    500201   INE560A01015

INDIA GLYCOLS LIMITED

(500201)
India Glycols : Quarter ended 30th September, 2021

10/19/2021 | 12:42am EDT
Shareholding Pattern under Regulation 31 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regu lation s, 2015

Name of Listed Entity: INDIA GLYCOLS LIMITED

Scrip Code/Name of Scrip/Class of Security: BSE-500201NSE-INDIAGLYCO

Share Holding Pattern Filed under: Reg.

31{1)(a)/Reg. 31(1)(b)/Reg.31{1)(c): 31(1)(b)

If under 31(1)(b) then indicate the

report for Quarter ending: 30/09/2021

If under 31{1){c) then indicate date of allotment/extinguishment

Declaration : The Listed entity is required to submit the following declaration t o the extent of submission of information:-

* If the Listed Entity selects the option 'No'for the questions above, the columns for the partly paid up shares, Outstanding Convertible

Securities/Warrants, depository receipts, locked-in shares, No of shares pledged or otherwise encumbered by promoters, as applicable,

shall not be displayed at the time of dissemination on the Stock Exchange website. Also wherever there is 'No'declared

by Listed Entity in

above table the values will be considered as 'Zero'by default on submission of the format of holding of specified securities.

The tabular format for disclosure of holding of specified securities is as follows:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

India Glycols Ltd. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 04:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INDIA GLYCOLS LIMITED
10/07INDIA GLYCOLS : Transcript of 37th Annual General Meeting
PU
09/24India Glycols Limited Approves Dividend for the Financial Year 2020-21
CI
09/20INDIA GLYCOLS LIMITED(BSE : 500201) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/16INDIA GLYCOLS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/31INDIA GLYCOLS : Notice 2020-2021
PU
08/27INDIA GLYCOLS : Form MGT-7 2019-20
PU
08/24India Glycols Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2021
CI
08/23INDIA GLYCOLS : Communication in respect to deduction of tax at source on dividend dated 2..
PU
08/18INDIA GLYCOLS : Transcript of results conference call for Q1FY22
PU
08/11INDIA GLYCOLS : Investor Presentation – August, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 170 M 308 M 308 M
Net income 2021 1 316 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net Debt 2021 10 972 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,81x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 28 245 M 375 M 375 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 330
Free-Float 35,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rupark Sarswat Chief Executive Officer
Anand Singhal Chief Financial Officer
Uma Shankar Bhartia Chairman & Managing Director
Rakesh Kumar Khandal President-Research & Development
Atul Govil Chief Technology Officer, Head-SAP & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIA GLYCOLS LIMITED195.42%375
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION30.57%107 331
AIR LIQUIDE6.49%78 560
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.15.05%51 218
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.7.38%33 150
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.4.96%30 134