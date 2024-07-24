Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX) today announced net loss of $493.5 million, or $11.89 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which was significantly impacted by $518.0 million of goodwill impairment recognized as a result of the Company's stock price trading below book value and the announced merger with SouthState Corporation. Goodwill impairment is a non-cash charge and has no impact on cash flows, liquidity, (non-GAAP) tangible equity, or regulatory capital. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge and other non-recurring items, adjusted (non-GAAP) net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $24.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 19, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2024.

Highlights

Pending acquisition by SouthState Corporation announced on May 20, 2024

Net interest margin expanded by 5 basis points to 2.47% compared to 2.42% in linked quarter

Loan yields expanded by 10 basis points to 6.03%

Continued healthy credit metrics with nonperforming asset ratio of 0.35% and last twelve months' net charge-off to average total loans ratio of 0.03%

Total capital ratio grew by 7 basis points to 11.75%, and (non-GAAP) tangible common equity (TCE) ratio grew by 10 basis points to 7.72%

“During the quarter, we were pleased to see the anticipated expansion of our net interest margin as increases in loan yields began to outpace deposit cost pressures. We are encouraged by strong economic tailwinds across Texas and Colorado. Importantly, our loan portfolio remains bolstered by resilient credit quality across product types,” said Independent Bank Group Chairman & CEO David R. Brooks. “We look forward to remaining disciplined and focused on the execution of all our key strategic initiatives as we work toward the completion of our pending merger with SouthState Corporation. We are very excited to join SouthState, a company whose culture, business model, and credit discipline matches ours.”

Second Quarter 2024 Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Total loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse purchase loans, were $14.0 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $14.1 billion at March 31, 2024 and $13.6 billion at June 30, 2023. Loans held for investment, excluding mortgage warehouse purchase loans, decreased $72.1 million, or 2.1% on an annualized basis, during second quarter 2024.

Average mortgage warehouse purchase loans were $538.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $455.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and $413.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $82.8 million, or 18.2% from the linked quarter and an increase of $125.3 million, or 30.3% year over year.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $64.9 million, or 0.35% of total assets at June 30, 2024, compared to $65.1 million or 0.34% of total assets at March 31, 2024, and $60.5 million, or 0.32% of total assets at June 30, 2023.

Nonperforming loans totaled $56.1 million, or 0.40% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2024, compared to $56.3 million, or 0.40% at March 31, 2024 and $37.9 million, or 0.28% at June 30, 2023.

The decrease in nonperforming loans for the linked quarter was primarily due to $906 thousand in charge-offs on one commercial relationship offset by individually insignificant net additions of nonperforming loans. The year over year period reflects $18.2 million in net additions primarily related to a $13.0 million commercial real estate loan added to nonaccrual in fourth quarter 2023 and a $2.0 million commercial relationship added in first quarter 2024.

The changes in nonperforming assets for the linked quarter and prior year reflects the nonperforming loan changes discussed above. In addition, the prior year change also includes reductions of $13.8 million in other real estate owned.

Net charge-offs were 0.10% annualized in the second quarter 2024 compared to 0.00% annualized in the linked quarter and (0.03)% annualized in the prior year quarter. The elevated level of charge-offs in second quarter 2024 was due primarily to the commercial relationship mentioned above as well as charge-offs totaling $2.6 million related to a single-family construction relationship.

Deposits, Borrowings and Liquidity

Total deposits were $15.8 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $15.7 billion at March 31, 2024 and $14.9 billion at June 30, 2023.

