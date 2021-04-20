Log in
Independent Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

04/20/2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 21 cents per share. This dividend is payable on May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 5, 2021.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.2 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance services. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Contact:        

William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 124 M - -
Net income 2021 47,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 3,55%
Capitalization 510 M 510 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,10x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 919
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Independent Bank Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 25,20 $
Last Close Price 23,44 $
Spread / Highest target 15,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Bradford Kessel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gavin A. Mohr Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Michael M. Magee Chairman
Peter R. Graves Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Larry R. Daniel Executive VP-Operations & Digital Banking
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION28.75%510
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.13%462 851
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.23%336 460
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%286 466
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.21%213 487
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.79%200 342
