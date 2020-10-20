Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Independent Bank Corporation    IBCP

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION

(IBCP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Independent Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/20/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 20 cents per share. This dividend is payable on November 16, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 5, 2020.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.0 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance services. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Contact: William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
 Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929 

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION
01:08pINDEPENDENT BANK : Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
AQ
01:08pIndependent Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stoc..
GL
09/10Nigeria's central bank told to stop giving forex for food imports
RE
08/28Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its Third Quarter 2020 Earnin..
GL
08/21INDEPENDENT BANK CORP /MI/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
08/21INDEPENDENT BANK : Corporation Announces Hiring of New Chief Financial Officer
AQ
08/05000003931112-31FALSE2020Q2TRUEUS-GAA : OtherAssetsus-gaap:OtherLiabilities000003..
AQ
08/03INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/28INDEPENDENT BANK CORP /MI/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
07/28INDEPENDENT BANK : 2Q'20 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 123 M - -
Net income 2020 40,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,76x
Yield 2020 5,70%
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 921
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Independent Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,20 $
Last Close Price 14,00 $
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Bradford Kessel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Magee Chairman
Gavin A. Mohr Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Peter R. Graves Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen L. Gulis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION-38.19%306
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.41%304 210
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.67%253 823
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.65%205 451
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.90%184 941
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.41%148 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group