    500201   INE560A01015

INDIA GLYCOLS LIMITED

(500201)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/06
975.45 INR   +0.76%
India Glycols : TDS Certificate Communication FY 2020-21

01/07/2022 | 09:38am EST
India Glycols Limited

CIN: L24111UR1983PLC009097

Regd. Off: A‐1, Industrial Area, Bazpur Road, Kashipur‐244713, Distt. Udham Singh Nagar

(Uttarakhand)

Tel.: +91 5947 269000/269500 Fax: + 91 5947 275315, 269535

Website: www.indiaglycols.com

Email: compliance.officer@indiaglycols.com

Date: 7th January, 2022

Subject: TDS Certificate Communication FY 2020‐21

Dear Member(s),

Company had dispatched the TDS certificates, wherever applicable for FY 2020‐21, to those Members whose e‐mail ids were updated in the Company/RTA records.

As the Company could not send the TDS certificates to those Members who have not updated their e‐ mail ids, such Members may check their Form 26AS at http://incometaxindiaefilling.gov.in for the same.

For any query you may write us at compliance.officer@indiaglycols.com.

Yours truly,

For India Glycols Limited

Ankur Jain

Head (Legal) & Company Secretary

Disclaimer

India Glycols Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 14:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 170 M 312 M 312 M
Net income 2021 1 316 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net Debt 2021 10 972 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,81x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 29 746 M 400 M 400 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 330
Free-Float 34,7%
Managers and Directors
Rupark Sarswat Chief Executive Officer
Anand Singhal Chief Financial Officer
Uma Shankar Bhartia Chairman & Managing Director
Rakesh Kumar Khandal President-Research & Development
Atul Govil Chief Technology Officer, Head-SAP & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INDIA GLYCOLS LIMITED7.39%406
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.72%94 282
AIR LIQUIDE2.40%84 118
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.05%49 656
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.4.85%31 954
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.2.92%29 648