    IBTX   US45384B1061

INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC.

(IBTX)
Independent Bank Group, Inc. : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

07/07/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:30 am EDT. The related earnings release will be issued Monday, July 26, 2021 at 5:00 pm EDT.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://webcast-eqs.com/indepbankgroup20210727/en or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13721042 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com. If you are unable to participate in the live event, a recording of the conference call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 583 M - -
Net income 2021 223 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 3 095 M 3 095 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,31x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 513
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Independent Bank Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 71,66 $
Average target price 84,50 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Brooks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle S. Hickox Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James C. White Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
William E. Fair Independent Director
Craig E. Holmes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC.14.62%3 289
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.49%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.16.60%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.96%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-10.41%52 826