Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Barry H. Jensen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.-32.52%1 851
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-26.24%157 634
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-33.96%53 792
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-9.50%48 529
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.28%45 897
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-6.99%42 618
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group