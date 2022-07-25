Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Independent Bank Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBTX   US45384B1061

INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC.

(IBTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
71.04 USD   +2.23%
05:12pINDEPENDENT BANK GROUP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:08pINDEPENDENT BANK : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
05:02pIndependent Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Independent Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

07/25/2022 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) today announced net income of $52.4 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $58.2 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and $50.7 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 18, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 4, 2022.

Highlights

  • Net income of $52.4 million, or $1.25 per diluted share and adjusted (non-GAAP) net income of $53.3 million, or $1.27 per diluted share
  • Robust organic loan growth of 36.0% annualized for the quarter (excluding warehouse and PPP)
  • Net interest income grew 5.2% over the linked quarter
  • Increase in the net interest margin to 3.51%, up from 3.22% in linked quarter
  • Repurchased over 1.6 million shares of common stock for $115.2 million aggregate during the quarter

“These second quarter results reflect the disciplined execution of our teams in generating strong loan growth across all our markets,” said Independent Bank Group Chairman & CEO David R. Brooks. “This growth is broad-based not only geographically, but across product types, and is reflective of the underlying strength and sustained growth of the Texas and Colorado economies we serve as well as significant investments we have made in our production teams. In addition to this growth, we reported healthy profitability metrics for the second quarter, and credit quality metrics remained strong across our loan book. We were also pleased to execute on our buyback and enhance value for our shareholders through the repurchase of over 1.6 million shares of our common stock during the quarter.”

Second Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income was $138.0 million for second quarter 2022 compared to $129.3 million for second quarter 2021 and $131.1 million for first quarter 2022. The increase in net interest income from the prior year was driven by a shift in the mix of interest earning assets from lower yielding interest-bearing deposits to loans and securities, as well as decreased funding costs on deposits for the year over year period offset by lower acquired loan accretion and PPP income. The increase from the linked quarter was due primarily to increased earnings on loans due to robust organic growth during the quarter offset by lower acquired loan accretion and higher funding costs on deposit accounts due to Fed rate increases during the second quarter. The second quarter 2022 includes $2.3 million in acquired loan accretion compared to $3.6 million in first quarter 2022 and $5.2 million in second quarter 2021. In addition, net PPP fees of $837 thousand were recognized in second quarter 2022 compared to $5.1 million in second quarter 2021 and $1.2 million in first quarter 2022, with total fees left to be recognized of $502 thousand as of June 30, 2022.
  • The average balance of total interest-earning assets decreased $713.6 million and totaled $15.8 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $16.5 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and decreased $746.9 million from $16.5 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The decrease from the linked quarter and prior year is primarily due to lower average interest bearing cash balances, which decreased approximately $1.5 billion and $2.0 billion for the respective periods, offset by increases in average balances of loans and securities.
  • The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.83% for second quarter 2022 compared to 3.54% for second quarter 2021 and 3.46% for first quarter 2022. The increase in asset yield compared to the linked quarter and prior year is a result of the shift in earning assets discussed above, specifically the reduction of lower yielding interest-bearing deposit balances to higher yielding loans due to the strong loan growth during the period. The average loan yield, net of acquired loan accretion and PPP income was 4.18% for the current quarter, compared to 4.09% for the linked and prior year quarter.
  • The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 0.50% for second quarter 2022 compared to 0.60% for second quarter 2021 and 0.36% for first quarter 2022. The increase from the linked quarter is reflective of higher rates on deposit products tied to Fed funds rates while the decrease from the prior year reflects overall lower funding costs on deposit products for the year over year period.
  • The net interest margin was 3.51% for second quarter 2022 compared to 3.14% for second quarter 2021 and 3.22% for first quarter 2022. The net interest margin excluding acquired loan accretion was 3.45% for second quarter 2022 compared to 3.02% second quarter 2021 and 3.13% for first quarter 2022. The increase in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily due to the shift in asset mix to higher yielding assets due to loan and securities growth as well as the lower cost of funds on interest bearing liabilities, offset by a decrease of $2.9 million in acquired loan accretion income. The linked quarter increase primarily resulted from the change in the asset mix due to loan growth during the period offset by the increase in cost of funds on deposits.

Noninterest Income

  • Total noninterest income decreased $2.0 million compared to second quarter 2021 and increased $1.0 million compared to first quarter 2022.
  • The changes from the prior year and linked quarter primarily reflect decreases of $2.7 million and $536 thousand, respectively, in mortgage banking revenue and $1.0 million and $227 thousand, respectively in mortgage warehouse purchase fees offset by increases of $800 thousand and $298 thousand, respectively in service charges on deposit accounts. The year over year change includes a $628 thousand increase in various types of other noninterest income, while the linked quarter change reflects a $1.5 million loss on loan sale that occurred in the first quarter 2022.
  • Both mortgage banking revenue and mortgage warehouse purchase fees were lower in second quarter 2022 compared to prior year and linked quarter due to decreased volumes and margins resulting from rate increases over the year. Offsetting the decrease in mortgage banking revenue was a fair value gain on derivative hedging instruments of $1.2 million in second quarter 2022 compared to losses of $700 thousand in second quarter 2021 and gains of $320 thousand in first quarter 2022.
  • The increase in service charges on deposits accounts for both periods is due to higher account analysis charges due to growth in our commercial treasury products while the year over year period also reflects higher overdraft charges that have normalized subsequent to the pandemic.

