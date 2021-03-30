Log in
Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date For Its First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

03/30/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that it expects to issue its 2021 first quarter results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at approximately 8:00 am ET. The release will be available on the Internet at IndependentBank.com within the “News” section of the “Investor Relations” area of the Company’s website.

Brad Kessel, President and CEO and Gavin Mohr, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-866-200-8394. Also the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following event site/URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ibcp210427.html.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (Conference ID # 10153919). The replay will be available through May 4, 2021.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, insurance and title services. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
  Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
