Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) today announced net income of $24.2 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $14.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was $26.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared to $25.5 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 16, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 2, 2024.

Highlights

Net charge-offs of 0.00% annualized

Low nonperforming assets of 0.34%

Loan portfolio yield expanded by 10 basis points to 5.93%

Reduced borrowing balances to the lowest level in over a year

Total capital ratio grew by 11 basis points to 11.68%, and (non-GAAP) tangible common equity (TCE) ratio grew by 7 basis points to 7.62%

Opened first full-service branch in the San Antonio, Texas market on March 6, 2024

“For the first quarter, we maintained exceptional credit quality while continuing to reprice our maturing fixed-rate loans upward. While growth was seasonally slow during the first quarter, we were able to reduce our borrowings to the lowest level in over a year and grow our total capital and TCE ratios. This positions us well to capitalize on new opportunities such as our expansion into the San Antonio, Texas, market, which gained momentum this quarter when we opened our first full-service branch there on March 6th,” said Independent Bank Group Chairman & CEO David R. Brooks. “I remain very encouraged by the discipline of our teams across Texas and Colorado as we execute our strategy to win business and serve our communities across four of the strongest metropolitan markets in the country.”

First Quarter 2024 Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Total loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $14.1 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $14.2 billion at December 31, 2023 and $13.6 billion at March 31, 2023. Loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse purchase loans, decreased $101.3 million, or 2.9% on an annualized basis, during first quarter 2024.

Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans were $455.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $408.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and $298.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $47.3 million, or 11.6% from the linked quarter and an increase of $157.7 million, or 52.9% year over year.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $65.1 million, or 0.34% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to $61.4 million or 0.32% of total assets at December 31, 2023, and $60.1 million, or 0.32% of total assets at March 31, 2023.

Nonperforming loans totaled $56.3 million, or 0.40% of total loans held for investment at March 31, 2024, compared to $51.8 million, or 0.37% at December 31, 2023 and $37.3 million, or 0.27% at March 31, 2023.

The increase in nonperforming loans for the linked period was primarily due to two commercial loan relationships totaling $2.9 million and a $1.5 million commercial real estate loan added to nonaccrual, while the year over year period also reflects the addition of a $13.0 million commercial real estate loan to nonaccrual in fourth quarter 2023.

The increase in nonperforming assets for the linked quarter reflects the nonperforming loan additions discussed above offset by the sale of an $805 thousand other real estate property. The year over year change in nonperforming assets was due to the nonaccrual additions discussed above offset by the disposition and partial write-down of an $11.0 million other real estate property and a $3.0 million write-down on the only remaining other real estate property, both occurring in fourth quarter 2023.

Net charge-offs were 0.00% annualized in the first quarter 2024 compared to 0.01% annualized in the linked quarter and 0.04% annualized in the prior year quarter.

Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity

Total deposits were $15.7 billion at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 compared to $14.1 billion at March 31, 2023.

Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $497.0 million at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $124.8 million from December 31, 2023 and a decrease of $1.6 billion from March 31, 2023. The linked quarter change reflects the payoff of $350.0 million in FHLB advances offset by $225.0 million in lower costing BTFP advances taken in first quarter 2024. The year over year change primarily reflects a $1.8 billion reduction in short-term FHLB advances as well as paydowns of $66.3 million on the Company's unsecured line of credit offset by an increase of $225.0 million in borrowings against the BTFP as discussed above.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At March 31, 2024, the estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 9.60%, 8.91%, 9.94% and 11.68%, respectively, compared to 9.58%, 8.94%, 9.93%, and 11.57%, respectively, at December 31, 2023 and 9.70%, 9.01%, 10.05%, and 11.88%, respectively at March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $103.0 million for first quarter 2024 compared to $127.9 million for first quarter 2023 and $106.3 million for fourth quarter 2023. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to the increased funding costs on our deposit products, including brokered deposits, as well as FHLB advances and other borrowings due to Fed rate increases over the last year offset to a lesser extent by increased earnings on interest-earning assets, primarily loans and interest-bearing cash accounts. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to continued increases in deposit funding costs due to the competitive environment as well as increased average brokered deposits offset by increased earnings on higher average loans due to organic loan growth in the linked quarter. The first quarter 2024 includes $753 thousand in acquired loan accretion compared to $1.0 million in first quarter 2023 and $725 thousand in fourth quarter 2023.