Total borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) were $427.1 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $69.8 million from March 31, 2024 and a decrease of $753.1 million from June 30, 2023. The linked quarter change reflects the payoff of a $70.0 million BTFP advance. The year over year change primarily reflects reductions of $875.0 million in short-term FHLB advances and $33.8 million in line of credit borrowings, offset by a $155.0 million BTFP advance taken in first quarter 2024.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized under regulatory guidelines. At June 30, 2024, the estimated common equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets, Tier 1 capital to average assets, Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets and total capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 9.69%, 8.76%, 10.03% and 11.75%, respectively, compared to 9.60%, 8.91%, 9.94%, and 11.68%, respectively, at March 31, 2024 and 9.78%, 8.92%, 10.13%, and 11.95%, respectively at June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $105.1 million for second quarter 2024 compared to $113.6 million for second quarter 2023 and $103.0 million for first quarter 2024. The decrease from the prior year was primarily due to the increased funding costs on our deposit products, including brokered deposits due to the interest rate environment over the period offset to a lesser extent by increased earnings on average loan balances. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to increased earnings on loans offset to a lesser extent by increased deposit funding costs for the quarter. The second quarter 2024 includes $1.0 million in acquired loan accretion compared to $870 thousand in second quarter 2023 and $753 thousand in first quarter 2024.

The average balance of total interest-earning assets grew by $298.6 million and totaled $17.1 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $16.8 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and decreased minimally by $9.9 million from $17.1 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase from the prior year is primarily due to an increase in average loans of $608.0 million due to organic growth primarily occurring in the second half of 2023 offset by decreases in average securities and interest-bearing cash balances.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 5.62% for second quarter 2024 compared to 5.14% for second quarter 2023 and 5.53% for first quarter 2024. The increase in asset yield compared to the prior year and linked quarter is primarily a result of increases in the benchmark rates over the last year. The average loan yield, net of acquired loan accretion was 6.00% for the current quarter, compared to 5.51% for prior year quarter and 5.91% for the linked quarter.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including borrowings, was 4.16% for second quarter 2024 compared to 3.37% for second quarter 2023 and 4.11% for first quarter 2024. The increase from the prior year is reflective of higher funding costs, primarily on deposit products as a result of Fed Funds rate increases in 2023 offset by decreased costs on FHLB advances, primarily due to lower holdings based on liquidity needs resulting in a shift in funding sources during the year-over-year period. The linked quarter change also reflects a slight increase in funding costs on deposits. Both period funding costs were negatively impacted by the shift from non-interest bearing deposits into interest-bearing products as well as an increase in higher cost brokered deposits for the respective periods.

The net interest margin was 2.47% for second quarter 2024 compared to 2.71% for second quarter 2023 and 2.42% for first quarter 2024. The net interest margin excluding acquired loan accretion was 2.45% for second quarter 2024 compared to 2.69% for second quarter 2023 and 2.40% for first quarter 2024. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year was primarily due to the increased funding costs on deposits, offset by a reduction in funding costs on FHLB advances and higher earnings on loans due to organic growth and rate increases for the respective periods. The linked quarter change positively reflects the increased rates earned on fixed rate loans, which have reset at a faster pace than the offsetting increase in deposit funding costs for the quarter.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased $662 thousand compared to second quarter 2023 and increased $563 thousand compared to first quarter 2024.

The decrease from the prior year quarter primarily reflects a $708 thousand decrease in mortgage banking revenue due to lower volumes resulting from rate increases for the year over year period.

The increase from the linked quarter primarily reflects a $469 thousand increase in other noninterest income, comprised of net increases in various miscellaneous income streams.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased $521.2 million compared to second quarter 2023 and increased $518.4 million compared to first quarter 2024. Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) increased $2.7 million compared to second quarter 2023 and $1.2 million compared to first quarter 2024. As previously explained, a goodwill impairment charge of $518.0 million was recognized in second quarter 2024, in addition to $2.3 million in merger-related expenses and a $645 thousand credit true-up to the additional FDIC special assessment accrued in first quarter 2024.

As a result of entering into a merger agreement with SouthState Corporation along with continued stock price volatility in the banking sector during the quarter, the Company determined such events triggered an interim goodwill assessment. As required by GAAP, the Company recorded impairment to goodwill as its estimated fair value of equity, which is equal to the implied valuation of the merger transaction based upon the conversion ratio to SouthState’s stock price, was less than book value as of June 30, 2024.

