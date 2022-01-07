India Glycols : TDS Certificate Communication FY 2020-21

India Glycols Limited

CIN: L24111UR1983PLC009097

Regd. Off: A‐1, Industrial Area, Bazpur Road, Kashipur‐244713, Distt. Udham Singh Nagar

(Uttarakhand)

Tel.: +91 5947 269000/269500 Fax: + 91 5947 275315, 269535

Website: www.indiaglycols.com

Email: compliance.officer@indiaglycols.com

Date: 7th January, 2022

Subject: TDS Certificate Communication FY 2020‐21

Dear Member(s),

Company had dispatched the TDS certificates, wherever applicable for FY 2020‐21, to those Members whose e‐mail ids were updated in the Company/RTA records.

As the Company could not send the TDS certificates to those Members who have not updated their e‐ mail ids, such Members may check their Form 26AS at http://incometaxindiaefilling.gov.in for the same.

For any query you may write us at compliance.officer@indiaglycols.com.

Yours truly,

For India Glycols Limited

Ankur Jain

Head (Legal) & Company Secretary