The average balance of total interest-earning assets grew by $734.2 million and totaled $17.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $16.4 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and increased $162.7 million from $16.9 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase from the prior year and linked quarter is primarily due to increases in average loans of $681.9 million and $178.2 million due to organic growth primarily occurring in the second half of 2023 while the prior year increase also reflects a $151.7 million increase in average interest-bearing cash balances offset by declines in average securities balances.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 5.53% for first quarter 2024 compared to 4.98% for first quarter 2023 and 5.44% for fourth quarter 2023. The increase in asset yield compared to the prior year and linked quarter is primarily a result of increases in the benchmark rates over the last year. The average loan yield, net of acquired loan accretion was 5.91% for the current quarter, compared to 5.33% for prior year quarter and 5.81% for the linked quarter.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 4.11% for first quarter 2024 compared to 2.63% for first quarter 2023 and 3.98% for fourth quarter 2023. The increase from the prior year is reflective of higher funding costs, primarily on deposit products, FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings as a result of Fed Funds rate increases in 2023. Both period funding costs were negatively impacted by the shift from non-interest bearing deposits into interest-bearing products as well as an increase in higher cost brokered deposits for the respective periods. The linked quarter change positively reflects a shift in borrowings from higher cost FHLB advances into other lower cost borrowing products.

The net interest margin was 2.42% for first quarter 2024 compared to 3.17% for first quarter 2023 and 2.49% for fourth quarter 2023. The net interest margin excluding acquired loan accretion was 2.40% for first quarter 2024 compared to 3.14% for first quarter 2023 and 2.47% for fourth quarter 2023. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year and linked quarter was primarily due to the increased funding costs on deposits, offset by higher earnings on loans due to organic growth and rate increases for the respective periods.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased $116 thousand compared to first quarter 2023 and increased $2.3 million compared to fourth quarter 2023.

The increase from the prior year quarter is primarily due to increases of $251 thousand in service charges on deposit accounts, $343 thousand on investment management fees, $216 thousand in mortgage warehouse purchase program fees and $178 thousand in increase in cash surrender value of BOLI, offset by a $923 thousand decrease in other noninterest income. Other noninterest income was elevated in the prior year quarter primarily due to a $318 thousand BOLI benefit claim as well as other increases in various types of miscellaneous income.

The increase from the linked quarter primarily reflects a $1.8 million loss on sale of an other real estate property recognized in fourth quarter 2023, compared to a $13 thousand gain recorded in first quarter 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense decreased $100.9 million compared to first quarter 2023 and decreased $6.7 million compared to fourth quarter 2023.

The decrease in noninterest expense in first quarter 2024 compared to the prior year is due primarily to the $102.5 million litigation settlement occurring in first quarter 2023. In addition, there were decreases of $1.3 million in professional fees and $2.3 million in other noninterest expense offset by increases of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits and $3.4 million in FDIC assessment.

The decrease from the linked quarter primarily reflects decreases of $5.8 million in FDIC assessment and $1.8 million in other noninterest expense offset by a $2.7 million increase in salaries and benefits expense. In addition, other real estate impairment was $345 thousand in the current quarter compared to $3.0 million in the linked quarter.

The increase in salaries and benefits from the prior year is due primarily to $1.3 million higher combined salaries, bonus, employee insurance, payroll taxes and 401(k) expenses compared to the prior year quarter offset by $560 thousand in lower contract labor costs. The linked quarter change reflects higher salaries of $415 thousand due to merit increases occurring mid-quarter as well as $685 thousand additional stock grant amortization due to equity compensation shares granted as part of the merit process. The linked quarter was also impacted by higher employee insurance costs of $466 thousand and $1.1 million more payroll taxes, which are seasonally higher in the first quarter.

The increase in FDIC assessment compared to the prior year was due to an additional special assessment of $2.1 million accrued in first quarter 2024 assessed to recover uninsured deposit losses due to bank failures in early 2023, as well as increases in the quarterly assessment's liquidity stress rates for the year over year period. The linked quarter was impacted by the accrual of a special assessment totaling $8.3 million.

