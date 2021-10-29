Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. India Globalization Capital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGC   US45408X3089

INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC.

(IGC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IGC Reports Financial Results for the September 30, 2021 Quarter

10/29/2021 | 10:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) announces its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which is the second quarter of the Company’s 2022 fiscal year.

The highlights for the quarter are:

  • As previously disclosed, on September 7, 2021, the Company announced the completion of its Phase 1 clinical trial on IGC’s tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) based investigational new drug, IGC-AD1, intended to alleviate certain symptoms of individuals who have Alzheimer’s disease. The primary endpoint of this Phase 1 trial was safety and tolerability. Based on this study and subject to FDA concurrence the cannabis-based investigational drug IGC-AD1 was generally safe and well-tolerated by the Alzheimer’s trial participants. The trial’s secondary endpoints including pharmacokinetics, genotyping, Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI), and measurement of suicide severity, have also been completed. We expect to report this data as it becomes available and after submission to the FDA.
  • The Company is preparing an INDA submission to the FDA for a Phase 2/3 trial for the use of IGC-AD1 to address symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease. The Company believes that this may be the first such filing using low doses of a natural phytocannabinoid, THC, on patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
  • On September 17, 2021, the Company filed a provisional patent application (IGC-513) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for addressing Neuropsychiatric Symptoms (NPS) associated with dementia using a dosing pattern of IGC-AD1 that was employed in the recently completed Phase 1 trial on patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease. The patent filing specifically addresses reducing the overall presence and severity of NPS in dementia as measured by the NPI, a tool that assesses the presence of twelve symptoms such as delusion, hallucination, agitation/aggression, depression, anxiety, elation/euphoria, apathy, disinhibition, irritability, aberrant motor behavior, sleep disorder, appetite and eating disorders.
  • On October 5, 2021, the Company received a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate for its hemp processing facility in Vancouver Washington where it manufactures tinctures, lotions, gummies and other topical and consumable products.

  • During the six months ended September 30, 2021, the Company raised approximately $4.1 million of net proceeds from the issuance of equity stock. The Company had entered an “at the market” (“ATM”) offering pursuant to a Sales Agreement entered on January 13, 2021, with The Benchmark Company, LLC for the issuance and sale of up to $75,000,000 of the Company’s shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share.

Revenue in the quarters ended September 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, were primarily derived from our Life Sciences segment, which involved sales of products such as lotion, gummies, and alcohol-based hand sanitizers, among others. Revenue was approximately $56 thousand and $125 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and the three months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Revenue in our Infrastructure segment for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was $3 thousand and $67 thousand in the three months ended September 30, 2020. The revenue relates to the execution of a construction contract. Primarily due to COVID-19, we have limited visibility on when either of our segments will stabilize, generate significant revenue, and become predictable. We expect volatility in both segments in the foreseeable future.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by approximately $2.6 million to approximately $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from approximately $1.48 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The $2.6 million increase in SG&A is attributable to the following: approximately $1.7 million to a provision for stolen inventory at our vendor’s premises, approximately $352 thousand for previously announced legal settlements and associated legal expenses, approximately $125 thousand for an IRS tax penalty, and non-cash increases of $223 thousand and $55 thousand for common stock-based compensation and depreciation respectively. The remaining increase of about $ 153 thousand is related to marketing and other operating expenses.

Research and Development (“R&D”) expenses were attributed to conducting the Phase 1 trial on patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and product research in our Life Sciences segment. The R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021, are approximately $276 thousand and approximately $219 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2020. We expect R&D expenses to increase with progression in trials on IGC-AD1, subject to FDA approval.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2021, was approximately $4.3 million or ($0.08) per share, compared to approximately $1.65 million or ($0.04) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

About IGC: IGC operates two lines of business: (i) infrastructure and (ii) life sciences. The Company is based in Potomac, Maryland, U.S.A. social media: www.igcinc.us / www.igcpharma.com

Forward-looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC’s expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC’s control. For the next several years, our success is highly correlated primarily with the successful outcome of our clinical trials and the recovery of the world and local economies following the COVID-19 pandemic, and, secondarily, on the sale of our products and services candidates. IGC may not be able to complete human trials on our investigational drug candidates, or, once conducted, the results of human trials testing may not be favorable or as anticipated. Our projections and investments anticipate stable pricing, which may not hold out over the next several years, and certain regulatory changes, specifically in states where medical cannabis has been, is, or will be legalized and the diseases which we anticipate our products will target are approved conditions for treatment or usage with cannabis/cannabinoids. We may not be able to protect our intellectual property adequately or receive patents. We may not receive regulatory approval for our products, or trials. An additional risk factor worth highlighting specifically related to patent licensing is that the patent applications we have licensed may not be granted by the USPTO, even if the Company is in full compliance with USPTO requirements. We may not have adequate resources including financial resources, to successfully conduct all requisite clinical trials, to bring a product to market, or to pay applicable maintenance fees over time. We may not be able to successfully commercialize our products even if they are successful and receive regulatory approval. Failure or delay with respect to any of the factors above could have a material adverse effect on our business, future results of operations, our stock price, and our financial condition. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, the factors described both herein and in IGC’s SEC filings. IGC incorporates by reference the Risk Factors identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 14, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 11, 2021 and October 29, 2021, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will in fact occur.

< Financial Tables to Follow>

 

India Globalization Capital, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

September 30,
2021

($)

 

 

March 31,
2021

($)

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

14,399

 

 

 

 

14,548

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

138

 

 

 

 

175

 

Inventory

 

 

5,498

 

 

 

 

5,478

 

Non-Marketable securities

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

80

 

Deposits and advances

 

 

1,669

 

 

 

 

3,236

 

Total current assets

 

 

21,704

 

 

 

 

23,517

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

411

 

 

 

 

407

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

10,589

 

 

 

 

10,840

 

Non-Marketable securities

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

12

 

Claims and advances

 

 

611

 

 

 

 

603

 

Operating lease asset

 

 

510

 

 

 

 

488

 

Total long-term assets

 

 

12,132

 

 

 

 

12,350

 

Total assets

 

 

33,836

 

 

 

 

35,867

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

418

 

 

 

 

476

 

Accrued liabilities and others

 

 

1,594

 

 

 

 

1,588

 

Short-term loans

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

304

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

2,015

 

 

 

 

2,368

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term loans

 

 

146

 

 

 

 

276

 

Other liabilities

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

15

 

Operating lease liability

 

 

404

 

 

 

 

405

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

 

565

 

 

 

 

696

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,580

 

 

 

 

3,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and Contingencies See Note 12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: authorized 1,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.0001 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized; 51,041,017 and 47,827,273 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

 

 

 114,371

 

 

 

 

 

 

109,720

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(2,840

)

 

 

 

(2,774

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(80,275

)

 

 

 

(74,143

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

31,256

 

 

 

 

32,803

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

33,836

 

 

 

 

 

35,867

 

These financial statements should be read in connection with the accompanying notes on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021.

 

India Globalization Capital, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except loss per share and share data)

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

($)

 

 

2020

 

($)

 

Revenue

 

 

56

 

 

 

 

125

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

(18

)

 

 

 

(99

)

Gross Profit

 

 

38

 

 

 

 

26

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

(4,110

)

 

 

 

(1,483

)

Research and development expenses

 

 

(276

)

 

 

 

(219

)

Operating loss

 

 

(4,348

)

 

 

 

(1,676

)

Impairment of investment

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

-

 

 

Other income, net

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

19

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(4,344

)

 

 

 

(1,657

)

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

(4,344

 

)

 

 

 

(1,657

 

)

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

20

 

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss

 

 

(4,324

)

 

 

 

(1,515

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic & diluted

 

$

(0.09

)

 

 

$

(0.04

)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing loss per share amounts:

 

 

49,948,930

 

 

 

 

41,244,109

 

 

These financial statements should be read in connection with the accompanying notes on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2021.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC.
10/29IGC Reports Financial Results for the September 30, 2021 Quarter
BU
10/29INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
10/15INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Stockholders Meetin..
PU
10/15INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission ..
AQ
10/15INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Announces Results of its 2021 Annual Stockholders Meetin..
BU
09/08INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : Says its IGC-AD1 Found Safe in Phase 1 Alzheimer's Disease T..
MT
09/07INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Completes its Phase 1 Clinical Trial on Alzheimer's Pati..
BU
09/07India Globalization Capital, Inc. Completes Its Phase 1 Clinical Trial on Alzheimer’s P..
CI
08/11INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Reports Financial Results for the June 30, 2021, Quarter
BU
08/11INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,90 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,81 M - -
Net cash 2021 13,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 71,5 M 71,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 75,3x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
India Globalization Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ram Mukunda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Claudia Grimaldi Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard K. Prins Chairman
Jagadeesh Rao Chief Scientific Officer
Gutierrez de Piñeres Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC.-10.90%72
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC78.13%37 677
UNITED RENTALS, INC.58.33%26 582
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.33.55%7 799
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.47.99%7 526
HERC HOLDINGS INC.174.12%5 059