The increase in adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) in second quarter 2024 compared to the prior year is due primarily to increases of $2.1 million in salaries and benefits and $620 thousand in other noninterest expense offset by a $484 thousand decrease in professional fees.

The increase from the linked quarter primarily reflects increases of $1.7 million in salaries and benefits expense and $820 thousand in other noninterest expense offset by decreases of $586 thousand in FDIC assessment, as adjusted, and $508 thousand in professional fees.

The increase in salaries and benefits from the prior year is due primarily to $2.9 million higher combined salaries and bonus expenses compared to the prior year quarter offset by $386 thousand in lower contract labor costs and $670 thousand in lower employee insurance expenses. The linked quarter change reflects higher salaries, bonus and stock amortization expenses of $3.1 million due to a full quarter of salary increases and equity compensation expenses granted as part of the merit process that occurred in mid first quarter, offset by $859 thousand in lower employee insurance costs and $491 thousand lower payroll taxes, which are seasonably higher in the first quarter.

The decrease in professional fees from the prior year and linked quarter was primarily due to lower consulting fees due to less active projects and lower audit and tax-related expenses.

The increase in other noninterest expense from the prior year and linked quarter was primarily due to operational losses related to increased check and debit card fraud. The decrease in adjusted FDIC assessment compared to the linked quarter was due to improvements in the quarterly assessment's liquidity stress rates.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded zero provision for credit losses for second quarter 2024, compared to provision expense of $220 thousand for second quarter 2023 and provision reversal of $3.2 million for the linked quarter. Provision expense (reversal) during a given period is generally dependent on changes in various factors, including economic conditions, credit quality and past due trends, as well as loan growth or decline and charge-offs or specific credit loss allocations taken during the respective period.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $145.3 million, or 1.04% of total loans held for investment, net of mortgage warehouse purchase loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $147.8 million, or 1.08% at June 30, 2023 and compared to $148.4 million, or 1.06% at March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures was $3.5 million at June 30, 2024 compared to $4.9 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $4.1 million at March 31, 2024. Changes in the allowance for unfunded commitments are generally driven by the remaining unfunded amount and the expected utilization rate of a given loan segment.

Income Taxes

Federal income tax expense of $5.1 million was recorded for the second quarter 2024, an effective rate of (1.0)% compared to federal tax expense of $8.7 million and an effective rate of 20.8% for the prior year quarter and income tax expense of $6.5 million and an effective rate of 21.2% for the linked quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate from the linked quarter was predominately due to the goodwill impairment charge, of which $512.4 million is not deductible for tax purposes. Excluding the goodwill impairment and other non-deductible expenses, the estimated tax rate for the second quarter is 20.5%.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of June 30, 2024 and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

About Independent Bank Group, Inc.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in McKinney, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, doing business as Independent Financial, Independent Bank Group serves customers across Texas and Colorado with a wide range of relationship-driven banking services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time the Company's comments and releases may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other related federal security laws. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. These measures and ratios include "adjusted net income," "adjusted earnings," "tangible book value," "tangible book value per common share," "adjusted efficiency ratio," "tangible common equity to tangible assets," "adjusted net interest margin," "return on tangible equity," "adjusted return on average assets" and "adjusted return on average equity" and are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