The decrease in professional fees from the linked quarter was primarily due to lower consulting fees of $912 thousand due to less active projects. The decrease in other noninterest expense from the prior year was primarily due to a decrease of $673 thousand in loan-related expenses as well as an $802 thousand asset impairment charge in the prior year, compared to none in the current quarter. The decrease from the linked quarter was due primarily to decreases of $565 thousand in charitable contributions and $488 thousand in business meals, entertainment and travel expenses as well as decreases in other miscellaneous expenses.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company reversed provision for credit losses of $3.2 million for first quarter 2024, compared to recording provision expense of $90 thousand for first quarter 2023 and $3.5 million for the linked quarter. Provision expense (reversal) during a given period is generally dependent on changes in various factors, including economic conditions, credit quality and past due trends, as well as loan growth or decline and charge-offs or specific credit loss allocations taken during the respective period. The credit provision for first quarter 2024 reflects negative loan growth in addition to an improved economic forecast.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $148.4 million, or 1.06% of total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $146.9 million, or 1.08% at March 31, 2023 and compared to $151.9 million, or 1.07% at December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures was $4.1 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $4.8 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $3.9 million at December 31, 2023. Changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments are generally driven by the remaining unfunded amount and the expected utilization rate of a given loan segment.

Income Taxes

Federal income tax expense of $6.5 million was recorded for the first quarter 2024, an effective rate of 21.2% compared to federal tax benefit of $11.3 million and an effective rate of 23.1% for the prior year quarter and income tax expense of $3.5 million and an effective rate of 18.9% for the linked quarter. The higher effective tax rate for first quarter 2023 reflects the Company's loss position for the period, while the lower effective rate for fourth quarter 2023 resulted from the recognition of a tax benefit due to the expiration of the statute of limitations on an immaterial uncertain tax position.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2024 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

About Independent Bank Group, Inc.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, doing business as Independent Financial, Independent Bank Group serves customers across Texas and Colorado with a wide range of relationship-driven banking services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and ratios include “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings,” “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” “adjusted efficiency ratio,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” “adjusted net interest margin,” “return on tangible equity,” “adjusted return on average assets” and “adjusted return on average equity” and are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

We believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however we acknowledge that our financial measures have a number of limitations relative to GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures exclude items of income, expenditures, expenses, assets, or liabilities, including provisions for credit losses and the effect of goodwill, other intangible assets and income from accretion on acquired loans arising from purchase accounting adjustments, that we believe cause certain aspects of our results of operations or financial condition to be not indicative of our primary operating results. All of these items significantly impact our financial statements. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our adjustments are not necessarily consistent with the items that our peers may exclude from their results of operations and key financial measures and therefore may limit the comparability of similarly named financial measures and ratios. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statements tables.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Data Three Months Ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 235,205 $ 232,522 $ 222,744 $ 215,294 $ 201,176 Interest expense 132,174 126,217 113,695 101,687 73,254 Net interest income 103,031 106,305 109,049 113,607 127,922 Provision for credit losses (3,200 ) 3,480 340 220 90 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,231 102,825 108,709 113,387 127,832 Noninterest income 12,870 10,614 13,646 14,095 12,754 Noninterest expense 88,473 95,125 81,334 85,705 189,380 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,478 3,455 8,246 8,700 (11,284 ) Net income (loss) 24,150 14,859 32,775 33,077 (37,510 ) Adjusted net income (1) 26,001 25,509 32,624 33,726 44,083 Per Share Data (Common Stock) Earnings (loss): Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.36 $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ (0.91 ) Diluted 0.58 0.36 0.79 0.80 (0.91 ) Adjusted earnings: Basic (1) 0.63 0.62 0.79 0.82 1.07 Diluted (1) 0.63 0.62 0.79 0.82 1.07 Dividends 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 Book value 58.02 58.20 56.49 57.00 56.95 Tangible book value (1) 32.85 32.90 31.11 31.55 31.42 Common shares outstanding 41,377,745 41,281,919 41,284,003 41,279,460 41,281,904 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (2) 41,322,744 41,283,041 41,284,964 41,280,312 41,223,376 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (2) 41,432,042 41,388,564 41,381,034 41,365,275 41,316,798 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 18,871,452 $ 19,035,102 $ 18,519,872 $ 18,719,802 $ 18,798,354 Cash and cash equivalents 729,998 721,989 711,709 902,882 1,048,590 Securities available for sale 1,543,247 1,593,751 1,545,904 1,637,682 1,675,415 Securities held to maturity 204,776 205,232 205,689 206,146 206,602 Loans, held for sale 21,299 16,420 18,068 18,624 16,576 Loans, held for investment (3) 14,059,277 14,160,853 13,781,102 13,628,025 13,606,039 Mortgage warehouse purchase loans 554,616 549,689 442,302 491,090 400,547 Allowance for credit losses on loans 148,437 151,861 148,249 147,804 146,850 Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,041,506 1,044,581 1,047,687 1,050,798 1,053,909 Other real estate owned 8,685 9,490 22,505 22,505 22,700 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,300,773 3,530,704 3,703,784 3,905,492 4,148,360 Interest-bearing deposits 12,370,942 12,192,331 11,637,185 10,968,014 9,907,327 Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) 496,975 621,821 546,666 1,180,262 2,137,607 Junior subordinated debentures 54,667 54,617 54,568 54,518 54,469 Total stockholders' equity 2,400,807 2,402,593 2,332,098 2,353,042 2,350,857