Noninterest Expense

  • Total noninterest expense increased $7.9 million compared to second quarter 2021 and increased $3.5 million compared to first quarter 2022.
  • The increase in noninterest expense in second quarter 2022 compared to the prior year is due primarily to an increase of $7.3 million in salaries and benefits expenses.
  • The increase in noninterest expense in second quarter 2022 compared to the linked quarter is due primarily to increases of $1.6 million in salaries and benefits expenses, $655 thousand in professional fees and $894 thousand in other noninterest expense.
  • The increase in salaries and benefits from the prior year is due primarily to $6.7 million in higher salaries, bonus, payroll taxes, insurance expense and 401(k) match related to additional headcount, including executive and senior positions added during the year over year period in addition to annual merit increases in first quarter 2022. The current quarter also reflects $1.1 million in severance and stock amortization expense relating to the separation of an executive officer. Offsetting these increases was $1.2 million in lower mortgage commissions and incentives due to lower volumes for the year over year period.
  • The increase from the linked quarter relates to approximately $2.8 million in higher salaries, bonus and insurance expense due to the higher headcount and a full quarter of merit increases. Also contributing to the increase is the executive officer separation expense as discussed above. Offsetting these increases were lower payroll taxes and 401(k) expenses totaling $1.3 million due to elevated first quarter expenses resulting from seasonal payroll taxes, taxes recognized on the vesting of annual stock awards and the Company's 401(k) match on annual bonuses. In addition, deferred salaries expense, which reduces overall salaries, was $1.2 million higher compared to the linked quarter due to higher loan origination activity in the current quarter.
  • The increase in professional fees from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher consulting expenses related to ongoing infrastructure projects, while the increase in other noninterest expense compared to the linked quarter is due to increases in employee recruitment fees, loan-related expenses, and charitable contributions.

Provision for Credit Losses

  • The Company recorded no provision for credit losses for second quarter 2022, compared to a $6.5 million credit provision expense for second quarter 2021 and a $1.4 million credit provision for the linked quarter. Provision expense during a given period is generally dependent on changes in various factors, including economic conditions, credit quality and past due trends, as well as loan growth and charge-offs or specific credit loss allocations taken during the respective period. The net zero or credit provision taken each quarter over the last year is primarily reflective of changes in the economic forecast related to the COVID pandemic, offset during the linked quarter by the impact for loan growth and a declining macroeconomic outlook from recession concerns in our third party economic forecast.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans was $144.2 million, or 1.11% of total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $154.8 million, or 1.34% at June 30, 2021 and compared to $146.3 million, or 1.22% at March 31, 2022. The dollar and percentage decrease from the prior year and linked quarter is primarily due to changes in the economic outlook as noted above in addition to changes in specific credit loss allocations and net charge-offs taken during the respective periods, including a $2.4 million charge-off on a commercial real estate loan in second quarter 2022.
  • The allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures was $4.7 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $1.7 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $5.5 million at March 31, 2022. Changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments are generally driven by the remaining unfunded amount and the expected utilization rate of a given loan segment.

Income Taxes

  • Federal income tax expense of $13.6 million was recorded for the second quarter 2022, an effective rate of 20.6% compared to tax expense of $15.5 million and an effective rate of 21.0% for the prior year quarter and tax expense of $12.3 million and an effective rate of 19.5% for the linked quarter. The lower effective tax rate in the linked quarter was a result of a favorable permanent tax item related to a donation of real property during first quarter 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

  • Total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $13.0 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $12.0 billion at March 31, 2022 and $11.6 billion at June 30, 2021. PPP loans totaled $26.7 million, $67.0 million and $490.5 million as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Loans excluding PPP loans and net of loan sales increased $1.1 billion, or 36.0% on an annualized basis, during second quarter 2022 with the growth being geographically distributed across our market footprint.
  • Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans decreased to $467.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 from $549.6 million at March 31, 2022, and $850.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $81.8 million, or 14.9% from the linked quarter and $382.7 million, or 45.0% decrease year over year. The changes from the linked quarter and prior year are reflective of decreased demand and lower volumes related to mortgage rate increases and shorter hold times for the year over year period.

Asset Quality

  • Total nonperforming assets increased to $82.9 million, or 0.46% of total assets at June 30, 2022, compared to $71.1 million or 0.40% of total assets at March 31, 2022, and increased from $53.1 million, or 0.29% of total assets at June 30, 2021.
  • Total nonperforming loans decreased to $69.9 million, or 0.54% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2022, compared to $71.0 million, or 0.59% at March 31, 2022 and increased from $52.5 million, or 0.45% at June 30, 2021.
  • The increase in nonperforming assets from the linked quarter is primarily due to a nonaccrual addition of one commercial real estate relationship totaling $12.5 million during second quarter 2022 offset by a $2.4 million charge-off on a nonaccrual commercial real estate loan recorded at foreclosure. The increase for the year over year period reflects the $12.5 million nonaccrual discussed above, a $12.9 million commercial real estate foreclosure and other net nonperforming asset additions of $4.4 million for the year over year period.
  • The decrease in nonperforming loans from the linked quarter is primarily due to the foreclosure of a $15.3 million commercial real estate nonaccrual loan, net of the charge-off discussed above, offset by a $12.5 million commercial real estate relationship added to nonaccrual during second quarter 2022. The increase for the year over year period reflects the addition mentioned above as well as $4.9 million net additions to nonperforming loans for the year over year period.
  • Charge-offs were 0.09% annualized in the second quarter 2022 compared to 0.01% annualized in the linked quarter and 0.13% annualized in the prior year quarter. As discussed above, the second quarter 2022 ratio reflects the $2.4 million charge-off which was fully reserved in the linked quarter. Charge-offs in second quarter 2021 was primarily due to two charge-offs totaling $2.5 million.

Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity

  • Total deposits were $15.1 billion at June 30, 2022 compared to $14.9 billion at March 31, 2022 and compared to $15.1 billion at June 30, 2021.
  • Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $509.7 million at June 30, 2022, an increase of $90.2 million from March 31, 2022 and a decrease of $171.3 million from June 30, 2021. The year over year change reflects the reduction of FHLB advances of $200 million and a $40.0 million redemption of subordinated debentures that occurred in third quarter 2021 offset by a $68 million increase in borrowings on the Company's unsecured line of credit. The linked quarter change reflects a $25.0 million increase in FHLB advances and a $65.0 million increase in borrowings on the Company's unsecured line of credit. The increase in line of credit borrowings for both periods reflects the short-term needs at the holding company for Company stock repurchases.

