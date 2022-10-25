Advanced search
    IBCP   US4538386099

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION

(IBCP)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
20.90 USD   +2.45%
Independent Bank : 3Q'22 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

10/25/2022 | 08:14am EDT
Independent Bank Corporation

Earnings Call

Third Quarter 2022

October 25, 2022

(NASDAQ: IBCP)

Cautionary note regarding

2

forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements about Independent Bank Corporation. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of Independent Bank Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Independent Bank Corporation, its customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Independent Bank Corporation's revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding from certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect Independent Bank Corporation in substantial and unpredictable ways. Independent Bank Corporation's results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; further increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; changes in the level of tariffs and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading partners; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; failures to safeguard personal information; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management's ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Independent Bank Corporation's future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC, including among other things under the heading "Risk Factors" in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the

occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Agenda

3

  • Formal Remarks.
    • William B. (Brad) Kessel, President and Chief Executive Officer
    • Gavin A. Mohr, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
    • Joel Rahn, Executive Vice President - Commercial Banking
  • Question and Answer session.
  • Closing Remarks.

Note: This presentation is available at www.IndependentBank.comin the Investor

Relations area under the "Presentations" tab.

3Q22 Overview

3Q22 Earnings

Strong, Well Diversified Balance Sheet Growth

Positive Trends

in Key Metrics

Conservative

Balance Sheet Management

4

  • Net income of $17.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $16.0 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in 3Q21
  • Pre-tax,pre-provision income of $24.4 million, an increase of 28% from $19.0 million in 3Q21
  • Growth in net interest income offset lower net gain on sale of mortgage loans
  • Annualized return on average assets and average equity of 1.40% and 20.48%, respectively
  • High level of profitability results in increase in TBV/share from prior quarter despite impact of volatility in AOCI
  • 18% annualized growth in total loans primarily driven by increases in commercial and mortgage portfolios
  • Strong economic activity in Michigan and impact of commercial banker additions continues to drive consistent loan production and loan pipeline
  • 3% annualized growth in total deposits including continued increase in noninterest-bearing deposits
  • Net interest margin increased 23 bps to 3.49%
  • Despite increase in prevailing interest rates, cost of funds remains low at 0.34% (excluding sub-debt)
  • Asset quality remained exceptional with NPAs/Total Assets declining 2 bps and net loan recoveries in the quarter, with delinquencies in installment portfolio remaining stable and at low levels
  • No shares repurchased during 3Q22 in order to preserve capital to build TCE and support strong organic loan growth
  • Reduction in installment loan production in order to preserve liquidity to fund commercial loan growth
  • While asset quality remains excellent, ACL/Total Loans increased to 1.50% to reflect more uncertain economic environment

Business Investment in Michigan Creating Attractive Growth Opportunities

5

Significant investment in electric vehicle industry, clean energy infrastructure, and the trend of onshoring of supply chain is driving job growth, business formation/expansion, and attractive lending and deposit gathering opportunities for Independent Bank

Announced Investments in Electric Vehicle Industry in State of Michigan

  • General Motors investing $7 billion to transition plants to electric vehicles
  • Gotion High Tech EV battery maker investing $2.4 billion in a new Big Rapids, MI plant
  • Ford investing $2 billion in electric vehicle manufacturing
  • LG Energy Solution investing $1.7 billion to expand Holland, MI plant capacity for EV battery components
  • Gentex investing $300 million to expand production of electronics for automotive industry
  • Stellantis investing $83 million in EV engine manufacturing facility
    Announced Investments in Clean Energy Infrastructure
  • The Inflation Reduction Act will invest $8.3 billion through 2030 in large- scale clean energy generation and storage in the state of Michigan

*Source: Michigan Economic Development Corporation & Thomson Reuters

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 146 M - -
Net income 2022 57,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,75x
Yield 2022 4,21%
Capitalization 440 M 440 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 926
Free-Float 95,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,90 $
Average target price 22,40 $
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Bradford Kessel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gavin A. Mohr Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael M. Magee Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher S. Michaels Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry R. Daniel Executive VP-Operations & Digital Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION-12.44%440
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.81%358 965
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-21.17%281 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.73%202 039
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.79%171 554
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.33%142 350