We believe that these measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however we acknowledge that our financial measures have a number of limitations relative to GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures exclude items of income, expenditures, expenses, assets, or liabilities, including provisions for credit losses and the effect of goodwill, other intangible assets and income from accretion on acquired loans arising from purchase accounting adjustments, that we believe cause certain aspects of our results of operations or financial condition to be not indicative of our primary operating results. All of these items significantly impact our financial statements. Additionally, the items that we exclude in our adjustments are not necessarily consistent with the items that our peers may exclude from their results of operations and key financial measures and therefore may limit the comparability of similarly named financial measures and ratios. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statements tables.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Data Three Months Ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Selected Income Statement Data Interest income $ 239,085 $ 235,205 $ 232,522 $ 222,744 $ 215,294 Interest expense 133,937 132,174 126,217 113,695 101,687 Net interest income 105,148 103,031 106,305 109,049 113,607 Provision for credit losses — (3,200 ) 3,480 340 220 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,148 106,231 102,825 108,709 113,387 Noninterest income 13,433 12,870 10,614 13,646 14,095 Noninterest expense 606,911 88,473 95,125 81,334 85,705 Income tax expense 5,125 6,478 3,455 8,246 8,700 Net (loss) income (493,455 ) 24,150 14,859 32,775 33,077 Adjusted net income (1) 24,884 26,001 25,509 32,624 33,726 Per Share Data (Common Stock) Earnings (loss): Basic $ (11.93 ) $ 0.58 $ 0.36 $ 0.79 $ 0.80 Diluted (11.89 ) 0.58 0.36 0.79 0.80 Adjusted earnings: Basic (1) 0.60 0.63 0.62 0.79 0.82 Diluted (1) 0.60 0.63 0.62 0.79 0.82 Dividends 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.38 Book value 45.85 58.02 58.20 56.49 57.00 Tangible book value (1) 33.27 32.85 32.90 31.11 31.55 Common shares outstanding 41,376,169 41,377,745 41,281,919 41,284,003 41,279,460 Weighted average basic shares outstanding (2) 41,377,917 41,322,744 41,283,041 41,284,964 41,280,312 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (2) 41,488,442 41,432,042 41,388,564 41,381,034 41,365,275 Selected Period End Balance Sheet Data Total assets $ 18,359,162 $ 18,871,452 $ 19,035,102 $ 18,519,872 $ 18,719,802 Cash and cash equivalents 770,749 729,998 721,989 711,709 902,882 Securities available for sale 1,494,470 1,543,247 1,593,751 1,545,904 1,637,682 Securities held to maturity 204,319 204,776 205,232 205,689 206,146 Loans, held for sale 12,012 21,299 16,420 18,068 18,624 Loans, held for investment (3) 13,988,169 14,059,277 14,160,853 13,781,102 13,628,025 Mortgage warehouse purchase loans 633,654 554,616 549,689 442,302 491,090 Allowance for credit losses on loans 145,323 148,437 151,861 148,249 147,804 Goodwill and other intangible assets 520,553 1,041,506 1,044,581 1,047,687 1,050,798 Other real estate owned 8,685 8,685 9,490 22,505 22,505 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,378,493 3,300,773 3,530,704 3,703,784 3,905,492 Interest-bearing deposits 12,464,183 12,370,942 12,192,331 11,637,185 10,968,014 Borrowings (other than junior subordinated debentures) 427,129 496,975 621,821 546,666 1,180,262 Junior subordinated debentures 54,717 54,667 54,617 54,568 54,518 Total stockholders' equity 1,897,083 2,400,807 2,402,593 2,332,098 2,353,042