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Data Three Months Ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Selected Performance Metrics Return on average assets 0.51 % 0.31 % 0.70 % 0.71 % (0.83 )% Return on average equity 4.05 2.51 5.51 5.62 (6.39 ) Return on tangible equity (4) 7.16 4.54 9.92 10.14 (11.48 ) Adjusted return on average assets (1) 0.55 0.54 0.70 0.73 0.98 Adjusted return on average equity (1) 4.36 4.32 5.48 5.73 7.51 Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (4) 7.71 7.79 9.87 10.34 13.49 Net interest margin 2.42 2.49 2.60 2.71 3.17 Efficiency ratio (5) 73.68 78.70 63.75 64.68 132.41 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) (5) 71.63 67.96 63.84 63.93 58.17 Credit Quality Ratios (3) (6) Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.34 % 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.32 % Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.40 0.37 0.28 0.28 0.27 Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate 0.46 0.43 0.44 0.44 0.44 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 263.85 293.17 385.81 389.84 393.69 Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.06 1.07 1.08 1.08 1.08 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (annualized) — 0.01 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.04 Capital Ratios Estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.60 % 9.58 % 9.86 % 9.78 % 9.70 % Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets 8.91 8.94 9.09 8.92 9.01 Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.94 9.93 10.21 10.13 10.05 Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.68 11.57 11.89 11.95 11.88 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 12.72 12.62 12.59 12.57 12.51 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.62 7.55 7.35 7.37 7.31

____________

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.

(2) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights).

(3) Loans held for investment excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans.

(4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.

(5) Efficiency ratio excludes amortization of other intangible assets. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

(6) Credit metrics - Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, totaled $65,057, $61,404, $61,044, $60,533 and $60,115, respectively. Nonperforming loans, which consists of nonaccrual loans and loans delinquent 90 days and still accruing interest totaled $56,258, $51,800, $38,425, $37,914 and $37,301, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 215,511 $ 184,294 Interest on taxable securities 7,645 7,858 Interest on nontaxable securities 2,518 2,603 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 9,531 6,421 Total interest income 235,205 201,176 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 122,510 62,261 Interest on FHLB advances 2,855 5,824 Interest on other borrowings 5,582 4,079 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 1,227 1,090 Total interest expense 132,174 73,254 Net interest income 103,031 127,922 Provision for credit losses (3,200 ) 90 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,231 127,832 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,600 3,349 Investment management fees 2,644 2,301 Mortgage banking revenue 1,635 1,624 Mortgage warehouse purchase program fees 540 324 Gain on sale of loans 74 — Gain on sale of other real estate 13 — Gain on sale and disposal of premises and equipment — 47 Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI 1,555 1,377 Other 2,809 3,732 Total noninterest income 12,870 12,754 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 47,333 46,275 Occupancy 12,549 11,559 Communications and technology 7,685 7,090 FDIC assessment 6,142 2,712 Advertising and public relations 415 604 Other real estate owned expenses (income), net 65 (44 ) Impairment of other real estate 345 1,200 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,075 3,111 Litigation settlement — 102,500 Professional fees 1,809 3,065 Other 9,055 11,308 Total noninterest expense 88,473 189,380 Income (loss) before taxes 30,628 (48,794 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 6,478 (11,284 ) Net income (loss) $ 24,150 $ (37,510 )

