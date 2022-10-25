Independent Bank : 3Q'22 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
Net income of $17.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $16.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in 3Q21
Pre-tax,pre-provision income of $24.4 million, an increase of 28% from $19.0 million in 3Q21
Growth in net interest income offset lower net gain on sale of mortgage loans
Annualized return on average assets and average equity of 1.40% and 20.48%, respectively
High level of profitability results in increase in TBV/share from prior quarter despite impact of volatility in AOCI
18% annualized growth in total loans primarily driven by increases in commercial and mortgage portfolios
Strong economic activity in Michigan and impact of commercial banker additions continues to drive consistent loan production and loan pipeline
3% annualized growth in total deposits including continued increase in noninterest-bearing deposits
Net interest margin increased 23 bps to 3.49%
Despite increase in prevailing interest rates, cost of funds remains low at 0.34% (excluding sub-debt)
Asset quality remained exceptional with NPAs/Total Assets declining 2 bps and net loan recoveries in the quarter, with delinquencies in installment portfolio remaining stable and at low levels
No shares repurchased during 3Q22 in order to preserve capital to build TCE and support strong organic loan growth
Reduction in installment loan production in order to preserve liquidity to fund commercial loan growth
While asset quality remains excellent, ACL/Total Loans increased to 1.50% to reflect more uncertain economic environment
Business Investment in Michigan Creating Attractive Growth Opportunities
5
Significant investment in electric vehicle industry, clean energy infrastructure, and the trend of onshoring of supply chain is driving job growth, business formation/expansion, and attractive lending and deposit gathering opportunities for Independent Bank
Announced Investments in Electric Vehicle Industry in State of Michigan
General Motors investing $7 billion to transition plants to electric vehicles
Gotion High Tech EV battery maker investing $2.4 billion in a new Big Rapids, MI plant
Ford investing $2 billion in electric vehicle manufacturing
LG Energy Solution investing $1.7 billion to expand Holland, MI plant capacity for EV battery components
Gentex investing $300 million to expand production of electronics for automotive industry
Stellantis investing $83 million in EV engine manufacturing facility
Announced Investments in Clean Energy Infrastructure
The Inflation Reduction Act will invest $8.3 billion through 2030 in large- scale clean energy generation and storage in the state of Michigan
*Source: Michigan Economic Development Corporation & Thomson Reuters