Capital

  • The Company continues to be well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At June 30, 2022, the estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 9.81%, 9.28%, 10.17% and 12.24%, respectively, compared to 11.09%, 9.38%, 11.48%, and 13.72%, respectively, at March 31, 2022 and 11.14%, 9.03%, 11.55%, and 14.23%, respectively at June 30, 2021. The decline in the June 30, 2022 ratios are reflective of Company stock repurchases under the 2022 Stock Repurchase Plan.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2022 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

About Independent Bank Group, Inc.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, doing business as Independent Financial, Independent Bank Group serves customers across Texas and Colorado with a wide range of relationship-driven banking services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Independent Bank Group’s second quarter earnings announcement will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 8:30 am (ET) and can be accessed by the webcast link, https://webcast-eqs.com/register/independentbankgroup07262022_en/en or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13731449 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call." The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ifinancial.com. If you are unable to participate in the live event, a recording of the conference call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time the Company’s comments and releases may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other related federal security laws. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including its future revenues, income, expenses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows, its future capital expenditures and dividends, its future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in the Company’s loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, the Company’s future capital structure or changes therein, the plan and objectives of management for future operations, the Company’s future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on the Company’s operations, results of operations and financial condition, the Company’s future economic performance and the statements of the assumptions underlying any such statement. Such statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “is anticipated,” “is estimated,” “is expected,” “is intended,” “objective,” “plan,” “projected,” “projection,” “will affect,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will decrease,” “will grow,” “will impact,” “will increase,” “will incur,” “will reduce,” “will remain,” “will result,” “would be,” variations of such words or phrases (including where the word “could,” “may” or “would” is used rather than the word “will” in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. The forward-looking statements that the Company makes are based on its current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many possible events or factors could affect the Company’s future financial results and performance and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These possible events or factors include, but are not limited to: 1) the effects of infectious disease outbreaks, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the significant impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and associated efforts to limit its spread have had and may continue to have on economic conditions and the Company's business, employees, customers, asset quality and financial performance; 2) the Company’s ability to sustain its current internal growth rate and total growth rate; 3) changes in geopolitical, business and economic events, occurrences and conditions, including changes in rates of inflation or deflation, nationally, regionally and in the Company’s target markets, particularly in Texas and Colorado; 4) worsening business and economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s target markets, particularly in Texas and Colorado, and the geographic areas in those states in which the Company operates; 5) the Company’s dependence on its management team and its ability to attract, motivate and retain qualified personnel; 6) the concentration of the Company’s business within its geographic areas of operation in Texas and Colorado; 7) changes in asset quality, including increases in default rates on loans and higher levels of nonperforming loans and loan charge-offs generally; 8) concentration of the loan portfolio of Independent Financial, before and after the completion of acquisitions of financial institutions, in commercial and residential real estate loans and changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of commercial and residential real estate; 9) the ability of Independent Financial to make loans with acceptable net interest margins and levels of risk of repayment and to otherwise invest in assets at acceptable yields and that present acceptable investment risks; 10) inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates that the managements of the Company and the financial institutions that the Company acquires make in establishing reserves for credit losses and other estimates generally; 11) lack of liquidity, including as a result of a reduction in the amount of sources of liquidity the Company currently has; 12) material increases or decreases in the amount of deposits held by Independent Financial or other financial institutions that the Company acquires and the cost of those deposits; 13) the Company’s access to the debt and equity markets and the overall cost of funding its operations; 14) regulatory requirements to maintain minimum capital levels or maintenance of capital at levels sufficient to support the Company’s anticipated growth; 15) changes in market interest rates that affect the pricing of the loans and deposits of each of Independent Financial and the financial institutions that the Company acquires and that affect the net interest income, other future cash flows, or the market value of the assets of each of Independent Financial and the financial institutions that the Company acquires, including investment securities; 16) fluctuations in the market value and liquidity of the securities the Company holds for sale, including as a result of changes in market interest rates; 17) effects of competition from a wide variety of local, regional, national and other providers of financial, investment and insurance services; 18) changes in economic and market conditions, that affect the amount and value of the assets of Independent Financial and of financial institutions that the Company acquires; 19) the institution and outcome of, and costs associated with, litigation and other legal proceedings against one or more of the Company, Independent Financial and financial institutions that the Company acquires or to which any of such entities is subject; 20) the occurrence of market conditions adversely affecting the financial industry generally; 21) the impact of recent and future legislative regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws and regulations and their application by the Company’s regulators, and changes in federal government policies, as well as regulatory requirements applicable to, and resulting from regulatory supervision of, the Company and Independent Financial as a financial institution with total assets greater than $10 billion; 22) changes in accounting policies, practices, principles and guidelines, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the SEC and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, as the case may be, including changes resulting from the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard; 23) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; 24) changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; 25) the effects of war or other conflicts, including, but not limited to, the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, acts of terrorism (including cyberattacks) or other catastrophic events, including natural disasters such as storms, droughts, tornadoes, hurricanes and flooding, that may affect general economic conditions; 26) the Company’s actual cost savings resulting from previous or future acquisitions are less than expected, the Company is unable to realize those cost savings as soon as expected, or the Company incurs additional or unexpected costs; 27) the Company’s revenues after previous or future acquisitions are less than expected; 28) the liquidity of, and changes in the amounts and sources of liquidity available to the Company, before and after the acquisition of any financial institutions that the Company acquires; 29) deposit attrition, operating costs, customer loss and business disruption before and after the Company completed acquisitions, including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, may be greater than the Company expected; 30) the effects of the combination of the operations of financial institutions that the Company has acquired in the recent past or may acquire in the future with the Company’s operations and the operations of Independent Financial, the effects of the integration of such operations being unsuccessful, and the effects of such integration being more difficult, time consuming, or costly than expected or not yielding the cost savings the Company expects; 31) the impact of investments that the Company or Independent Financial may have made or may make and the changes in the value of those investments; 32) the quality of the assets of financial institutions and companies that the Company has acquired in the recent past or may acquire in the future being different than it determined or determine in its due diligence investigation in connection with the acquisition of such financial institutions and any inadequacy of credit loss reserves relating to, and exposure to unrecoverable losses on, loans acquired; 33) the Company’s ability to continue to identify acquisition targets and successfully acquire desirable financial institutions to sustain its growth, to expand its presence in the Company’s markets and to enter new markets; 34) changes in general business and economic conditions in the markets in which the Company currently operates and may operate in the future; 35) changes occur in business conditions and inflation generally; 36) an increase in the rate of personal or commercial customers’ bankruptcies generally; 37) technology-related changes are harder to make or are more expensive than expected; 38) attacks on the security of, and breaches of, the Company's and Independent Financial's digital information systems, the costs the Company or Independent Financial incur to provide security against such attacks and any costs and liability the Company or Independent Financial incurs in connection with any breach of those systems; 38) the potential impact of climate change and related government regulation on the Company and its customers; 39) the potential impact of technology and “FinTech” entities on the banking industry generally; 40) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, technological and geopolitical factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing and services; and 41) the other factors that are described or referenced in Part I, Item 1A, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 25, 2022, the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in each case under the caption “Risk Factors”; and The Company urges you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by the Company. As a result of these and other matters, including changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other factors, the actual results relating to the subject matter of any forward-looking statement may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied in that forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement made in this filing or made by the Company in any report, filing, document or information incorporated by reference in this filing, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Company believes that these assumptions or bases have been chosen in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Company cautions you that assumptions as to future occurrences or results almost always vary from actual future occurrences or results, and the differences between assumptions and actual occurrences and results can be material. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this filing or incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and ratios include “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings,” “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” “adjusted efficiency ratio,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” “adjusted net interest margin,” “return on tangible equity,” “adjusted return on average assets” and “adjusted return on average equity” and are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

We believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however we acknowledge that our financial measures have a number of limitations relative to GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures exclude items of income, expenditures, expenses, assets, or liabilities, including provisions for credit losses and the effect of goodwill, other intangible assets and income from accretion on acquired loans arising from purchase accounting adjustments, that we believe cause certain aspects of our results of operations or financial condition to be not indicative of our primary operating results. All of these items significantly impact our financial statements. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our adjustments are not necessarily consistent with the items that our peers may exclude from their results of operations and key financial measures and therefore may limit the comparability of similarly named financial measures and ratios. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statements tables.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Data

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

As of and for the Quarter Ended

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Selected Income Statement Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

150,696

 

$

140,865

 

 

$

145,954

 

$

144,032

 

$

145,805

 

Interest expense

 

12,697

 

 

9,717

 

 

 

13,303

 

 

15,387

 

 

16,508

 

Net interest income

 

137,999

 

 

131,148

 

 

 

132,651

 

 

128,645

 

 

129,297

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

 

(1,443

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,500

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

137,999

 

 

132,591

 

 

 

132,651

 

 

128,645

 

 

135,797

 

Noninterest income

 

13,877

 

 

12,885

 

 

 

15,086

 

 

16,896

 

 

15,926

 

Noninterest expense

 

85,925

 

 

82,457

 

 

 

79,908

 

 

80,572

 

 

78,013

 

Income tax expense

 

13,591

 

 

12,279

 

 

 

13,642

 

 

12,629

 

 

15,467

 

Net income

 

52,360

 

 

50,740

 

 

 

54,187

 

 

52,340

 

 

58,243

 

Adjusted net income (1)

 

53,304

 

 

52,130

 

 

 

54,995

 

 

52,570

 

 

58,243

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Share Data (Common Stock)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.25

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

1.26

 

$

1.22

 

$

1.35

 

Diluted

 

1.25

 

 

1.18

 

 

 

1.26

 

 

1.21

 

 

1.35

 

Adjusted earnings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic (1)

 

1.28

 

 

1.22

 

 

 

1.28

 

 

1.22

 

 

1.35

 

Diluted (1)

 

1.27

 

 

1.22

 

 

 

1.28

 

 

1.22

 

 

1.35

 

Dividends

 

0.38

 

 

0.38

 

 

 

0.36

 

 

0.34

 

 

0.32

 

Book value

 

57.45

 

 

58.94

 

 

 

60.26

 

 

59.77

 

 

58.89

 

Tangible book value (1)

 

31.61

 

 

34.02

 

 

 

35.25

 

 

34.79

 

 

33.98

 

Common shares outstanding

 

41,156,261

 

 

42,795,228

 

 

 

42,756,234

 

 

42,941,715

 

 

43,180,607

 

Weighted average basic shares outstanding (2)

 

41,737,534

 

 

42,768,079

 

 

 

42,874,182

 

 

43,044,683

 

 

43,188,050

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (2)

 

41,813,443

 

 

42,841,471

 

 

 

42,940,354

 

 

43,104,075

 

 

43,247,195

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

18,107,093

 

$

17,963,253

 

 

$

18,732,648

 

$

18,918,225

 

$

18,447,721

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

776,131

 

 

1,604,256

 

 

 

2,608,444

 

 

3,059,826

 

 

2,794,700

 

Securities available for sale

 

1,846,132

 

 

1,938,726

 

 

 

2,006,727

 

 

1,781,574

 

 

1,574,435

 

Securities held to maturity

 

207,972

 

 

188,047

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, held for sale

 

26,519

 

 

22,743

 

 

 

32,124

 

 

31,471

 

 

43,684

 

Loans, held for investment (3)

 

12,979,938

 

 

11,958,759

 

 

 

11,650,598

 

 

11,463,714

 

 

11,576,332

 

Mortgage warehouse purchase loans

 

538,190

 

 

569,554

 

 

 

788,848

 

 

977,800

 

 

894,324

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

144,170

 

 

146,313

 

 

 

148,706

 

 

150,281

 

 

154,791

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

1,063,248

 

 

1,066,366

 

 

 

1,069,511

 

 

1,072,656

 

 

1,075,801

 

