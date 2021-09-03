Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Independent Bank Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBCP   US4538386099

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION

(IBCP)
  Report
Independent Bank : Recognized in Mastercard's Third Annual Community Institution Segment Awards with Innovation Award

09/03/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Independent Bank is proud to announce that it has been recognized for the third year in a row by Mastercard in its annual Community Institution Segment Awards with an Innovation Award. The awards program recognizes those Community Institutions who are making an impact in their communities by demonstrating advancement in innovation, leadership, and philanthropic efforts, and recognizes organizations across three distinct categories-Innovation, Doing Well by Doing Good, and Optimizing Operations.

Independent Bank received 'The Innovation Award,' which distinguishes top banking institutions that deliver enhanced value to card members by going beyond industry tools and enhancing the customer experience through the most creative and impactful use of technology.

In May 2021, Independent Bank launched ONE Wallet, their new and enhanced Online and Mobile Banking platform. ONE Wallet gives customers the ability to do everything that they can do in Online Banking also in the new IB ONE Wallet mobile app, for a true on-the-go banking experience. Customers also gained access to new digital tools, such as the ONE Account Swipe Tracker, new financial calculators, advanced debit card alerts, and more.

'This has been a monumental year for Independent Bank from a digital standpoint,' said Russ Daniel, Executive Vice President of Operations at Independent Bank. 'With the launch of our new and enhanced Online and Mobile Banking platform, ONE Wallet, we are continuously working to make the banking experience easier and more convenient for our customers, so they can bank when and where they want.'

About the Mastercard Community Institution Segment Awards

The annual Mastercard Community Institution Segment Awards were created to recognize the outstanding efforts of the hundreds of Mastercard partner Community Institutions throughout the United States whose work is driving forth positive change and impact. Institutions can self-nominate and partners are recognized across three categories:

  • Innovation - Most creative and impactful use of technology
  • Optimizing Operations - Best use of streamlining operational efficiencies
  • Doing Well by Doing Good - Best use of assets in community service or charitable contributions

To learn more about Independent Bank, please visit IndependentBank.com.

Disclaimer

Independent Bank Corporation published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 16:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
