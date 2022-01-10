Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Independent Bank Corporation
  News
  Summary
    IBCP   US4538386099

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION

(IBCP)
  Report
Independent Bank : Expands Footprint With New Commercial Banking Office in Downtown Holland

01/10/2022
Independent Bank is proud to expand our footprint in West Michigan to include a new Commercial Banking office in downtown Holland. We are combining experienced lenders with local decision making to bring the best business experience to the Lakeshore. The new office is located at 151 Central Ave., Suite 100. Independent Bank, headquartered in Grand Rapids, also has a retail banking branch and mortgage lending office in Muskegon.

Founded in 1864, Independent Bank has been a Michigan community-based bank focused on our customers and communities. We began as First National Bank of Ionia, and since then have expanded to 62 branches across Michigan's lower peninsula. We also have loan production offices in both Michigan and Ohio, and provide a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services.

Independent Bank takes pride in doing business in the communities in which we live and serve. While many big banks move their resources from the Lakeshore to Grand Rapids or other cities, Independent Bank is moving resources to the Lakeshore because we understand the importance of having a strong presence in this community.

Independent Bank's Holland Commercial Banking lenders each have an average of 29 years of commercial lending experience. All have worked at large banks, and we have all decided to work with Independent Bank for a reason. Each wants to do commercial lending the way it can and should be done, by taking a common sense approach with local decision making to deliver quick decisions to our customers and prospects.

The Independent Bank Commercial team will offer a variety of business and lending solutions for businesses both large and small, including a wide variety of options for terms of maturity, competitive rates, amortization schedules, and collateral. Several commercial lending opportunities are available, including traditional financing programs, term loans, working capital lines of credit, commercial mortgages, and Small Business Administration (SBA) Loans.

Independent Bank looks forward to working with businesses along the Lakeshore, and we are committed to providing exceptional service and value to our customers and communities. The Commercial team is excited to work with our customers to help them achieve financial success-whatever that may mean for them-and to ultimately Be Independent.

Disclaimer

Independent Bank Corporation published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 20:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 130 M - -
Net income 2021 64,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,60x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 539 M 539 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 919
Free-Float -