Other real estate owned

 

12,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

475

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

5,123,321

 

 

5,003,728

 

 

 

5,066,588

 

 

4,913,580

 

 

4,634,530

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

9,940,627

 

 

9,846,543

 

 

 

10,487,320

 

 

10,610,602

 

 

10,429,261

 

Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures)

 

509,718

 

 

419,545

 

 

 

433,371

 

 

631,697

 

 

681,023

 

Junior subordinated debentures

 

54,320

 

 

54,270

 

 

 

54,221

 

 

54,171

 

 

54,122

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

2,364,335

 

 

2,522,460

 

 

 

2,576,650

 

 

2,566,693

 

 

2,542,885

 

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Data

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

As of and for the Quarter Ended

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Selected Performance Metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

1.19

%

 

1.12

%

 

1.11

%

 

1.11

%

 

1.28

%

Return on average equity

8.62

 

 

7.99

 

 

8.35

 

 

8.10

 

 

9.27

 

Return on tangible equity (4)

15.32

 

 

13.64

 

 

14.30

 

 

13.93

 

 

16.19

 

Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.21

 

 

1.15

 

 

1.13

 

 

1.11

 

 

1.28

 

Adjusted return on average equity (1)

8.78

 

 

8.21

 

 

8.48

 

 

8.13

 

 

9.27

 

Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (4)

15.60

 

 

14.02

 

 

14.51

 

 

14.00

 

 

16.19

 

Net interest margin

3.51

 

 

3.22

 

 

3.00

 

 

3.01

 

 

3.14

 

Efficiency ratio (5)

54.52

 

 

55.07

 

 

51.96

 

 

53.20

 

 

51.55

 

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)(5)

53.75

 

 

54.37

 

 

51.33

 

 

52.99

 

 

51.48

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Credit Quality Ratios (3) (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.46

%

 

0.40

%

 

0.31

%

 

0.44

%

 

0.29

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment

0.54

 

 

0.59

 

 

0.49

 

 

0.72

 

 

0.45

 

Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate

0.64

 

 

0.59

 

 

0.49

 

 

0.72

 

 

0.46

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans

206.28

 

 

205.99

 

 

259.35

 

 

181.69

 

 

294.88

 

Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment

1.11

 

 

1.22

 

 

1.28

 

 

1.31

 

 

1.34

 

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized)

0.09

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

9.81

%

 

11.09

%

 

11.12

%

 

11.06

%

 

11.14

%

Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets

9.28

 

 

9.38

 

 

8.80

 

 

8.94

 

 

9.03

 

Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

10.17

 

 

11.48

 

 

11.52

 

 

11.46

 

 

11.55

 

Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets

12.24

 

 

13.72

 

 

13.67

 

 

13.64

 

 

14.23

 

Total stockholders' equity to total assets

13.06

 

 

14.04

 

 

13.75

 

 

13.57

 

 

13.78

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

7.63

 

 

8.62

 

 

8.53

 

 

8.37

 

 

8.45

 

____________

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.

(2) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).

(3) Loans held for investment excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans and includes SBA PPP loans of $26,669, $67,011, $112,128, $243,919 and $490,485, respectively.

(4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.

(5) Efficiency ratio excludes amortization of other intangible assets. See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

(6) Credit metrics - Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, totaled $82,905, $71,143, $57,452, $82,829 and $53,081, respectively. Nonperforming loans, which consists of nonaccrual loans, loans delinquent 90 days and still accruing interest, and troubled debt restructurings totaled $69,891, $71,029, $57,338, $82,714 and $52,492, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

138,426

 

 

$

137,620

 

 

$

267,605

 

 

$

277,772

 

Interest on taxable securities

 

 

8,243

 

 

 

5,252

 

 

 

16,602

 

 

 

10,009

 

Interest on nontaxable securities

 

 

2,741

 

 

 

2,061

 

 

 

5,074

 

 

 

4,130

 

Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other

 

 

1,286

 

 

 

872

 

 

 

2,280

 

 

 

1,665

 

Total interest income

 

 

150,696

 

 

 

145,805

 

 

 

291,561

 

 

 

293,576

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

 

8,110

 

 

 

11,487

 

 

 

13,720

 

 

 

24,494

 

Interest on FHLB advances

 

 

164

 

 

 

537

 

 

 

343

 

 

 

1,070

 

Interest on other borrowings

 

 

3,869

 

 

 

4,043

 

 

 

7,351

 

 

 

8,103

 

Interest on junior subordinated debentures

 

 

554

 

 

 

441

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

883

 

Total interest expense

 

 

12,697

 

 

 

16,508

 

 

 

22,414

 

 

 

34,550

 

Net interest income

 

 

137,999

 

 

 

129,297

 

 

 

269,147

 

 

 

259,026

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

(6,500

)

 

 

(1,443

)

 

 

(9,000

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

 

137,999

 

 

 

135,797

 

 

 

270,590

 

 

 

268,026

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

3,050

 

 

 

2,250

 

 

 

5,802

 

 

 

4,511

 

Investment management fees

 

 

2,391

 

 

 

2,086

 

 

 

4,842

 

 

 

4,129

 

Mortgage banking revenue

 

 

2,490

 

 

 

5,237

 

 

 

5,516

 

 

 

12,732

 

Mortgage warehouse purchase program fees

 

 

731

 

 

 

1,730

 

 

 

1,689

 

 

 

3,699

 

(Loss) gain on sale of loans

 

 

(17

)

 

 

26

 

 

 

(1,501

)

 

 

26

 

Loss on sale and disposal of premises and equipment

 

 

(46

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(209

)

 

 

(20

)

Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI

 

 

1,327

 

 

 

1,287

 

 

 

2,637

 

 

 

2,559

 

Other

 

 

3,951

 

 

 

3,323

 

 

 

7,986

 

 

 

6,899

 

Total noninterest income

 

 

13,877

 

 

 

15,926

 

 

 

26,762

 

 

 

34,535

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

51,130

 

 

 

43,837

 

