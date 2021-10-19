India Glycols : Quarter ended 30th September, 2021

.
~'
Shareholding Pattern under Regulation 31 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regu lation s, 2015
I
1
Name of Listed Entity: INDIA GLYCOLS LIMITED
2
Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: BSE-500201NSE-INDIAGLYCO
3
Share Holding Pattern Filed under: Reg.
31{1)(a)/Reg. 31(1)(b)/Reg.31{1)(c): 31(1)(b)
a.
If under 31(1)(b) then indicate the
report for Quarter ending: 30/09/2021
b.
If under 31{1){c) then indicate date of allotment/extinguishment
4
Declaration : The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration t o the extent of submission of information:-
Particulars
Yes*
No*
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Whether
the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?
the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities or Warrants?
the Listed Entity has any shares aga.inst which depository receipts are issued? the Listed Entity has any shares in locked -in?
any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise encumbered? Company has equity shares with differential voting right?
the Listed Entity has any significant beneficial owner? the Listed Entity is Public Sector Undertaking {PSU)?
No
Yes
* If the Listed Entity selects the option 'No'for the questions above, the columns for the partly paid up shares, Outstanding Convertible
Securities/Warrants, depository receipts, locked-in shares, No of shares pledged or otherwise encumbered by promoters, as applicable,
shall not be displayed at the time of dissemination on the Stock Exchange website. Also wherever there is 'No'declared
by Listed Entity in
above table the values will be considered as 'Zero'by default on submission of the format of holding of specified securities.
5
The tabular format for disclosure of holding of specified securities is as follows:
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
India Glycols Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 04:41:00 UTC.