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Financial Data Three Months Ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Selected Performance Metrics Return on average assets (10.55 )% 0.51 % 0.31 % 0.70 % 0.71 % Return on average equity (87.53 ) 4.05 2.51 5.51 5.62 Return on tangible equity (4) (146.65 ) 7.16 4.54 9.92 10.14 Adjusted return on average assets (1) 0.53 0.55 0.54 0.70 0.73 Adjusted return on average equity (1) 4.41 4.36 4.32 5.48 5.73 Adjusted return on tangible equity (1) (4) 7.40 7.71 7.79 9.87 10.34 Net interest margin 2.47 2.42 2.49 2.60 2.71 Efficiency ratio (5) 509.32 73.68 78.70 63.75 64.68 Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) (5) 71.09 71.63 67.96 63.84 63.93 Credit Quality Ratios (3) (6) Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35 % 0.34 % 0.32 % 0.33 % 0.32 % Nonperforming loans to total loans held for investment 0.40 0.40 0.37 0.28 0.28 Nonperforming assets to total loans held for investment and other real estate 0.46 0.46 0.43 0.44 0.44 Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 258.83 263.85 293.17 385.81 389.84 Allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.04 1.06 1.07 1.08 1.08 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.10 — 0.01 0.01 (0.03 ) Capital Ratios Estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.69 % 9.60 % 9.58 % 9.86 % 9.78 % Estimated tier 1 capital to average assets 8.76 8.91 8.94 9.09 8.92 Estimated tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.03 9.94 9.93 10.21 10.13 Estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.75 11.68 11.57 11.89 11.95 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 10.33 12.72 12.62 12.59 12.57 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.72 7.62 7.55 7.35 7.37 ____________ (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation. (2) Total number of shares includes participating shares (those with dividend rights). (3) Loans held for investment excludes mortgage warehouse purchase loans. (4) Non-GAAP financial measure. Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets. (5) Efficiency ratio excludes amortization of other intangible assets. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (6) Credit metrics - Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonperforming loans, OREO and other repossessed assets, totaled $64,946, $65,057, $61,404, $61,044 and $60,533, respectively. Nonperforming loans, which consists of nonaccrual loans and loans delinquent 90 days and still accruing interest totaled $56,147, $56,258, $51,800, $38,425 and $37,914, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 219,291 $ 193,612 $ 434,802 $ 377,906 Interest on taxable securities 8,032 7,791 15,677 15,649 Interest on nontaxable securities 2,524 2,586 5,042 5,189 Interest on interest-bearing deposits and other 9,238 11,305 18,769 17,726 Total interest income 239,085 215,294 474,290 416,470 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 125,248 78,144 247,758 140,405 Interest on FHLB advances 1,750 18,025 4,605 23,849 Interest on other borrowings 5,716 4,361 11,298 8,440 Interest on junior subordinated debentures 1,223 1,157 2,450 2,247 Total interest expense 133,937 101,687 266,111 174,941 Net interest income 105,148 113,607 208,179 241,529 Provision for credit losses — 220 (3,200 ) 310 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,148 113,387 211,379 241,219 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,586 3,519 7,186 6,868 Investment management fees 2,813 2,444 5,457 4,745 Mortgage banking revenue 1,540 2,248 3,175 3,872 Mortgage warehouse purchase program fees 655 535 1,195 859 (Loss) gain on sale of loans — (7 ) 74 (7 ) Gain on sale of other real estate — — 13 — (Loss) gain on sale and disposal of premises and equipment (11 ) 354 (11 ) 401 Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI 1,572 1,410 3,127 2,787 Other 3,278 3,592 6,087 7,324 Total noninterest income 13,433 14,095 26,303 26,849 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 49,060 46,940 96,393 93,215 Occupancy 12,076 11,640 24,625 23,199 Communications and technology 7,676 7,196 15,361 14,286 FDIC assessment 2,816 3,806 8,958 6,518 Advertising and public relations 853 1,004 1,268 1,608 Other real estate owned (income) expenses, net (37 ) (185 ) 28 (229 ) Impairment of other real estate — 1,000 345 2,200 Amortization of other intangible assets 2,953 3,111 6,028 6,222 Litigation settlement — — — 102,500 Professional fees 1,301 1,785 3,110 4,850 Acquisition expense, including legal 2,338 — 2,338 — Goodwill impairment 518,000 — 518,000 — Other 9,875 9,408 18,930 20,716 Total noninterest expense 606,911 85,705 695,384 275,085 (Loss) income before taxes (488,330 ) 41,777 (457,702 ) (7,017 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,125 8,700 11,603 (2,584 ) Net (loss) income $ (493,455 ) $ 33,077 $ (469,305 ) $ (4,433 )