 

 

100,685

 

 

 

87,496

 

Occupancy

 

 

10,033

 

 

 

10,852

 

 

 

20,033

 

 

 

20,458

 

Communications and technology

 

 

5,830

 

 

 

5,581

 

 

 

11,731

 

 

 

11,117

 

FDIC assessment

 

 

1,589

 

 

 

1,467

 

 

 

3,082

 

 

 

3,172

 

Advertising and public relations

 

 

703

 

 

 

376

 

 

 

1,159

 

 

 

614

 

Other real estate owned expenses, net

 

 

66

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

66

 

 

 

12

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

 

 

3,118

 

 

 

3,145

 

 

 

6,263

 

 

 

6,290

 

Professional fees

 

 

4,094

 

 

 

3,756

 

 

 

7,533

 

 

 

7,426

 

Other

 

 

9,362

 

 

 

8,995

 

 

 

17,830

 

 

 

16,541

 

Total noninterest expense

 

 

85,925

 

 

 

78,013

 

 

 

168,382

 

 

 

153,126

 

Income before taxes

 

 

65,951

 

 

 

73,710

 

 

 

128,970

 

 

 

149,435

 

Income tax expense

 

 

13,591

 

 

 

15,467

 

 

 

25,870

 

 

 

31,212

 

Net income

 

$

52,360

 

 

$

58,243

 

 

$

103,100

 

 

$

118,223

 

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

Assets

2022

 

2021

Cash and due from banks

$

179,394

 

 

$

243,926

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

596,737

 

 

 

2,364,518

Cash and cash equivalents

 

776,131

 

 

 

2,608,444

Certificates of deposit held in other banks

 

1,265

 

 

 

3,245

Securities available for sale, at fair value

 

1,846,132

 

 

 

2,006,727

Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $0, respectively

 

207,972

 

 

 

Loans held for sale (includes $23,885 and $28,249 carried at fair value, respectively)

 

26,519

 

 

 

32,124

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $144,170 and $148,706, respectively

 

13,373,958

 

 

 

12,290,740

Premises and equipment, net

 

337,679

 

 

 

308,023

Other real estate owned

 

12,900

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock

 

18,495

 

 

 

21,573

Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI)

 

237,714

 

 

 

235,637

Deferred tax asset

 

69,467

 

 

 

26,178

Goodwill

 

994,021

 

 

 

994,021

Other intangible assets, net

 

69,227

 

 

 

75,490

Other assets

 

135,613

 

 

 

130,446

Total assets

$

18,107,093

 

 

$

18,732,648

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

$

5,123,321

 

 

$

5,066,588

Interest-bearing

 

9,940,627

 

 

 

10,487,320

Total deposits

 

15,063,948

 

 

 

15,553,908

FHLB advances

 

175,000

 

 

 

150,000

Other borrowings

 

334,718

 

 

 

283,371

Junior subordinated debentures

 

54,320

 

 

 

54,221

Other liabilities

 

114,772

 

 

 

114,498

Total liabilities

 

15,742,758

 

 

 

16,155,998

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock (0 and 0 shares outstanding, respectively)

 

 

 

 

Common stock (41,156,261 and 42,756,234 shares outstanding, respectively)

 

412

 

 

 

428

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,951,317

 

 

 

1,945,497

Retained earnings

 

578,201

 

 

 

625,484

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(165,595

)

 

 

5,241

Total stockholders’ equity

 

2,364,335

 

 

 

2,576,650

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

18,107,093

 

 

$

18,732,648

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented.

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/
Rate (4)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/
Rate (4)

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

 

$

12,993,624

 

$

138,426

 

4.27

%

 

$

12,480,653

 

$

137,620

 

4.42

%

Taxable securities

 

 

1,703,850

 

 

8,243

 

1.94

 

 

 

1,068,446

 

 

5,252

 

1.97

 

Nontaxable securities

 

 

440,972

 

 

2,741

 

2.49

 

 

 

349,347

 

 

2,061

 

2.37

 

Interest bearing deposits and other

 

 

649,649

 

 

1,286

 

0.79

 

 

 

2,603,276

 

 

872

 

0.13

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

15,788,095

 

 

150,696

 

3.83

 

 

 

16,501,722

 

 

145,805

 

3.54

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

1,927,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,782,053

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

17,715,989

 

 

 

 

 

$

18,283,775

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Checking accounts

 

$

5,881,199

 

$

4,587

 

0.31

%

 

$

5,811,703

 

$

5,927

 

0.41

%

Savings accounts

 

 

797,211

 

 

97

 

0.05

 

 

 

702,208

 

 

273

 

0.16

 

Money market accounts

 

 

2,072,654

 

 

2,709

 

0.52

 

 

 

2,511,010

 

 

3,537

 

0.56

 

Certificates of deposit

 

 

877,237

 

 

717

 

0.33

 

 

 

1,316,277

 

 

1,750

 

0.53

 

Total deposits

 

 

9,628,301

 

 

8,110

 

0.34

 

 

 

10,341,198

 

 

11,487

 

0.45

 

FHLB advances

 

 

132,143

 

 

164

 

0.50

 

 

 

375,000

 

 

537

 

0.57

 

Other borrowings - short-term

 

 

42,402

 

 

405

 

3.83

 

 

 

797

 

 

4

 

2.01

 

Other borrowings - long-term

 

 

266,658

 

 

3,464

 

5.21

 

 

 

305,962

 

 

4,039

 

5.29

 

Junior subordinated debentures

 

 

54,303

 

 

554

 

4.09

 

 

 

54,104

 

 

441

 

3.27

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

10,123,807

 

 

12,697

 

0.50

 

 

 

11,077,061

 

 

16,508

 

0.60

 

Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

 

 

5,044,507

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,587,786

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

112,558

 

 

 

 

 

 

98,925

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

2,435,117

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,520,003

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

17,715,989

 

 

 

 

 

$

18,283,775

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

137,999

 

 

 

 

 

$

129,297

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

3.33

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.94

%

Net interest margin (2)

