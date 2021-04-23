Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Independent Bank Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INDB

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.

(INDB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Meridian Bancorp, Inc.

04/23/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. ("Meridian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EBSB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Independent Bank Corp. ("Independent") (NASDAQ: INDB). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Meridian shareholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent common stock for each Meridian share that they own, representing implied consideration of $21.74 based upon Independent's April 22, 2021 closing price of $79.07. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.15 billion

If you own Meridian shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/EBSB/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Meridian's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the merger consideration adequately compensates Meridian's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-meridian-bancorp-inc-301276128.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.
02:44pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Meridian Bancorp, Inc.
PR
01:07pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Helping Lead Friday Markets Advance
MT
12:44pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Firmer After Tax Scare, Still Headed For Weekly Loss
MT
04/22INDEPENDENT BANK MERGER INVESTIGATIO : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation ..
BU
04/22Independent Bank Strikes Deal to Buy Meridian Bancorp for $1.15 Billion in Sh..
MT
04/22INDEPENDENT BANK  : Q1 Earnings Rise from Year Ago
MT
04/22INDEPENDENT BANK CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
04/22INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.  : Reports First Quarter Net Income of $41.7 Million
BU
04/22INDEPENDENT BANK CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04/14INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.  : 's Announcement of Date of First Quarter Conference Ca..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