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, Assets 2024 2023 Cash and due from banks $ 93,978 $ 98,396 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 676,771 623,593 Cash and cash equivalents 770,749 721,989 Certificates of deposit held in other banks 248 248 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,494,470 1,593,751 Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $0, respectively, fair value of $165,869 and $170,997, respectively 204,319 205,232 Loans held for sale (includes $8,268 and $12,016 carried at fair value, respectively) 12,012 16,420 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $145,323 and $151,861, respectively 14,476,500 14,558,681 Premises and equipment, net 351,694 355,833 Other real estate owned 8,685 9,490 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Dallas stock and other restricted stock 14,253 34,915 Bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) 248,624 245,497 Deferred tax asset 84,769 92,665 Goodwill 476,021 994,021 Other intangible assets, net 44,532 50,560 Other assets 172,286 155,800 Total assets $ 18,359,162 $ 19,035,102 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,378,493 $ 3,530,704 Interest-bearing 12,464,183 12,192,331 Total deposits 15,842,676 15,723,035 FHLB advances — 350,000 Other borrowings 427,129 271,821 Junior subordinated debentures 54,717 54,617 Other liabilities 137,557 233,036 Total liabilities 16,462,079 16,632,509 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock (0 and 0 shares outstanding, respectively) — — Common stock (41,376,169 and 41,281,919 shares outstanding, respectively) 414 413 Additional paid-in capital 1,972,019 1,966,686 Retained earnings 114,763 616,724 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (190,113 ) (181,230 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,897,083 2,402,593 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 18,359,162 $ 19,035,102