 

 

 

 

 

3.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.14

 

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)

 

 

 

$

139,112

 

3.53

 

 

 

 

$

130,267

 

3.17

 

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

155.95

 

 

 

 

 

 

148.97

 

____________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented.

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/
Rate (4)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/
Rate (4)

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans (1)

 

$

12,658,541

 

$

267,605

 

4.26

%

 

$

12,679,592

 

$

277,772

 

4.42

%

Taxable securities

 

 

1,696,572

 

 

16,602

 

1.97

 

 

 

1,007,664

 

 

10,009

 

2.00

 

Nontaxable securities

 

 

426,447

 

 

5,074

 

2.40

 

 

 

350,887

 

 

4,130

 

2.37

 

Interest bearing deposits and other

 

 

1,377,902

 

 

2,280

 

0.33

 

 

 

2,214,691

 

 

1,665

 

0.15

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

16,159,462

 

 

291,561

 

3.64

 

 

 

16,252,834

 

 

293,576

 

3.64

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

1,916,191

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,784,355

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

18,075,653

 

 

 

 

 

$

18,037,189

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Checking accounts

 

$

6,058,317

 

$

7,669

 

0.26

%

 

$

5,652,511

 

$

12,001

 

0.43

%

Savings accounts

 

 

788,842

 

 

191

 

0.05

 

 

 

686,442

 

 

533

 

0.16

 

Money market accounts

 

 

2,204,570

 

 

4,412

 

0.40

 

 

 

2,606,418

 

 

7,563

 

0.59

 

Certificates of deposit

 

 

925,099

 

 

1,448

 

0.32

 

 

 

1,353,451

 

 

4,397

 

0.66

 

Total deposits

 

 

9,976,828

 

 

13,720

 

0.28

 

 

 

10,298,822

 

 

24,494

 

0.48

 

FHLB advances

 

 

141,022

 

 

343

 

0.49

 

 

 

375,000

 

 

1,070

 

0.58

 

Other borrowings - short-term

 

 

23,048

 

 

423

 

3.70

 

 

 

2,511

 

 

24

 

1.93

 

Other borrowings - long-term

 

 

266,571

 

 

6,928

 

5.24

 

 

 

305,876

 

 

8,079

 

5.33

 

Junior subordinated debentures

 

 

54,278

 

 

1,000

 

3.72

 

 

 

54,080

 

 

883

 

3.29

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

10,461,747

 

 

22,414

 

0.43

 

 

 

11,036,289

 

 

34,550

 

0.63

 

Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

 

 

5,002,121

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,407,624

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

106,723

 

 

 

 

 

 

89,678

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

2,505,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,503,598

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

18,075,653

 

 

 

 

 

$

18,037,189

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

$

269,147

 

 

 

 

 

$

259,026

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

3.21

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.01

%

Net interest margin (2)

 

 

 

 

 

3.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.21

 

Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)

 

 

 

$

271,290

 

3.39

 

 

 

 

$

260,956

 

3.24

 

Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

154.46

 

 

 

 

 

 

147.27

 

____________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Yield and rates for the six month periods are annualized.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio Composition

As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Total Loans By Class

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

Amount

 

% of Total

 

Amount

 

% of Total

Commercial (1)

 

$

2,153,514

 

 

15.9

%

 

$

1,983,886

 

 

15.9

%

Mortgage warehouse purchase loans

 

 

538,190

 

 

4.0

 

 

 

788,848

 

 

6.3

 

Real estate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

7,405,015

 

 

54.7

 

 

 

6,617,455

 

 

53.1

 

Commercial construction, land and land development

 

 

1,293,252

 

 

9.5

 

 

 

1,180,181

 

 

9.5

 

Residential real estate (2)

 

 

1,496,771

 

 

11.0

 

 

 

1,332,246

 

 

10.7

 

Single-family interim construction

 

 

457,168

 

 

3.4

 

 

 

380,627

 

 

3.0

 

Agricultural

 

 

120,126

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

106,512

 

 

0.8

 

Consumer

 

 

80,611

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

81,815

 

 

0.7

 

Total loans

 

 

13,544,647

 

 

100.0

%

 

 

12,471,570

 

 

100.0

%

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(144,170

)

 

 

 

 

(148,706

)

 

 

Total loans, net

 

$

13,400,477

 

 

 

 

$

12,322,864

 

 

 

____________

(1) Includes SBA PPP loans of $26,669 with net deferred loan fees of $502 and $112,128 with net deferred fees of $2,552 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2) Includes loans held for sale of $26,519 and $32,124 at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

ADJUSTED NET INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Interest Income - Reported

(a)

$

137,999

 

 

$

131,148

 

 

$

132,651

 

 

$

128,645

 

 

$

129,297

 

Provision Expense - Reported

(b)

 

 

 

 

(1,443

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(6,500

)

Noninterest Income - Reported

(c)

 

13,877

 

 

 

12,885

 

 

 

15,086

 

 

 

16,896

 

 

 

15,926

 

Loss (gain) on sale of loans

 

 

17

 

 

 

1,484

 

 

 

(30

)

 

 

 

 

 

(26

)

Gain on sale of other real estate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(63

)

 

 

 

Gain on sale of securities available for sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on sale and disposal of premises and equipment

 

 

46

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

13

 

Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(21

)

 

 

(204

)

Adjusted Noninterest Income

(d)

 

13,895

 

 

 

14,481

 

 

 

15,259

 

 

 

16,853

 

 

 

15,709

 

Noninterest Expense - Reported

(e)

 

85,925

 

 

 

82,457

 

 

 

79,908

 

 

 

80,572

 

 

 

78,013

 

Executive separation expense

 

 

(1,106

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(115

)

 

 

 

COVID-19 expense (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(614

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition expense (2)

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(225

)

 

 

(214

)

 

 

(217

)

Adjusted Noninterest Expense

(f)

 

84,754

 

 

 

82,327

 

 

 

79,069

 

 

 

80,243

 

