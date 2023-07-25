Earnings Call: Second Quarter 2023
July 25, 2023
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which are any statements or information that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements include statements about our anticipated future revenue and expenses and our future plans and prospects.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For example, deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding to us, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. Our results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of our loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of our investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; and management's ability to effectively manage the multitude of risks facing our business. Key risk factors that could affect our future results are described in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the other reports we file with the SEC, including under the heading "Risk Factors." Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of our future results.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Agenda
• Formal Remarks
− William B. (Brad) Kessel
President and Chief Executive Officer
− Gavin A. Mohr
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
− Joel Rahn
Executive Vice President - Commercial Banking
• Question and Answer session
• Closing Remarks
Note:
This presentation is available at www.IndependentBank.comin the Investor Relations area under the "Presentations" tab.
2Q23 Overview
2Q'23 Earnings
Strong Balance Sheet
Supports Continued
Loan Growth
Continued Rotation into Higher Yielding Assets
Healthy Capital & Liquidity Positions
- Net income of $14.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $13.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in 2Q22
- Pre-tax,pre-provision income of $21.5 million
- Increase in non-interest income compared to 1Q23
- Strong profitability and prudent balance sheet management results in further growth in tangible book value per share
- Total deposits down slightly from prior quarter, but have increased from end of prior year
- Total loans increased 14% annualized while maintaining conservative approach to new loan production
- New loan production largely focused on new commercial clients that bring deposits to the bank
- Asset quality remained exceptional with NPAs/Total Assets at 0.09% and low level of NCOs in the quarter
- New loan production partially funded with cash flow generated by investment portfolio
- Stable deposit base allowed for reduction in cash balances
- Rotation into higher yielding assets and reduction in excess liquidity helped to offset an increase in deposit costs and keep net interest margin stable at 3.26%
- TCE ratio increased 15 basis points from prior quarter
- Strong capital position enabled company to be opportunistic and repurchase 200,000 shares below TBV
- Balance sheet liquidity remains high with loan-to-deposit ratio of 81%
- Continued to attract highly productive bankers to commercial banking team during 2Q23 that will contribute to further gains in market share throughout our footprint
Strong Liquidity Position
2Q 2023
Current On-balance sheet
$
68.0
Excess reserves at the Fed
Sources
Unpledged AFS Securities
$
712.7
Total On-balance sheet
$
780.7
of
On balance sheet liquidity to total deposits
17%
Liquidity
Available Sources of Liquidity
Unused FHLB & FRB (including BTFP)
$
1,405.2
Borrow capacity on unpledged bonds
$
800.1
Total Available Sources
$
2,205.3
Sources of Liquidity to total deposits
49%
On-balance sheet / Uninsured Deposits
Liquidity /
Available Sources / Uninsured Deposits
Uninsured
232%
219%
203%
218%
237%
240%
Deposits
148%
98%
87%
80%
80%
85%
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
Note: Portfolio loans exclude loans HFS.
- Significant liquidityposition to manage the current environment.
- Total available liquiditysignificantly exceeds (227%) estimated uninsured deposit balances.
- Established accessand tested the BTFP, no borrowings at 6/30/23.
- Attractive loan to deposit ratio of 80.9%.
- Uninsured deposit to total depositsof approximately 21.7%, excluding brokered time deposits.