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented. Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (4) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (4) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 14,635,773 $ 219,291 6.03 % $ 14,027,773 $ 193,612 5.54 % Taxable securities 1,385,384 8,032 2.33 1,456,873 7,791 2.14 Nontaxable securities 392,178 2,524 2.59 418,575 2,586 2.48 Interest-bearing deposits and other 682,216 9,238 5.45 893,752 11,305 5.07 Total interest-earning assets 17,095,551 239,085 5.62 16,796,973 215,294 5.14 Noninterest-earning assets 1,708,326 1,855,477 Total assets $ 18,803,877 $ 18,652,450 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 5,446,233 $ 49,661 3.67 % $ 5,646,603 $ 41,943 2.98 % Savings accounts 514,419 225 0.18 638,292 83 0.05 Money market accounts 2,020,883 21,072 4.19 1,421,920 11,012 3.11 Certificates of deposit 4,349,560 54,290 5.02 2,614,849 25,106 3.85 Total deposits 12,331,095 125,248 4.09 10,321,664 78,144 3.04 FHLB advances 128,571 1,750 5.47 1,412,637 18,025 5.12 Other borrowings - short-term 200,243 2,646 5.31 74,643 1,291 6.94 Other borrowings - long-term 238,325 3,070 5.18 237,708 3,070 5.18 Junior subordinated debentures 54,699 1,223 8.99 54,501 1,157 8.51 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,952,933 133,937 4.16 12,101,153 101,687 3.37 Noninterest-bearing demand accounts 3,334,724 3,979,818 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 248,931 211,253 Stockholders’ equity 2,267,289 2,360,226 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,803,877 $ 18,652,450 Net interest income $ 105,148 $ 113,607 Interest rate spread 1.46 % 1.77 % Net interest margin (2) 2.47 2.71 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 106,223 2.50 $ 114,642 2.74 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 131.98 138.80 ____________ (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Yield and rates for the three month periods are annualized.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Average Balance Sheet Amounts, Interest Earned and Yield Analysis Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) The analysis below shows average interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the interest-earning assets and the average cost of the interest-bearing liabilities for the periods presented. Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Loans (1) $ 14,624,693 $ 434,802 5.98 % $ 13,980,015 $ 377,906 5.45 % Taxable securities 1,388,098 15,677 2.27 1,460,902 15,649 2.16 Nontaxable securities 395,246 5,042 2.57 421,052 5,189 2.49 Interest-bearing deposits and other 692,441 18,769 5.45 723,305 17,726 4.94 Total interest-earning assets 17,100,478 474,290 5.58 16,585,274 416,470 5.06 Noninterest-earning assets 1,770,464 1,856,383 Total assets $ 18,870,942 $ 18,441,657 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts $ 5,497,080 $ 99,560 3.64 % $ 5,958,145 $ 80,836 2.74 % Savings accounts 523,952 389 0.15 683,321 173 0.05 Money market accounts 1,945,055 40,525 4.19 1,598,603 23,446 2.96 Certificates of deposit 4,320,318 107,284 4.99 2,115,827 35,950 3.43 Total deposits 12,286,405 247,758 4.06 10,355,896 140,405 2.73 FHLB advances 168,681 4,605 5.49 997,099 23,849 4.82 Other borrowings - short-term 193,170 5,158 5.37 39,743 1,344 6.82 Other borrowings - long-term 238,248 6,140 5.18 252,034 7,096 5.68 Junior subordinated debentures 54,674 2,450 9.01 54,476 2,247 8.32 Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,941,178 266,111 4.14 11,699,248 174,941 3.02 Noninterest-bearing demand accounts 3,351,407 4,191,141 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 245,426 181,000 Stockholders’ equity 2,332,931 2,370,268 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,870,942 $ 18,441,657 Net interest income $ 208,179 $ 241,529 Interest rate spread 1.44 % 2.04 % Net interest margin (2) 2.45 2.94 Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis) (3) $ 210,330 2.47 $ 243,604 2.96 Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 132.14 141.76 ____________ (1) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (2) Net interest margins for the periods presented represent: (i) the difference between interest income on interest-earning assets and the interest expense on interest-bearing liabilities, divided by (ii) average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) A tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Loan Portfolio Composition As of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Total Loans By Class June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Commercial $ 2,152,792 14.7 % $ 2,266,851 15.4 % Mortgage warehouse purchase loans 633,654 4.3 549,689 3.7 Real estate: Commercial real estate 8,406,528 