 

 

77,796

 

Income Tax Expense - Reported

(g)

 

13,591

 

 

 

12,279

 

 

 

13,642

 

 

 

12,629

 

 

 

15,467

 

Net Income - Reported

(a) - (b) + (c) - (e) - (g) = (h)

 

52,360

 

 

 

50,740

 

 

 

54,187

 

 

 

52,340

 

 

 

58,243

 

Adjusted Net Income (3)

(a) - (b) + (d) - (f) = (i)

$

53,304

 

 

$

52,130

 

 

$

54,995

 

 

$

52,570

 

 

$

58,243

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Average Assets

(j)

$

17,715,989

 

 

$

18,439,352

 

 

$

19,374,914

 

 

$

18,766,344

 

 

$

18,283,775

 

Total Average Stockholders' Equity

(k)

$

2,435,117

 

 

$

2,575,784

 

 

$

2,574,374

 

 

$

2,563,986

 

 

$

2,520,003

 

Total Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity (4)

(l)

$

1,370,825

 

 

$

1,508,370

 

 

$

1,503,815

 

 

$

1,490,259

 

 

$

1,443,130

 

Reported Return on Average Assets

(h) / (j)

 

1.19

%

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.28

%

Reported Return on Average Equity

(h) / (k)

 

8.62

%

 

 

7.99

%

 

 

8.35

%

 

 

8.10

%

 

 

9.27

%

Reported Return on Average Tangible Equity

(h) / (l)

 

15.32

%

 

 

13.64

%

 

 

14.30

%

 

 

13.93

%

 

 

16.19

%

Adjusted Return on Average Assets (5)

(i) / (j)

 

1.21

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.28

%

Adjusted Return on Average Equity (5)

(i) / (k)

 

8.78

%

 

 

8.21

%

 

 

8.48

%

 

 

8.13

%

 

 

9.27

%

Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (5)

(i) / (l)

 

15.60

%

 

 

14.02

%

 

 

14.51

%

 

 

14.00

%

 

 

16.19

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EFFICIENCY RATIO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

(m)

$

3,118

 

 

$

3,145

 

 

$

3,145

 

 

$

3,145

 

 

$

3,145

 

Reported Efficiency Ratio

(e - m) / (a + c)

 

54.52

%

 

 

55.07

%

 

 

51.96

%

 

 

53.20

%

 

 

51.55

%

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio

(f - m) / (a + d)

 

53.75

%

 

 

54.37

%

 

 

51.33

%

 

 

52.99

%

 

 

51.48

%

____________

(1) COVID-19 expense includes expenses for COVID testing kits, vaccination incentive bonuses, and personal protection and cleaning supplies.

(2) Acquisition expenses includes compensation related expenses.

(3) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 20.6%, 19.5%, 20.1%, 19.4%, and 21.0%, respectively.

(4) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.

(5) Calculated using adjusted net income.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Assets Ratio

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of the Quarter Ended

 

June 30,
2022

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

September 30,
2021

 

June 30,
2021

Tangible Common Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total common stockholders' equity

$

2,364,335

 

 

$

2,522,460

 

 

$

2,576,650

 

 

$

2,566,693

 

 

$

2,542,885

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

(994,021

)

 

 

(994,021

)

 

 

(994,021

)

 

 

(994,021

)

 

 

(994,021

)

Other intangible assets, net

 

(69,227

)

 

 

(72,345

)

 

 

(75,490

)

 

 

(78,635

)

 

 

(81,780

)

Tangible common equity

$

1,301,087

 

 

$

1,456,094

 

 

$

1,507,139

 

 

$

1,494,037

 

 

$

1,467,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

18,107,093

 

 

$

17,963,253

 

 

$

18,732,648

 

 

$

18,918,225

 

 

$

18,447,721

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

(994,021

)

 

 

(994,021

)

 

 

(994,021

)

 

 

(994,021

)

 

 

(994,021

)

Other intangible assets, net

 

(69,227

)

 

 

(72,345

)

 

 

(75,490

)

 

 

(78,635

)

 

 

(81,780

)

Tangible assets

$

17,043,845

 

 

$

16,896,887

 

 

$

17,663,137

 

 

$

17,845,569

 

 

$

17,371,920

 

Common shares outstanding

 

41,156,261

 

 

 

42,795,228

 

 

 

42,756,234

 

 

 

42,941,715

 

 

 

43,180,607

 

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

 

7.63

%

 

 

8.62

%

 

 

8.53

%

 

 

8.37

%

 

 

8.45

%

Book value per common share

$

57.45

 

 

$

58.94

 

 

$

60.26

 

 

$

59.77

 

 

$

58.89

 

Tangible book value per common share

 

31.61

 

 

 

34.02

 

 

 

35.25

 

 

 

34.79

 

 

 

33.98

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC.
05:12pINDEPENDENT BANK GROUP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:08pINDEPENDENT BANK : Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
05:02pIndependent Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Declares Quar..
BU
07/22Independent Bank Posts Higher Q2 Non-GAAP Earnings, Revenue
MT
07/21Earnings Flash (INDB) INDEPENDENT BANK Reports Q2 Revenue $172.8M
MT
07/19Independent Bank Sets Quarterly Dividend at $0.22, Payable Aug. 16 to Shareholders as o..
MT
07/07Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Date for Q2 2022 Earnings Call
BU
07/06Truist Securities Adjusts Independent Bank Group's Price Target to $76 from $85, Keeps ..
MT
06/16Independent Bank Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.51 a Share, Payable July 8 to Share..
MT
06/13INSIDER SELL : Independent Bank
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 621 M - -
Net income 2022 222 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 2,21%
Capitalization 2 938 M 2 938 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 543
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Independent Bank Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 69,49 $
Average target price 79,29 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Brooks Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael B. Hobbs President & Chief Operating Officer
Michelle S. Hickox Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bill Wade Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
William E. Fair Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC.-3.69%2 938
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.10%144 825
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-6.95%63 688
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.00%60 336
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.56%53 939
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.54%52 062