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, Assets 2024 2023 Cash and due from banks $ 80,599 $ 98,396 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 649,399 623,593 Cash and cash equivalents 729,998 721,989 Certificates of deposit held in other banks 248 248 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,543,247 1,593,751 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $0, respectively, fair value of $166,736 and $170,997, respectively 204,776 205,232 Loans held for sale (includes $12,372 and $12,016 carried at fair value, respectively) 21,299 16,420 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $148,437 and $151,861, respectively 14,465,456 14,558,681 Premises and equipment, net 352,325 355,833 Other real estate owned 8,685 9,490 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock 11,493 34,915 Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) 247,052 245,497 Deferred tax asset 95,063 92,665 Goodwill 994,021 994,021 Other intangible assets, net 47,485 50,560 Other assets 150,304 155,800 Total assets $ 18,871,452 $ 19,035,102 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,300,773 $ 3,530,704 Interest-bearing 12,370,942 12,192,331 Total deposits 15,671,715 15,723,035 FHLB advances — 350,000 Other borrowings 496,975 271,821 Junior subordinated debentures 54,667 54,617 Other liabilities 247,288 233,036 Total liabilities 16,470,645 16,632,509 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock (0 and 0 shares outstanding, respectively) — — Common stock (41,377,745 and 41,281,919 shares outstanding, respectively) 414 413 Additional paid-in capital 1,969,291 1,966,686 Retained earnings 624,017 616,724 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (192,915 ) (181,230 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,400,807 2,402,593 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 18,871,452 $ 19,035,102

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented. Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Yield/ Rate (4) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 14,613,613 $ 215,511 5.93 % $ 13,931,726 $ 184,294 5.36 % Taxable securities 1,390,812 7,645 2.21 1,464,977 7,858 2.18 Nontaxable securities 398,313 2,518 2.54 423,557 2,603 2.49 Interest-bearing deposits and other 702,665 9,531 5.46 550,963 6,421 4.73 Total interest-earning assets 17,105,403 235,205 5.53 16,371,223 201,176 4.98 Noninterest-earning assets 1,832,605 1,857,298 Total assets $ 18,938,008 $ 18,228,521 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 5,547,926 $ 49,899 3.62 % $ 6,273,149 $ 38,893 2.51 % Savings accounts 533,485 164 0.12 728,851 90 0.05 Money market accounts 1,869,226 19,453 4.19 1,777,249 12,434 2.84 Certificates of deposit 4,291,077 52,994 4.97 1,611,259 10,844 2.73 Total deposits 12,241,714 122,510 4.03 10,390,508 62,261 2.43 FHLB advances 208,791 2,855 5.50 576,944 5,824 4.09 Other borrowings - short-term 186,098 2,512 5.43 4,456 53 4.82 Other borrowings - long-term 238,172 3,070 5.18 266,519 4,026 6.13 Junior subordinated debentures 54,650 1,227 9.03 54,451 1,090 8.12 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,929,425 132,174 4.11 11,292,878 73,254 2.63 Noninterest-bearing demand accounts 3,368,089 4,404,814 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 241,921 150,408 Stockholders’ equity 2,398,573 2,380,421 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,938,008 $ 18,228,521 Net interest income $ 103,031 $ 127,922 Interest rate spread 1.42 % 2.35 % Net interest margin (2) 2.42 3.17 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 104,107 2.45 $ 128,962 3.19 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 132.30 144.97

____________

(1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(4) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Portfolio Composition As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Total Loans By Class March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Commercial $ 2,194,304 15.0 % $ 2,266,851 15.4 % Mortgage warehouse purchase loans 554,616 3.8 549,689 3.7 Real estate: Commercial real estate 8,356,403 57.1 8,289,124 56.3 Commercial construction, land and land development 1,169,555 8.0 1,231,484 8.4 Residential real estate (1) 1,711,303 11.7 1,686,206 11.5 Single-family interim construction 460,568 3.1 517,928 3.5 Agricultural 112,070 0.8 109,451 0.7 Consumer 76,373 0.5 76,229 0.5 Total loans 14,635,192 100.0 % 14,726,962 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses (148,437 ) (151,861 ) Total loans, net $ 14,486,755 $ 14,575,101

