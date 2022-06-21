IGC Acquires Exclusive Rights for a Potential Alzheimer's Drug Development Candidate

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) is excited to announce that one of its subsidiaries reached an Intellectual Property (IP) license agreement for a potential Alzheimer’s drug development candidate.

Researchers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (“JNCASR”), in India, conducted about 10 years of research and discovery work on NMI (Naphthalene Monoimide) compounds and the role of NMI compounds on neurotoxicity associated with Alzheimer’s. Neurotoxicity, which can result from exposure to natural or synthetic substances, causes damage to the brain and the nervous system. In Alzheimer’s patients, neurotoxicity is linked to beta amyloid (Aβ) plaques and Neuro Fibrillary Tangles (NFT).

JNCASR’s research based on Alzheimer’s cell lines, identified one lead NMI molecule, TGR 63, with the potential to reduce beta amyloid (Aβ) plaques. Further, they demonstrated that the molecule reduces cognitive decline in a transgenic mouse model of Alzheimer’s. Their results were published in Advanced Therapeutics under the title “Naphthalene Monoimide Derivative Ameliorates Amyloid Burden and Cognitive Decline in a Transgenic Mouse Model of Alzheimer’s Disease” on January 28, 2021.

IGC acquired exclusive global rights to the molecule and plans to develop this NMI lead candidate further. IGC is currently in human trials with IGC-AD1 that targets neuropsychiatric symptoms associated with dementia in Alzheimer’s. It is currently being evaluated as an Alzheimer’s symptom modifying agent. TGR-63, the new molecule, strategically, gives the Company a potential disease modifying agent and positions the Company to develop a drug that can potentially treat or modify Alzheimer’s by targeting beta amyloid (Aβ) plaques.

According to the World Health Organization (2020), worldwide, about 55 million individuals suffer from dementia, and about 60-70% of dementia is related to Alzheimer’s. This number is projected to increase to about 78 million individuals in 2030, with the estimated total global societal cost of dementia expected to surpass $2.8 trillion by 2030.

About JNCASR:

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, located in Bengaluru, India, is an autonomous institution under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. https://www.jncasr.ac.in/home

About IGC:

IGC has two segments: Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company is based in Maryland, U.S.A.

Forward-looking Statements:

