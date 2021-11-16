India Glycols : Investor Presentation – November, 2021

Note on JV Transaction

The Board of Directors of the parent Company at their meeting held on 24th June, 2020 had considered and approved transfer of parent Company's BioEO (Speciality Chemicals) Business to a wholly-owned subsidiary, which was further approved by the members of the parent Company at their Annual General Meeting held on 24th September, 2020. Further, in pursuance to the approval of the Board at their meeting held on 11th March, 2021, the parent Company had entered into a Business transfer agreement with IGL Green Chemical Private Limited (later on name changed to Clariant IGL Specialty Chemicals Private Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary for transfer of Company's BioEO (Speciality Chemicals) Business to IGCPL and in the same meeting , the Board of Directors of the parent Company had also approved entering into a joint venture with IGCPL and Clariant International Ltd. The members of the parent Company had also approved the same by way of a Special Resolution through Postal Ballot effective 25th April, 2021.

The aforesaid transaction meets the criteria prescribed in Ind AS 105 " Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations" to be considered as discontinued operation, hence 'BioEO (Speciality Chemicals) Business' has been disclosed as discontinued operations in Consolidated financial results. Accordingly, all previous periods figures in the financial results have also been restated. The income, expenses & profitability of discontinuing operations are disclosed in consolidated financial results.

During Q1FY22, the parent company has transferred 'BioEO (Speciality Chemicals) Business' (specified assets and liabilities including dedicated employees, contracts, licenses, permits, consents, approvals and other legal documents relating to the said business) to IGL Green Chemical Private Limited (later on name changed to Clariant IGL Specialty Chemicals Private Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary (in accordance with the term of the BTA) with effect from 30 June 2021 as a going concern for a lump sum consideration of Rs 65222 Lakhs (subject to reconciliation /adjustment of working capital & others) by way of slump sale and recognised gain of Rs 23988 Lakhs (net of BTA expenses) on slump sale of said business (subject to reconciliation /adjustment of working capital & others), which has been disclosed as exceptional items in Q1FY22 consolidated financial results.

Further, pursuant to the terms of the JVA and the approvals of the members granted on 25 April 2021, and upon fulfilment of conditions precedent as identified under the JVA, on 30 June 2021 , Clariant has invested Rs 58774 Lakhs in the IGCPL, and the IGCPL has allotted and issued 11,240 equity shares (having a face value of Rs 10/-each) @ Rs. 5,22,905 per share (which includes a premium of Rs. 5,22,895 per share) to Clariant International Ltd., such that the IGCPL has become a 51 :49 Joint Venture company, in which 51% stake has been held by Clariant International Ltd. and the remaining 49% stake has been held by the parent company along with its wholly owned subsidiary and hence, consolidation of IGCPL has been done accordingly.