57.5 8,289,124 56.3 Commercial construction, land and land development 1,131,384 7.7 1,231,484 8.4 Residential real estate (1) 1,699,220 11.6 1,686,206 11.5 Single-family interim construction 427,678 2.9 517,928 3.5 Agricultural 110,416 0.8 109,451 0.7 Consumer 72,163 0.5 76,229 0.5 Total loans 14,633,835 100.0 % 14,726,962 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses (145,323 ) (151,861 ) Total loans, net $ 14,488,512 $ 14,575,101 ____________ (1) Includes loans held for sale of $12,012 and $16,420 at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 ADJUSTED NET INCOME Net Interest Income - Reported (a) $ 105,148 $ 103,031 $ 106,305 $ 109,049 $ 113,607 Provision for Credit Losses - Reported (b) — (3,200 ) 3,480 340 220 Noninterest Income - Reported (c) 13,433 12,870 10,614 13,646 14,095 (Gain) loss on sale of loans — (74 ) — 7 7 (Gain) loss on sale of other real estate — (13 ) 1,797 — — Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of premises and equipment 11 — 22 56 (354 ) Recoveries on loans charged off prior to acquisition (57 ) (5 ) (64 ) (279 ) (13 ) Adjusted Noninterest Income (d) 13,387 12,778 12,369 13,430 13,735 Noninterest Expense - Reported (e) 606,911 88,473 95,125 81,334 85,705 OREO impairment — (345 ) (3,015 ) — (1,000 ) FDIC special assessment 645 (2,095 ) (8,329 ) — — Goodwill and asset impairment (518,000 ) — — — (153 ) Acquisition expense (1) (2,338 ) — (27 ) (27 ) (27 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense (f) 87,218 86,033 83,754 81,307 84,525 Income Tax Expense - Reported (g) 5,125 6,478 3,455 8,246 8,700 Net (Loss) Income - Reported (a) - (b) + (c) - (e) - (g) = (h) (493,455 ) 24,150 14,859 32,775 33,077 Adjusted Net Income (2) (a) - (b) + (d) - (f) = (i) $ 24,884 $ 26,001 $ 25,509 $ 32,624 $ 33,726 ADJUSTED PROFITABILITY (3) Total Average Assets (j) $ 18,803,877 $ 18,938,008 $ 18,815,342 $ 18,520,600 $ 18,652,450 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (k) 2,267,289 2,398,573 2,344,652 2,360,175 2,360,226 Total Average Tangible Stockholders' Equity (4) (l) 1,353,313 1,356,042 1,299,026 1,311,417 1,308,368 Reported Return on Average Assets (h) / (j) (10.55 )% 0.51 % 0.31 % 0.70 % 0.71 % Reported Return on Average Equity (h) / (k) (87.53 ) 4.05 2.51 5.51 5.62 Reported Return on Average Tangible Equity (h) / (l) (146.65 ) 7.16 4.54 9.92 10.14 Adjusted Return on Average Assets (5) (i) / (j) 0.53 0.55 0.54 0.70 0.73 Adjusted Return on Average Equity (5) (i) / (k) 4.41 4.36 4.32 5.48 5.73 Adjusted Return on Tangible Equity (5) (i) / (l) 7.40 7.71 7.79 9.87 10.34 EFFICIENCY RATIO Amortization of other intangible assets (m) $ 2,953 $ 3,075 $ 3,106 $ 3,111 $ 3,111 Reported Efficiency Ratio (e - m) / (a + c) 509.32 % 73.68 % 78.70 % 63.75 % 64.68 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (f - m) / (a + d) 71.09 71.63 67.96 63.84 63.93 ____________ (1) Prior to 2024, acquisition expenses include compensation related expenses for equity awards granted at acquisition. Second quarter 2024 includes merger-related expenses related to the announced merger with SouthState Corporation. (2) Assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of 20.5%, 21.2%, 18.9%, 20.1%, and 20.8%, respectively. Second quarter 2024 normalized rate excludes the effect of nondeductible acquisition expenses and goodwill impairment charges. (3) Quarterly metrics are annualized. (4) Excludes average balance of goodwill and net other intangible assets. (5) Calculated using adjusted net income.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures As of June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited) Tangible Book Value & Tangible Common Equity To Tangible Assets Ratio As of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Tangible Common Equity Total common stockholders' equity $ 1,897,083 $ 2,400,807 $ 2,402,593 $ 2,332,098 $ 2,353,042 Adjustments: Goodwill (476,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) Other intangible assets, net (44,532 ) (47,485 ) (50,560 ) (53,666 ) (56,777 ) Tangible common equity $ 1,376,530 $ 1,359,301 $ 1,358,012 $ 1,284,411 $ 1,302,244 Tangible Assets Total assets $ 18,359,162 $ 18,871,452 $ 19,035,102 $ 18,519,872 $ 18,719,802 Adjustments: Goodwill (476,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) (994,021 ) Other intangible assets, net (44,532 ) (47,485 ) (50,560 ) (53,666 ) (56,777 ) Tangible assets $ 17,838,609 $ 17,829,946 $ 17,990,521 $ 17,472,185 $ 17,669,004 Common shares outstanding 41,376,169 41,377,745 41,281,919 41,284,003 41,279,460 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.72 % 7.62 % 7.55 % 7.35 % 7.37 % Book value per common share $ 45.85 $ 58.02 $ 58.20 $ 56.49 $ 57.00 Tangible book value per common share 33.27 32.85 32.90 31.11 31.55