____________

(1) Includes loans held for sale of $21,299 and $16,420 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 ADJUSTED NET INCOME Net Interest Income - Reported (a) $ 103,031 $ 106,305 $ 109,049 $ 113,607 $ 127,922 Provision for Credit Losses - Reported (b) (3,200 ) 3,480 340 220 90 Noninterest Income - Reported (c) 12,870 10,614 13,646 14,095 12,754 (Gain) loss on sale of loans (74 ) — 7 7 — (Gain) loss on sale of other real estate (13 ) 1,797 — — — Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of premises and equipment — 22 56 (354 ) (47 ) Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition (5 ) (64 ) (279 ) (13 ) (117 ) Adjusted Noninterest Income (d) 12,778 12,369 13,430 13,735 12,590 Noninterest Expense - Reported (e) 88,473 95,125 81,334 85,705 189,380 Litigation settlement — — — — (102,500 ) OREO impairment (345 ) (3,015 ) — (1,000 ) (1,200 ) FDIC special assessment (2,095 ) (8,329 ) — — — Impairment of assets — — — (153 ) (802 ) Acquisition expense (1) — (27 ) (27 ) (27 ) (26 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (f) 86,033 83,754 81,307 84,525 84,852 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) - Reported (g) 6,478 3,455 8,246 8,700 (11,284 ) Net Income (Loss) - Reported (a) - (b) + (c) - (e) - (g) = (h) 24,150 14,859 32,775 33,077 (37,510 ) Adjusted Net Income (2) (a) - (b) + (d) - (f) = (i) $ 26,001 $ 25,509 $ 32,624 $ 33,726 $ 44,083 ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY (3) Total Average Assets (j) $ 18,938,008 $ 18,815,342 $ 18,520,600 $ 18,652,450 $ 18,228,521 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (k) 2,398,573 2,344,652 2,360,175 2,360,226 2,380,421 Total Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity (4) (l) 1,356,042 1,299,026 1,311,417 1,308,368 1,325,475 Reported Return on Average Assets (h) / (j) 0.51 % 0.31 % 0.70 % 0.71 % (0.83 )% Reported Return on Average Equity (h) / (k) 4.05 2.51 5.51 5.62 (6.39 ) Reported Return on Average Tangible Equity (h) / (l) 7.16 4.54 9.92 10.14 (11.48 ) Adjusted Return on Average Assets (5) (i) / (j) 0.55 0.54 0.70 0.73 0.98 Adjusted Return on Average Equity (5) (i) / (k) 4.36 4.32 5.48 5.73 7.51 Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (5) (i) / (l) 7.71 7.79 9.87 10.34 13.49 EFFICIENCY RATIO Amortization of other intangible assets (m) $ 3,075 $ 3,106 $ 3,111 $ 3,111 $ 3,111 Reported Efficiency Ratio (e - m) / (a + c) 73.68 % 78.70 % 63.75 % 64.68 % 132.41 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (f - m) / (a + d) 71.63 67.96 63.84 63.93 58.17

____________

(1) Acquisition expenses includes compensation related expenses for equity awards granted at acquisition.

(2) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 21.2%, 18.9%, 20.1%, 20.8%, and 20.7%, respectively. First quarter 2023 normalized rate excludes the effect of the litigation settlement.

(3) Quarterly metrics are annualized.

(4) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets.

(5) Calculated using adjusted net income.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures As of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited) Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Assets Ratio As of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Tangible Common Equity Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,400,807 $ 2,402,593 $ 2,332,098 $ 2,353,042 $ 2,350,857 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) Other intangible assets, net (47,485 ) (50,560 ) (53,666 ) (56,777 ) (59,888 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,359,301 $ 1,358,012 $ 1,284,411 $ 1,302,244 $ 1,296,948 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 18,871,452 $ 19,035,102 $ 18,519,872 $ 18,719,802 $ 18,798,354 Adjustments: Goodwill (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) Other intangible assets, net (47,485 ) (50,560 ) (53,666 ) (56,777 ) (59,888 ) Tangible assets $ 17,829,946 $ 17,990,521 $ 17,472,185 $ 17,669,004 $ 17,744,445 Common shares outstanding 41,377,745 41,281,919 41,284,003 41,279,460 41,281,904 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.62 % 7.55 % 7.35 % 7.37 % 7.31 % Book value per common share $ 58.02 $ 58.20 $ 56.49 $ 57.00 $ 56.95 Tangible book value per common share 32.85 32.90 31.11 31.55 31.42

